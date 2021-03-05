Entertainment
Nollywood, Air Force Film Collaborate As Eagle Wings Premieres In Abuja
The Nigerian motion picture industry, popularly known as Nollywood, witnessed yet another milestone as the most anticipated movie, ‘Eagle Wings’ premiered on February 25, 2021 at the National Conference Centre, Abuja with strict Covid-19 protocol.
The Director of the movie who also doubles as the producer, Paul Apel Papel narrated his experience on this great production which he said was a whole lot of experience for him.
He further explained how he had worked with the military especially the Nigerian Air Force and having a first hand experience of combat mission as well as drill and exercises which further spurred him to pitch a story of this magnitude.
It was indeed a Herculian task to produce a movie of this kind especially in Nigeria. The movie was also edited by him in Abuja at his media company named Papel Image Tech,as it was gathered that the first ever Air Force thriller had its first principal photography exactly a year ago in different cities across the country, including Kaduna, Maiduguri and Abuja.
The director also noted that the movie was the biggest military / Nollywood collaboration ever in the history of this country. The award winning director also noted that he decided to pitch this feature on his birthday as a memorial since it was a significant event in his life. He further appreciated the Nigerian Air Force for finding him worthy for this collabo.
‘Eagle Wings’ is an Air Force story that explicitly exploits the might of the Nigerian Air Force in the fight against insurgency beyond bombs and bullets. The movie stars Enyinna Nwigwe, Uzee Usman, Francis Duru, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Patience Ujah and Paul Apel Papel, among others. The movie will be in cinemas across the country from March 12, 2021.
