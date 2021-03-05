Popular Nigerian Producer, Dr Frabz Shot Dead In US

Nigerian born Afro-soul producer Ayorinde Fab-oro, better known as Dr Frabz was allegedly shot dead in Maryland, United States of America at the weekend, aged 35years.

The producer’s death was confirmed by singer Nikki Laoye on Saturday, no further details were shared. She tweeted “Oh my God, persevering face, my dear brother, Dr. Frabz, this is such terrible news, just heard that he was shot, who did this? I am so pained right now what kind of news is this?”

Colleague and musician, Samklef tweeted “One of Nigeria’s legendary producers just died, sad day for me, RIP legend, Dr Frabz, we spoke two weeks ago, you asked how is Houston treating me?, I came to Maryland, yesterday only for me to hear that you are no more, today what a sad day, a brother is gone, another producer gone, RIP”.

Other celebrities who tweeted their condolence messages on social media include: Seyi Shay, DJ Neptune among others.

Dr Frabz from Ekiti State started music at the age of six when he started playing the piano. He went professional in 2006 with the monikar, Dr Frabz which stands for Dr Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment.

He has worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Wizkid, Dagrin, YQ, Shank and Omawunmi among others.

Dr Frabz during his life time produced hit songs like ‘Dagrin’s’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Joy’. His latest single titled ‘No Room for Heartaches’ was released in May last year.