Arts/Literary
Icons Behind Unprecedented Rise Of Nigerian Fiction
Nigerian literature is known throughout the world through exploits of literary icons like Wole Soyinka who won the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature and the first black African to receive the award.
Other Nigerian literally giants with world wide audience include Chinua Achebe, Buchi Emecheta, Flora Nwapa, , Gabriel Okara, Kole Omotoso, John Pepple Clark, Ben Okri and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, among others.
Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe and Ben Okri led the way, but a wave of women writers have taken over. In October 2019, writers from all over the world converged in Lagos for the Ake Arts and Book Festival, one of the biggest literary events on the African continent. Among them were authors whose narratives are helping to propel the phenomenon that is Nigerian Fiction on the global stage.
The festival showcased a newly minted Man Booker Prize Winner in Bernardine Evaristo announced as joint winner for her novel, Girl, Woman to win the prize. It does not hurt that she is born in London to a Nigerian father.
Now in its ninth year, the festival is a major highlight of the burgeoning Lagos Art Season, but this vibrant scene would not have been possible a few decades ago.
The pioneer generation of Nigerians writing in English emerged prior to independence from Britain in 1960 and included Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe and Amos Tutuola, then followed long periods of military dictatorship leading to a decline in the publishing environment with many intellectuals fleeing the country in one of the darkest episodes. A renowned writer and environmentalist and the former President of Nigerian Authors , Ken Saro-Wiwa was hanged with eight other activists of Ogoni extraction by the military regime of General Sani Abacha in 1995.
The second spring of Nigerian fiction came from abroad, from the first sign of resurgence as well as the international character of much of future literary expression came in 1991 when Ben Okri won the Booker of the Famished Road. Okri has been living in London for many years and his win energised writers back home.
It took another 10 years for the promise to come to fruition with Helen Habilas emerging as the seasoned winner of the Caine Prize for African Writing in 2001. His winning story, Love Poems was an urban fable about the triumph of the imagination, over military repression, just as Nigerian writers would use the internet to find new publishing opportunities and readers.
By the time Chimamada Ngozi Adichie showed up on the orange prize shortlist with her debut novel, ‘Purple Hibiscus’ in 2004, Nigerian fiction was in full stride. She won the prize with ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ in 2007, the year Vanity Fairs Africa Issue described her as parting the literary waves like Cleopatra and parted the wave she did. Following closely behind were many of her compatriots now taking the literary world by storm with publishing deals and awards in tow.
Decades after independence, there are concerns different from that of their pioneer generation, grappling instead with shifting notions of freedom and individuals in a globalised world. They are exploring themes including gender, sexuality and feminism, many are based in the west and thus are making significant contributions to the growing canon of immigrant stories.
Adichie is now firmly established as a literary superstar and cultural icon, winner of Mac Arthur Genius Giant, her TED talk, “We shall all be feminists” was sampled by Beyonce and also distributed to 16 year-old in Sweden. Her third novel, ‘Americanah’ is being made into a film starring Cupita Nyonyo.
The 2019 Booker also recognised Chigozi Obioma for his second novel “An Orchestra of Minorities”, his second time on the shortlist. Several Ake Festival guests have been long listed including Oyinkan Braith Waith, (My Sister the Serial Killer) and Ayobami Adebayo (Stay With Me). 2013 Caine Winner, Tope Falarin was also listed with his debut novel, “A Different Kind of Blackman”. So was Uzodinma Iweala, author of “ Beasts Of No Nation”, which was adapted for Netflix movie starring Idris Elba. It is very important to note that the festival was also organised by a writer, Lola Shoneyin, author of “The Secret Life Of Baba Segi’s Wives”.
Whereas the independence era, was dominated by male, the table has turned with the current generation as many of the most prominent players are women. The latest Caine Winner, Lesley Nneka Arimah is the sixth Nigerian to win it, making the country the most successful at the award so far. Also on the list was Nnedi Okorafor, a leading author in the fantasy genre she tags “African Futurism”.
She is responsible for several projects in the Marvel Comics, Black Panther stable and her novel “Who Fears Death” has been optioned for a series by Cable Network HBO, with the involvement of Game of Throne Creator, George R. Martin, NLNG Nigeria for Literature Winner, China Wigwe was also at the festival with her collection of short stories, ‘Better Never Than Late’.
These are some of the writers driving the increasing visibility of Nigerian fiction on book shelves around the world perhaps for a country of nearly 200 million people and 250 ethnic groups who like to call their country, the “Giant Of Africa”. With more of the country’s writers finding their voices to explore their live experiences and history, the rise of Nigerian fiction looks set to continue its explaits on the global stage.
