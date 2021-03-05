Nation
Probe Missing N11trn Electricity Fund, SERAP Tasks Buhari
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), yesterday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate all the alleged missing N11trillion funds allocated for the execution of electricity projects since 1999.
Speaking at a press conference, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Oluwadare Kolawole, said that despite Buhari’s promise to intensify the fight against corruption, access to regular electricity supply has become almost non-existent, due to systematic and widespread corruption in the sector.
In an address titled, ‘Little To No Progress: Stopping Grand Corruption And Impunity In Nigeria’, Kolawole asked the National Assembly to publish the reports of all power sector-related probes to the Federal Government and civil society organizations for necessary advocacy action and prosecution by relevant anti-corruption agencies.
He also asked the World Bank President, Mr. David Malpass, to release information and documents relating to spending of funds approved and released to Nigeria between 1999 and 2020 to improve access to regular and uninterrupted electricity supply, including copies of supervision reports, periodic reviews and other appropriate reports by the bank.
Recommending measures to tackle the endemic corruption in the sector, Kolawole said, “President Buhari should urgently address corruption in the electricity and education sectors by instructing appropriate anti-corruption agencies to investigate the allegations of missing N11trillion in the electricity sector since the return of democracy in 1999, and to ensure that suspected perpetrators of corruption are brought to justice and that any missing public funds are fully recovered.
“Undertake a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the power sector privatization to publish the details of ownership of public stakes of 40 per cent in those entities, and should ensure that government public resources are not used to subsidize private entities.”
Nigeria’s Unity Non-Negotiable, Buhari Insists
President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his conviction in the indivisibility of Nigeria.
He reaffirmed the country’s unity is non-negotiable.
The President restated his conviction to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday, during a visit to brief him of progress so far made in resolving the North/South food blockage crisis.
The governor, who called on Buhari in the company of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, also said the President also expressed concerns over the issue of insecurity in the country.
Bello had been at the forefront of efforts to resolve the ethnic misunderstanding between northern traders, under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Food and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN) and their southwestern compatriots, which led to a blockade of food items and livestock from entering the South.
However, the governor, as well as other notable Nigerians, including former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, negotiated a truce, last Wednesday, leading to restoration of movement of food and livestock to the South.
According to him, while reacting to the agreement and the peace process, Buhari had commended the efforts put into reaching peace.
“Mr. President expressed concern over the insecurity in the land. As the commander-in-chief, he has assured every one of us based on his security meeting yesterday, that Nigeria is going to be secured, safe and prosperous and I believe in him 100 per cent.
“He urged every one of us to continue to go about our lawful businesses in the country, that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable, that Nigeria must be united, peaceful and that Nigeria must be prosperous,” he said.
He waived off insinuations that he got involved in the peace process just to build a profile for himself against the 2023 presidential election, as he has been said to have mounted his campaigns for the purpose.
He said his intentions and reasons were genuine, adding he was in the peace process on the orders of the President to nip a potentially dangerous situation in the bud and save the country from an unimaginable consequence.
“I am not running away from the fact that numerous teaming youths, Nigerians, women, youths, leaders and followers, various groups are calling me to contest for the presidential election in 2023.
“That is their right, it is within their purview to ask for that or demand that I run as their representative in government today.
“But I have an assignment to carry out, the assignment of ensuring that my state is safe and secured.
“We’re doing that effectively by providing leadership in Kogi State. We’re taking Kogi State from where it used to be in the past, to a more united prosperous, safe and secured Kogi State.
“Today, they’re asking me to replicate the same in the national level that is within their rights. But to say that, when there is another call of an assignment from the Commander-in-Chief on me, to ensure that a little problem that can be solved, should not be allowed to snowball into a larger crisis that would put this country on unknown collision cause, I think I will never hesitate to take up that responsibility, and that I have done successfully to the glory of God and to the satisfaction of majority of Nigerian and Mr. President.”
Covid-19: Nigeria Not Relying On Charity For Vaccines, Minister Clarifies
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has debunked the notion that Nigeria is relying on ‘charity’ to vaccinate the population against Covid-19.
The minister made clarifications on Nigeria’s plan to achieve safe and efficacious vaccination of citizens, yesterday, during the second edition of State House weekly ministerial briefing, held in the Aso Rock, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to him, Nigeria joined other 52 African countries to open an account with Afreximbank, with the purpose of procuring 570million doses of vaccines for the continent, out of which the country is expecting to receive between 80million and 85million doses of the vaccine
“Now, we are looking to immunise 70% in order to have what is known as herd immunity and the African Union, the African Centre for disease Control recognise that immediately and went to the president of the African Union and said we must set up something to support ourselves as a country because if every country goes to order, Gambia goes, Guinea Bissau says I want this, you have a lot of confusion, they may not listen to you because your order is too small.
“So, therefore, if we all come together, as an African country, we can make order. So, 52 countries in Africa came together. Equatorial Guinea, Seychelles and Gabon said, don’t worry, we can make our own arrangements. Out of 55, 52 came together and joined in the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), to make a bulk order.
