RSG Promotes Showbiz As PH Zoo Wears New Look

The entertainment industry is no doubt one of the largest industries globally.

In some countries in Africa, the United States of America (USA), Europe, Asia, Middle East and the Oceania, it contributes about 40% of their national income and generates huge employment opportunities.

Following this, the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has boldly demonstrated the political will to tap into the hidden potentials that abound in the entertainment industry.

Government has drawn a road map for Port Harcourt to serve as a showbiz destination for fun seekers and tourists to satisfy the interest of both local and foreign visitors who stream into the state daily.

It is in realization of this giant stride that late last year, 2020 the state government began the reconstruction and remodeling of the Port Harcourt zoo. This is indeed a welcome development not just because of the social, economic and cultural importance, but the simple fact that many administrations have come and gone none thought of upgrading the Port Harcourt zoo to an international standard like that of Kenya Gambia, South Africa Egypt e.t.c this is a plus to the showbiz subsector of the state’s economy.

Today, a visit to the zoo will convince one that the state Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has turned the zoological garden established years ago into a huge construction site. There is some what beehive activities at the zoo which have afforded employment opportunities to engineers, the technicians arti-sants etc.

Speaking with The Tide some members of staff of the parent Ministry of Culture and Tourism who pleaded anonymity and said that the retaining walls of the zoo have been fully constructed and concluded. They also added that work on the administrative and staff quarters is still on going.

Meanwhile, the animals are still in their cages. The workers revealed that this is just the 1st phase, saying that the 2nd phase will retain cultural village where all the 23 Local Government Areas will showcase diverse cultural plays and other activities when completed which is the strength, unity and peace of the state.

They then hinted that the 2nd phase of the project will commence in March when new animals the are expect to arrive the zoo.

It is undoubtedly clear that when this project is completed and functional, the ambiance, peaceful and serene atmosphere that will manifest in the environment will be enough to attract musicians of both local and international repute other cultural activities inclusive to showcase their songs and plays which will earn foreign exchange for the state government and further boost the economy.

By: Okwein Parker