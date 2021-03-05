Rivers NAWOJ Goes To Church

It is not surprising to see people treat fruits as pleasure or past-time meal that adds little or insignificant value to life. This is the reason why such people only call for fruits when they feel they have extra money to spare.

But this is wrong. An administrator in Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, a mother of two, Dr (Mrs) Josephine Joe-Kinanee, has declared that fruits play an unquantifiable role in keeping homes healthy.

In a chat with The Tide a couple of days ago, Dr Josephine said her family is healthier with fruit meals as she makes it a point of duty to treat members to some servings as a complement to their meals.

Re-echoing that her family members hardly have serious health challenges, as everyone looks good and radiant, the mother of two advises wives and mothers to always serve their hubbies and children with fruits before or after meals.

She highlighted the importance of fruits in not only satisfying our hungry and taste and aiding digestion, but also helping to fight diseases. She made case for fruits containing vitamin ‘ c ‘, suggesting that they have the potency to combat viral diseases including Covid19

Dr (Mrs) Joe-Kinanee, does not only limit her fruit emphasis to her home, she extends it to outdoor programs wherever people need to gather.

Her unique concepts in the packaging of various fruits for human consumption do not only render them attractive to on-lookers, it wakes up and wets their appetite, leaving them with no choice than to go for one.

In her quest to make people come to terms with the usefulness of fruits to health, this academic don, now packages fruits in three forms, basket, platter, and babecue.

Apart from preparing fruit juice either in single or multiple form, and making fruit/vegetable salad, Dr Josephine prefers smoothies as she believes that such has more to offer to health, given that all parts of the fruit are used in the preparation.

