Nollywood, Air Force Film Collaborate As Eagle Wings Premieres In Abuja

Published

18 hours ago

on

The Nigerian motion picture industry, popularly known as Nollywood, witnessed yet another milestone as the most anticipated movie, ‘Eagle Wings’ premiered on February 25, 2021 at the National Conference Centre, Abuja with strict Covid-19 protocol.
The Director of the movie who also doubles as the producer, Paul Apel Papel narrated his experience on this great production which he said was a whole lot of experience for him.
He further explained how he had worked with the military especially the Nigerian Air Force and having a first hand experience of combat mission as well as drill and exercises which further spurred him to pitch a story of this magnitude.
It was indeed a Herculian task to produce a movie of this kind especially in Nigeria. The movie was also edited by him in Abuja at his media company named Papel Image Tech,as it was gathered that the first ever Air Force thriller had its first principal photography exactly a year ago in different cities across the country, including Kaduna, Maiduguri and Abuja.
The director also noted that the movie was the biggest military / Nollywood collaboration ever in the history of this country. The award winning director also noted that he decided to pitch this feature on his birthday as a memorial since it was a significant event in his life. He further appreciated the Nigerian Air Force for finding him worthy for this collabo.
‘Eagle Wings’ is an Air Force story that explicitly exploits the might of the Nigerian Air Force in the fight against insurgency beyond bombs and bullets. The movie stars Enyinna Nwigwe, Uzee Usman, Francis Duru, Keppy Ekpeyoung, Patience Ujah and Paul Apel Papel, among others. The movie will be in cinemas across the country from March 12, 2021.

Davido Allegedly Finds New Lover, Dumps Chioma

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

The news that Nigerian singer, Davido, has found a new lover has stirred a lot of reactions from Nigerians in the social media.
The Nigerian singer, in a video released last Saturday night, was spotted with American rapper, young MA’s ex, Mya Rafai.
Davido, who is currently on holiday in St Maarlen with his team was seen holding hands with the Atlanta-based model as they arrived for an event at the Caribbean Island.
There have also been rumours that the duo have been together since December after his relationship to his supposed fiancée, Chef Chioma allegedly crashed.
Recall that the popular singer had earlier revealed that his relationship with his fiancée, Chioma, affected her and her family. According to him, after the Assurance video, Chioma received hate messages from people.
He also said it affected their relationship too, because Chioma went from being a private person.
However, the latest video of Davido’s supposed new found love has continued to stir reactions, while some said it was horrible to humiliate Chef Chioma, others are of the opinion that they have always known that marriage between the singer and the chef would never workout.
Reggae Great, Bunny Wailer Dies At 73

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

Reggae legend, Neville O’Reilly Livingston, popularly known as Bunny Wailer who co-founded the wailers with Bob Marley in the 1960s died Tuesday, in Kingston Jamaica at the age of 73, the Jamaica Government said.
No cause of death was given but the culture ministry said he has been hospitalized since December. Wailer was the last surviving original member of the wailers after Marley died of cancer in 1981 and Peter Tosh was murdered in 1987.
Formed in 1963 when its members were still teenagers, the wailers were among the biggest stars of Ska, the upbeat Jamaican style that borrowed from American R&B.
On early hits like ‘Simmer Down’, and ‘Rude Boy’, the three young men who in those days wore suits and had short cropped hair, sang in smooth harmony threa-ding some social commen-tary in with their onomatopic “doo-be-doo-bas.”
“The wailers were Jamai-ca’s Beatles”, Randall Grass of Shanachie Records, an American label that worked extensively with Bunny Wailers in the 1980 and 90s said in a phone interview.
Bunny won the Grammy Award for best reggae album three times, two of those albums were tributes to Bob Marley. He was given Jamaica’s Order Of Merit in 2017. According to Peter Phillips, a minister in Jamaica’s parliament, his death brings to a close the most vibrant Jamaica’s musical experience and called him a good, conscious Jamaican brethren.
He is survived by 13 children, 10 sisters, 3 brothers and grand children.
Popular Nigerian Producer, Dr Frabz Shot Dead In US

Published

16 hours ago

on

March 5, 2021

By

Nigerian born Afro-soul producer Ayorinde Fab-oro, better known as Dr Frabz was allegedly shot dead in Maryland, United States of America at the weekend, aged 35years.
The producer’s death was confirmed by singer Nikki Laoye on Saturday, no further details were shared. She tweeted “Oh my God, persevering face, my dear brother, Dr. Frabz, this is such terrible news, just heard that he was shot, who did this? I am so pained right now what kind of news is this?”
Colleague and musician, Samklef tweeted “One of Nigeria’s legendary producers just died, sad day for me, RIP legend, Dr Frabz, we spoke two weeks ago, you asked how is Houston treating me?, I came to Maryland, yesterday only for me to hear that you are no more, today what a sad day, a brother is gone, another producer gone, RIP”.
Other celebrities who tweeted their condolence messages on social media include: Seyi Shay, DJ Neptune among others.
Dr Frabz from Ekiti State started music at the age of six when he started playing the piano. He went professional in 2006 with the monikar, Dr Frabz which stands for Dr Flavour, Rhythm and Blues. After creating N’sayne Entertainment.
He has worked with several music stars such as Naeto C, Davido, Wizkid, Dagrin, YQ, Shank and Omawunmi among others.
Dr Frabz during his life time produced hit songs like ‘Dagrin’s’, ‘Thank God’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Joy’. His latest single titled ‘No Room for Heartaches’ was released in May last year.