“The first bulk order they made was for 270million doses, which immediately will impress any manufacturer. So, the manufacturers are impressed and they are ready to produce that vaccine with as much priority as possible. Now, in order that we are not looking for money here and there, the Afreximbank said, we shall bankroll it, and then you pay us back so that you are not scrambling looking for money, but those who have money immediately can pay. If you don’t have immediately you can pay over five, seven years. So, that’s a continental agreement and the purpose of it is that you also want your neighbours to be free.
“If we (Nigerians) are fully well vaccinated, Benin Republic, Togo, Niger are not, we are still not quite safe because there’s free movement among all these countries, so it’s in our interest to also see that all these countries are on the same page.
“That’s why the West Africa Health Organisation is also pursuing the same initiative as the African Union and for that we are paying, we have opened an account with Afreximbank, the headquarter of Afreximbank is in Cairo and the account signatories are from both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance.
“At this point, any organisation that wants to support can pay into that account. We have already spoken with the private sector that if you want to support us, even if you’re looking for vaccines, instead of you going to purchase your own from sources that are not very clear, it can be guaranteed through this account.
“The 270million doses we had before has been increased last week by another 300million. So, we have 570million doses potentially, on that account of AVATT and that’s very good, it will probably grow even beyond that and they are offering four types of vaccines. They are offering Sputnik, of they are offering Johnson and Johnson they are offering AstraZeneca they are offering PfizerBionTech.
“So, you can even choose which one you want, what quantity you want, but normally they allocate according to population, measure your population, this is yours, they have, in fact originally allocated 41million doses to us.
“But with the new additional 300million, it can be up to 80, 85million doses and you can select the mix that you want, and then you start paying into that account. So, we are going to pay into that account, so, we are not depending on charity, we are depending on an arrangement that is existing for low and medium income countries and our own procurement capacity to feel up to the level of want,” he said.
He, however, warned that as a country, Nigeria has been lucky so far but, “we must not stretch our luck. We must continue with our non-pharmaceutical measures.
“We must look at vaccine as a game changer, but make no mistake that it’s a replacement for everything else. It is an additional strategy. Vaccines are an addition to the existing Response, not a Replacement.”
He said the Federal Government plans to provide 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in every state of the Federation, as part of strategies to provide critical response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
Ehanire assured that the focus on Covid-19 prevention and treatment would not wipe out the maintenance of normal routine vaccination.
Tighten Security Around Borders, Buhari Orders NIS
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Abuja, directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to improve surveillance and control around the nation’s borders, and “ensure that criminal elements don’t find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetuate their criminality.’’
Buhari gave the directive in his speech at the virtual Commissioning Ceremony of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Technology Building, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, told all security agencies to raise their performance in protecting lives and property, with a mandate that the country’s Global Security Index must be improved.
According to him, “It is imperative that our ranking in the Global Security Index improves and I am using this medium to call on all security agencies to step up their activities towards achieving this goal. I assure you that the administration will give the much-needed support to you in your operations.”
He urged the NIS to collaborate with International Security Organizations like INTERPOL in safeguarding the borders.
He said, “As a security agency, I charge you to be relentless in carrying out your statutory duties of keeping our borders safe while you ensure that criminal elements don’t find Nigeria as a safe haven to hide and perpetuate their criminality.
“I urge you to actively collaborate with International Security Organizations like the INTERPOL, in safeguarding our borders. Remember that a safe border is a prerequisite for a safe Nation.
“You must develop strong working relationships and ties with the international community and friendly nations as it relates to migration management; adopt and implement workable strategies from them while also sharing your best practices.
“Frontline workers and operators should remember that they are our windows to the world. They must show the best face of Nigeria at all times.”
Buhari commended the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for consistently pushing for the completion of the Technology Building, which will serve as the Command and Control Centre of the NIS, as well as the repository of personal data of Nigerians and expatriates resident in Nigeria.
He said, “This is in line with the vision of our administration to formulate and implement policies that will protect and enhance the lives and standards of living for Nigerians.
“This administration is relentless in its avowed desire to create an enabling business environment that will usher in an economic boom for Nigerians and all those who do business with and in Nigeria.”
The President also congratulated all officers and men of the NIS for their dedication and work towards changing into a World Class Migration Management Agency.
In his remarks, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, assured that the security challenges facing the country were temporal and surmountable, pointing out that the “weakest link’’ had been the land borders and the Technology Building will play a pivotal role in the control of illegal migration.
Aregbesola noted that the Visa-on-Arrival policy of the Federal Government gets proper documentation of all entrants and sharing with international security structures to ensure tight surveillance and compliance while announcing a review period of stay from 90 days to 30 days.
He said 50 per cent of all immigration personnel will now work at the borders of the country.
The Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammed Babandede, said the Technology Building remains the best project the service had ever initiated and completed since it was established in 1958.
He said the deployment of technology from the Control Room will optimize intelligence, ensure that no passport lost, stolen or re-issued can be presented in any part of the world, and enhance synchronization and virtual sharing of information with other security outfits, both local and international.
The minister and Immigration boss thanked Buhari for approving the project in 2018 and following up with the completion of all phases of the Technology Building.
