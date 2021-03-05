Business
Online Flight Booking Threatens Travel Agents’ Jobs
Travel agents, otherwise known as flight ticketers, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, are now crying foul over the downturn in their businesses occasioned by online flight ticket bookings.
Some of the flight ticket agents who spoke with The Tide lamented that their job had virtually been taken over by online booking.
A flight ticket operator, Mr Kenneth Nwosu, explained that the effect of the online flight booking on their jobs did not come to him as a surprise.
“I saw it coming when the online booking began, and I told my people to be aware and prepare themselves for an alternative, and now the thing has fully manifested.
“I remember I had asked some of my colleagues to look for other businesses, and as you can see now that many of our clients no longer patronise us, as they do their booking online”, Nwosu explained.
Also commenting on the issue, Mr Kingsley Otamiri who also operates flight ticket business at the airport, lamented that his business was almost grounded because most of his clients now undertake online booking.
“Right now, I don’t even know when and how many of them travel, unlike before when they will call me to buy ticket and prepare boarding pass for them.
“I just met some of my old clients here at the airport by accident. There is not much to do here in respect of flights ticketing. I’m making arrangements for other things inside town, to engage my self because things have really changed”, he said.
The Tide observed that most of the air travellers now do online booking from the comfort of their homes, due to Covid-19 standard protocol being practised at the airport.
It was also observed that some of these travel agents have opened other businesses within the airport to keep them afloat, in addition to booking tickets for travellers.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
1,029MW Stranded Due To Gas Shortage, Unpaid Invoices
Eight of the power plants on the national grid suffered gas constraints on Wednesday amid concerns by gas producers over unpaid invoices in the Nigerian electricity supply industry.
A total of 1,029.80 megawatts of generation capacity was idle as of Wednesday morning due to gas constraints.
The nation’s total unutilised electricity generation capacity stood at 2,119.8 MW as of 6am on Monday, with low load demand by the distribution companies and water management stalling the generation of 1,090 MW.
The power plants affected by gas constraints, according to data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator, included Omotosho I , Olorunsogo I, Omoku , Afam VI , and Geregu II (NIPP), Omotosho II (NIPP), Gbarain NIPP and Trans- Amadi.
Total power generation in the country stood at 4,775.8 MW as of 6 am on Wednesday , compared to 4,755.8 MW on Tuesday.
The Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), comprising international and local operators in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, decried last Thursday the unpaid gas invoices in the power sector.
In its presentation at the international conference of the Nigeria Gas Association , the OPTS said, “ We must of a necessity repay all outstanding gas invoice arrears. Some companies are being owed as far back as 2015 -2016 . This is not sustainable; we must be able to get assurance that when we produce the gas, we will get paid for it.
“So , we must of a necessity quickly settle all outstanding debts and make sure that we establish bankable credit support that will make the gas business to grow so that investors can develop more gas resources”.
Business
Online Flight Booking Threatens Travel Agents’ Jobs
Travel agents, otherwise known as flight ticketers, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, are now crying foul over the downturn in their businesses occasioned by online flight ticket bookings.
Some of the flight ticket agents who spoke with The Tide lamented that their job had virtually been taken over by online booking.
A flight ticket operator, Mr Kenneth Nwosu, explained that the effect of the online flight booking on their jobs did not come to him as a surprise.
“I saw it coming when the online booking began, and I told my people to be aware and prepare themselves for an alternative, and now the thing has fully manifested.
“I remember I had asked some of my colleagues to look for other businesses, and as you can see now that many of our clients no longer patronise us, as they do their booking online”, Nwosu explained.
Also commenting on the issue, Mr Kingsley Otamiri who also operates flight ticket business at the airport, lamented that his business was almost grounded because most of his clients now undertake online booking.
“Right now, I don’t even know when and how many of them travel, unlike before when they will call me to buy ticket and prepare boarding pass for them.
“I just met some of my old clients here at the airport by accident. There is not much to do here in respect of flights ticketing. I’m making arrangements for other things inside town, to engage my self because things have really changed”, he said.
The Tide observed that most of the air travellers now do online booking from the comfort of their homes, due to Covid-19 standard protocol being practised at the airport.
It was also observed that some of these travel agents have opened other businesses within the airport to keep them afloat, in addition to booking tickets for travellers.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Northern Traders End Food Blockade To South
The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria has called off its nationwide strike after an engagement with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.
The AUFCDN President, Muhammad Tahir, said the strike was called off following the Federal Government’s promise to pay N4.75 billion compensation, ensure protection of its members and stop all forms of multiple taxation and intimidation from security officials on the highways.
The group had demanded N4.75 billion compensation for the alleged killing of its members and property lost during the #EndSARS protests and the Slasha market crisis.
Briefing journalists after the parley in Abuja on Wednesday, Tahir stated that Bello begged the cattle dealers on behalf of the Federal Government to suspend the food blockade which kicked off five days ago.
He stated, “All the stakeholders and members of AUFCDN involved in our nationwide strike are glad; we achieved what we wanted to achieve.
“They agreed to pay the compensation and stop multiple taxation on federal highways and allow us to engage in our business activities peacefully nationwide”.
Addressing the union members during the reconciliatory meeting, Governor Bello said the strike had increased the hardship majority of Nigerians were already going through, including members of the aggrieved cattle and foodstuff dealers.
The governor said, “We must make life easy for ourselves; since you embarked on this action, there has been a lot of hardship on Nigerians across board; not only in the South or West”.
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who spoke on behalf of the West and Southern geo-political regions, said the impact of the strike was too heavy to ignore, adding that the killing of any Hausa-Fulani or traders engaged in legal business activities would no longer be tolerated or accepted.
“On behalf of the so many people in the South-West, especially Sunday Igboho (Yoruba activist), our commitment to you today is that people of the Hausa-Fulani extraction cannot and will not be attacked in the south”.
Fani-Kayode, however, appealed to the Federal Government to address the menace of armed Fulani herdsmen in the forests, whom he said, were known to perpetrate all forms of evil, including killing, raping and maiming of Nigerians.
Meanwhile, Bello and Fani-Kayode on Wednesday evening led the leaders of the cattle dealers to a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.
Gambari told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that that demands would be presented to the President, Muhammadu Buhari.
Bello also told reporters that union members had made some demands that must be met by government to forestall a recurrence.
He said, “I have the commitment of the union, in order for us not to continue to have this hardship across the country , to lift the ban on food and livestock transportation to the South.
“I have also received major commitment from people from the South not to attack people of Hausa /Fulani and the traders in the South and that the criminals among them, irrespective of tribe and religion, should be handed over to law enforcement agents.
“I have also received the commitment that their lives and property will be protected also”.
Trending
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Editorial3 days ago
WTO: Congrats, Okonjo-Iweala!
- Nation5 days ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Nation5 days ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- Sports18 hours ago
CAF Opens Bidding For Women’s Champions League Host
- News3 days ago
COVID-19: Don’t Hoard Vaccines Like Palliatives, Nigerians Beg …As FG Takes Delivery Of 3.9m Doses
- News14 hours ago
States Yet To Meet Conditions Won’t Get Covid-19 Vaccines, FG Insists
- Opinion3 days ago
We Need Petroleum Products