Entertainment
Reggae Great, Bunny Wailer Dies At 73
Reggae legend, Neville O’Reilly Livingston, popularly known as Bunny Wailer who co-founded the wailers with Bob Marley in the 1960s died Tuesday, in Kingston Jamaica at the age of 73, the Jamaica Government said.
No cause of death was given but the culture ministry said he has been hospitalized since December. Wailer was the last surviving original member of the wailers after Marley died of cancer in 1981 and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987.
Formed in 1963 when its members were still teenagers, the wailers were among the biggest stars of Ska, the upbeat Jamaican style that borrowed from American R&B.
On early hits like ‘Simmer Down’, and ‘Rude Boy’, the three young men who in those days wore suits and had short cropped hair, sang in smooth harmony threa-ding some social commen-tary in with their onomatopic “doo-be-doo-bas.”
“The wailers were Jamai-ca’s Beatles”, Randall Grass of Shanachie Records, an American label that worked extensively with Bunny Wailers in the 1980 and 90s said in a phone interview.
Bunny won the Grammy Award for best reggae album three times, two of those albums were tributes to Bob Marley. He was given Jamaica’s Order Of Merit in 2017. According to Peter Phillips, a minister in Jamaica’s parliament, his death brings to a close the most vibrant Jamaica’s musical experience and called him a good, conscious Jamaican brethren.
He is survived by 13 children, 10 sisters, 3 brothers and grand children.
Entertainment
Davido Allegedly Finds New Lover, Dumps Chioma
The news that Nigerian singer, Davido, has found a new lover has stirred a lot of reactions from Nigerians in the social media.
The Nigerian singer, in a video released last Saturday night, was spotted with American rapper, young MA’s ex, Mya Rafai.
Davido, who is currently on holiday in St Maarlen with his team was seen holding hands with the Atlanta-based model as they arrived for an event at the Caribbean Island.
There have also been rumours that the duo have been together since December after his relationship to his supposed fiancée, Chef Chioma allegedly crashed.
Recall that the popular singer had earlier revealed that his relationship with his fiancée, Chioma, affected her and her family. According to him, after the Assurance video, Chioma received hate messages from people.
He also said it affected their relationship too, because Chioma went from being a private person.
However, the latest video of Davido’s supposed new found love has continued to stir reactions, while some said it was horrible to humiliate Chef Chioma, others are of the opinion that they have always known that marriage between the singer and the chef would never workout.
Entertainment
Popular Nigerian Producer, Dr Frabz Shot Dead In US
Nigerian born Afro-soul producer Ayorinde Fab-oro, better known as Dr Frabz was allegedly shot dead in Maryland, United States of America at the weekend, aged 35years.
The producer’s death was confirmed by singer Nikki Laoye on Saturday, no further details were shared. She tweeted “Oh my God, persevering face, my dear brother, Dr. Frabz, this is such terrible news, just heard that he was shot, who did this? I am so pained right now what kind of news is this?”
Colleague and musician, Samklef tweeted “One of Nigeria’s legendary producers just died, sad day for me, RIP legend, Dr Frabz, we spoke two weeks ago, you asked how is Houston treating me?, I came to Maryland, yesterday only for me to hear that you are no more, today what a sad day, a brother is gone, another producer gone, RIP”.
Other celebrities who tweeted their condolence messages on social media include: Seyi Shay, DJ Neptune among others.
Dr Frabz from Ekiti State started music at the age of six when he started playing the piano. He went professional in 2006 with the monikar, Dr Frabz which stands for Dr Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment.
He has worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Wizkid, Dagrin, YQ, Shank and Omawunmi among others.
Dr Frabz during his life time produced hit songs like ‘Dagrin’s’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Joy’. His latest single titled ‘No Room for Heartaches’ was released in May last year.
