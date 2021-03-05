NCPC Denies Appointing Tonto Dike As Ambassador

Former Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh had earlier taken to social media to announce that she had been appointed an ambassador to Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Council (NPCP).

A few hours later, a statement from the executive secretary of the commission denied making the mother of one an ambassador, but confirmed that she offered to partner with them in their peace building initiative. The commission also stated that Tonto’s claims was a figment of her imagination.

“I wish to state in categorical terms that king @ tontolet paid an official courtesy visit to me as the executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission on the 25th February 2021 at the corporate headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

“As the founder of @official the tontodikeh foundation she expressed her willingness and interest to partner with the commission in the area of peace building, they equally cashed in on the visit to commend me, the NCPC boss for my positive and relentless peace initiatives across the country. However, I am suddenly inundated with claims from king Tonto herself that she has been officially appointed as ambassador of peace by this great commission. This claim has gone viral in the media.

“The commission frown at this claim which is a clear misrepresentation of what transpired. The fact remains that I the executive secretary of NCPC never appointed king Tonto Dikeh as an ambassador of peace for NCPC as it was not part of her visit, therefore this claim by her is spurious, unfounded and should be discarded and seen by all Nigerians as a figment of her imagination. Nevertheless, we appreciate her desire to work with us in our peace building initiatives and in the area of pilgrimage sponsorship to the holy land.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh stated that she would never tell a lie against a commission of the federation but will not fight their claim, she revealed that she has the video proof of their meeting and everything that transpired but would rather respect the commission’s decision and take the fall for the incident, thanks to every Christian body that fought against this growth.

“My name is king Tonto Dikeh, best believe, I will never lie on a human being talk more of a commission of a federation, I will only say this is life, we all know what can go wrong in a second, but we move…. Coming from a place of leadership and peace, I wouldn’t fight this, but I will walk away with my head held high and grow above it, thanks”.

The NCPC and Tonto Dikeh’s statements generated reactions in social media as most Nigerians believe the commission changed its mind because of complaints about the former actress.