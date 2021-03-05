Connect with us

Entertainment

Overview Of Media, Entertainment Laws In Nigeria

Published

18 hours ago

on

Media and entertainment law are concerned with legal services rendered by the entertainment industry. This involves the legal and business issues in the entertainment industry that arise from the application and interpretation of laws relating to matters such as negotiations of contracts, representation of artistes, immigration, protection of intellectual property, finance, corporate, employment, tax, insurance etc.
Media law covers legislations that regulate the media such as TV, music, art, internet etc. However, it is important to state that there is no definite legal frame work on media and entertainments in Nigeria however, there are other laws supplementary to the activities connected to entertainment and media which will be briefly discussed hereunder
Copyright Act Cap C28 LFN, 2004
Copyright is an exclusive right granted to an originator of creative work to use, publish, produce and reproduce the work for a given period. The copyright Act provides for the protection, transfer, infringement, penalty, the remedy of the creative works of authors and artistic works, song writers, music publishers, cinematograph films, photographers and all sound creative in the media and entertainment industry.
This protection grants the creator the exclusive right to control the use of his creative works and prevent unauthorised person from copying, adapting or passing off a creative work as theirs.
Section 1 of the Act provides that the following listed works in the media and entertainment are eligible for copyright
– Literary works.
– Musical works.
– Artistic works.
– Cinematography films.
– Sound recording.
– Broadcast.
National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act 1992.
The Act regulates and governs the broadcasting sector such as Radio and Television of the media industry in Nigeria. The Act establishes the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in section 1 and empowers the commission to regulate and control the broadcasting industry, among others
It also provides that to operate a radio, sound, Television, cable, satellite station, a license is to be issued and granted by the NBC as empowered by section 9 of the Act.
Trademarks Act 1967
The registration of intellectual property of a trademark seeks to protect a sign, word, mark, logo symbol, pattern or colour that distinguishes one’s brand of goods or services from that of others to make it easily recognisable and relatable to a brand in a commercial market in Nigeria.
A trademark once registered is valid for an initial period of 7 years but is subject to renewal for a subsequent period of 14years from time to time following the provisions of the Act as provided in section 23(1)
Trademark registration is one of the important means of protecting identities of authors and creators in the entertainment industry.
Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020
To commence business operations such as record labels, film production, companies management, etc, in the entertainment industry in Nigeria, one must register a business name, company or partnership with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). The Act establishes the Corporate Affairs Commission which is the government agency established for the purpose of registration and regulation of companies in Nigeria.
The laws that regulate and govern intellectual property in Nigeria form the foundation of the legal frame work for the media and entertainment industry.
The majority of media and entertainment activities are intellectual property related. The media and entertainment industry is one of the fast rising industry in Nigeria which has generated huge revenue for the industry operators and government.

 

By: Jacob Obinna

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Davido Allegedly Finds New Lover, Dumps Chioma

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

The news that Nigerian singer, Davido, has found a new lover has stirred a lot of reactions from Nigerians in the social media.
The Nigerian singer, in a video released last Saturday night, was spotted with American rapper, young MA’s ex, Mya Rafai.
Davido, who is currently on holiday in St Maarlen with his team was seen holding hands with the Atlanta-based model as they arrived for an event at the Caribbean Island.
There have also been rumours that the duo have been together since December after his relationship to his supposed fiancée, Chef Chioma allegedly crashed.
Recall that the popular singer had earlier revealed that his relationship with his fiancée, Chioma, affected her and her family. According to him, after the Assurance video, Chioma received hate messages from people.
He also said it affected their relationship too, because Chioma went from being a private person.
However, the latest video of Davido’s supposed new found love has continued to stir reactions, while some said it was horrible to humiliate Chef Chioma, others are of the opinion that they have always known that marriage between the singer and the chef would never workout.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Reggae Great, Bunny Wailer Dies At 73

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

Reggae legend, Neville O’Reilly Livingston, popularly known as Bunny Wailer who co-founded the wailers with Bob Marley in the 1960s died Tuesday, in Kingston Jamaica at the age of 73, the Jamaica Government said.
No cause of death was given but the culture ministry said he has been hospitalized since December. Wailer was the last surviving original member of the wailers after Marley died of cancer in 1981 and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987.
Formed in 1963 when its members were still teenagers, the wailers were among the biggest stars of Ska, the upbeat Jamaican style that borrowed from American R&B.
On early hits like ‘Simmer Down’, and ‘Rude Boy’, the three young men who in those days wore suits and had short cropped hair, sang in smooth harmony threa-ding some social commen-tary in with their onomatopic “doo-be-doo-bas.”
“The wailers were Jamai-ca’s Beatles”, Randall Grass of Shanachie Records, an American label that worked extensively with Bunny Wailers in the 1980 and 90s said in a phone interview.
Bunny won the Grammy Award for best reggae album three times, two of those albums were tributes to Bob Marley. He was given Jamaica’s Order Of Merit in 2017. According to Peter Phillips, a minister in Jamaica’s parliament, his death brings to a close the most vibrant Jamaica’s musical experience and called him a good, conscious Jamaican brethren.
He is survived by 13 children, 10 sisters, 3 brothers and grand children.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Popular Nigerian Producer, Dr Frabz Shot Dead In US

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

Nigerian born Afro-soul producer Ayorinde Fab-oro, better known as Dr Frabz was allegedly shot dead in Maryland, United States of America at the weekend, aged 35years.
The producer’s death was confirmed by singer Nikki Laoye on Saturday, no further details were shared. She tweeted “Oh my God, persevering face, my dear brother, Dr. Frabz, this is such terrible news, just heard that he was shot, who did this? I am so pained right now what kind of news is this?”
Colleague and musician, Samklef tweeted “One of Nigeria’s legendary producers just died, sad day for me, RIP legend, Dr Frabz, we spoke two weeks ago, you asked how is Houston treating me?, I came to Maryland, yesterday only for me to hear that you are no more, today what a sad day, a brother is gone, another producer gone, RIP”.
Other celebrities who tweeted their condolence messages on social media include: Seyi Shay, DJ Neptune among others.
Dr Frabz from Ekiti State started music at the age of six when he started playing the piano. He went professional in 2006 with the monikar, Dr Frabz which stands for Dr Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment.
He has worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Wizkid, Dagrin, YQ, Shank and Omawunmi among others.
Dr Frabz during his life time produced hit songs like ‘Dagrin’s’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Joy’. His latest single titled ‘No Room for Heartaches’ was released in May last year.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Trending