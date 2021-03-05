Entertainment
RSG Promotes Showbiz As PH Zoo Wears New Look
The entertainment industry is no doubt one of the largest industries globally.
In some countries in Africa, the United States of America (USA), Europe, Asia, Middle East and the Oceania, it contributes about 40% of their national income and generates huge employment opportunities.
Following this, the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has boldly demonstrated the political will to tap into the hidden potentials that abound in the entertainment industry.
Government has drawn a road map for Port Harcourt to serve as a showbiz destination for fun seekers and tourists to satisfy the interest of both local and foreign visitors who stream into the state daily.
It is in realization of this giant stride that late last year, 2020 the state government began the reconstruction and remodeling of the Port Harcourt zoo. This is indeed a welcome development not just because of the social, economic and cultural importance, but the simple fact that many administrations have come and gone none thought of upgrading the Port Harcourt zoo to an international standard like that of Kenya Gambia, South Africa Egypt e.t.c this is a plus to the showbiz subsector of the state’s economy.
Today, a visit to the zoo will convince one that the state Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has turned the zoological garden established years ago into a huge construction site. There is some what beehive activities at the zoo which have afforded employment opportunities to engineers, the technicians arti-sants etc.
Speaking with The Tide some members of staff of the parent Ministry of Culture and Tourism who pleaded anonymity and said that the retaining walls of the zoo have been fully constructed and concluded. They also added that work on the administrative and staff quarters is still on going.
Meanwhile, the animals are still in their cages. The workers revealed that this is just the 1st phase, saying that the 2nd phase will retain cultural village where all the 23 Local Government Areas will showcase diverse cultural plays and other activities when completed which is the strength, unity and peace of the state.
They then hinted that the 2nd phase of the project will commence in March when new animals the are expect to arrive the zoo.
It is undoubtedly clear that when this project is completed and functional, the ambiance, peaceful and serene atmosphere that will manifest in the environment will be enough to attract musicians of both local and international repute other cultural activities inclusive to showcase their songs and plays which will earn foreign exchange for the state government and further boost the economy.
By: Okwein Parker
Entertainment
Davido Allegedly Finds New Lover, Dumps Chioma
The news that Nigerian singer, Davido, has found a new lover has stirred a lot of reactions from Nigerians in the social media.
The Nigerian singer, in a video released last Saturday night, was spotted with American rapper, young MA’s ex, Mya Rafai.
Davido, who is currently on holiday in St Maarlen with his team was seen holding hands with the Atlanta-based model as they arrived for an event at the Caribbean Island.
There have also been rumours that the duo have been together since December after his relationship to his supposed fiancée, Chef Chioma allegedly crashed.
Recall that the popular singer had earlier revealed that his relationship with his fiancée, Chioma, affected her and her family. According to him, after the Assurance video, Chioma received hate messages from people.
He also said it affected their relationship too, because Chioma went from being a private person.
However, the latest video of Davido’s supposed new found love has continued to stir reactions, while some said it was horrible to humiliate Chef Chioma, others are of the opinion that they have always known that marriage between the singer and the chef would never workout.
Entertainment
Reggae Great, Bunny Wailer Dies At 73
Reggae legend, Neville O’Reilly Livingston, popularly known as Bunny Wailer who co-founded the wailers with Bob Marley in the 1960s died Tuesday, in Kingston Jamaica at the age of 73, the Jamaica Government said.
No cause of death was given but the culture ministry said he has been hospitalized since December. Wailer was the last surviving original member of the wailers after Marley died of cancer in 1981 and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987.
Formed in 1963 when its members were still teenagers, the wailers were among the biggest stars of Ska, the upbeat Jamaican style that borrowed from American R&B.
On early hits like ‘Simmer Down’, and ‘Rude Boy’, the three young men who in those days wore suits and had short cropped hair, sang in smooth harmony threa-ding some social commen-tary in with their onomatopic “doo-be-doo-bas.”
“The wailers were Jamai-ca’s Beatles”, Randall Grass of Shanachie Records, an American label that worked extensively with Bunny Wailers in the 1980 and 90s said in a phone interview.
Bunny won the Grammy Award for best reggae album three times, two of those albums were tributes to Bob Marley. He was given Jamaica’s Order Of Merit in 2017. According to Peter Phillips, a minister in Jamaica’s parliament, his death brings to a close the most vibrant Jamaica’s musical experience and called him a good, conscious Jamaican brethren.
He is survived by 13 children, 10 sisters, 3 brothers and grand children.
Entertainment
Popular Nigerian Producer, Dr Frabz Shot Dead In US
Nigerian born Afro-soul producer Ayorinde Fab-oro, better known as Dr Frabz was allegedly shot dead in Maryland, United States of America at the weekend, aged 35years.
The producer’s death was confirmed by singer Nikki Laoye on Saturday, no further details were shared. She tweeted “Oh my God, persevering face, my dear brother, Dr. Frabz, this is such terrible news, just heard that he was shot, who did this? I am so pained right now what kind of news is this?”
Colleague and musician, Samklef tweeted “One of Nigeria’s legendary producers just died, sad day for me, RIP legend, Dr Frabz, we spoke two weeks ago, you asked how is Houston treating me?, I came to Maryland, yesterday only for me to hear that you are no more, today what a sad day, a brother is gone, another producer gone, RIP”.
Other celebrities who tweeted their condolence messages on social media include: Seyi Shay, DJ Neptune among others.
Dr Frabz from Ekiti State started music at the age of six when he started playing the piano. He went professional in 2006 with the monikar, Dr Frabz which stands for Dr Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment.
He has worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Wizkid, Dagrin, YQ, Shank and Omawunmi among others.
Dr Frabz during his life time produced hit songs like ‘Dagrin’s’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Joy’. His latest single titled ‘No Room for Heartaches’ was released in May last year.