By: Jacob Obinna
Arts/Literary
Tackling Depression Among Youths
Why did I choose to talk about depression? Well, that’s because, I noticed that half of our teens are depressed. But before we go into that, what is depression?
Depression is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affect how you act. There are different types of depression but the most common one is “Clinical Depression”. What is clinical depression? Clinical depression is a mental health disorder characterised by persistently depressed mood or loss of interest in activities. According to my research, it is very common in Nigeria, with more than 1.5 million cases per year.
Depression is a common illness worldwide, with more than 264 million people affected. Depression is different from usual mood fluctuations and short lived emotional responses to challenge in everyday life. It can cause the affected person to suffer greatly at work, at school and in the family. Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. More women are affected than men. At its worst, depression can lead to suicide. Close to 800, 000 people die due to suicide every year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 – 29 years old.
The symptoms of depression range from mild to severe. At its mildest, you may simply feel persistently low in spirit, while severe depression can make you feel suicidal, that life is no longer worth living. They range from lasting feelings of unhappiness and hopelessness, to losing interest in things you used to enjoy and feeling very tearful. Many people with depression also have symptoms of anxiety. Most people go through periods of feeling down, but when you’re depressed you feel persistently sad for weeks or months, rather than just few days.
Some people think depression is trivial and not a genuine health condition. They’re wrong – it is a real illness with real symptoms. Depression is not a sign of weakness or something you can ‘’snap out of’’ by “pulling yourself together”. But do not be scared, there are treatments for it.
There are physical symptoms of depression such as, feeling sad or having a depressed mood. Loss of interest or pleasure in activities you once enjoyed. Changes in appetite – weight loss, trouble sleeping or sleeping too much, loss of energy or increased fatigue, feeling worthless or guilty, thoughts of suicide, etc.
Over to teen depression. Many teens are suffering from this. Some may know and some may not. There are multiple reasons why a teenager might become depressed. For example, teen can develop feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy over their grades. School performances, social status with peers, or family life each can have a major effect on how a teen feels. Sometimes, teen depression may result from environmental stress. A family history of depression, life stresses such as losing a parent, divorce, or discrimination, and other physical or psychological problems can all contribute to the illness. Children, who have been abused, neglected, have experienced other traumas, or suffer from chronic illness are also at a higher risk for depression. Depression in teens/children often occurs along with other mental problem such as anxiety and bipolar or disruptive behaviour disorder.
Teen depression is much more than feeling temporarily sad or down in the dumps. It is a serious and debilitating mood disorder that can change the way you think, feel and function in your daily life, causing problems at home, school, and in your social life. Yes, the teenage years can be really tough and it’s perfectly normal to feel sad or irritable every now and then. But if these feelings don’t go away or become so intense that you feel overwhelmingly hopeless and helpless, you may be suffering from depression. This is another reason why parents should make out time for their kids. Try to show them that they are not alone in this. Because, once in a while, life throws stuffs at them and of course they’ll need someone to tell it to, someone to advise them. Having someone to tell it to, helps ease it off their chest. If you as a parent is very free with them, if you can communicate very well and if you have a good parental relationship, then I don’t think there will be any need for that child to be depressed. Over thinking turns someone depressed too. So, please try to make time and build a strong parental relationship between you and your child/children. Depression kills.
Other symptoms of teen depression are, having frequent unexplained headaches, or physical pains and problems. Anything and everything makes you cry. You’re extremely sensitive to criticism. You’ve turned to alcohol or drugs to just try to change the way you feel. You’re having trouble concentrating, thinking straight or remembering things. Your grades may be plummeting because of it and most of all, you’re thinking about death or suicide. If you ever feel this way, please talk to someone right away
As a parent too, I advice you try to observe your child properly. Some children are not used to opening up and trust me, some of them have things eating them up. They are just quiet because they feel that if they explain, you won’t understand. Some are quiet because, they don’t understand themselves either. So please help our teens.
While it isn’t always easy to differentiate from normal teenage growing pains, teen depression is a serious health problem that goes beyond moodiness. As a parent, your love, guidance, and support can go a long way toward helping your teens avoid and overcome depression and get their life back on track. Make time for your kids, make them happy, Make them your best friend. That’s all there is to it.
My advice to all the depressed kids out there is to try as hard as you can to get away from it. You’re not in this alone and you can overcome it. Hang out with positive people. Do not stay alone. Try thinking less. Find your happiness and tell someone about your feelings or better still, write it down to just clear your head and mind. Say No to depression. Say No to suicidal thoughts.
Akwu is a student in Port Harcourt.
Arts/Literary
Valentine’s Day: What Message For Young People?
All over the world, St Valentine’s Day,14th February is annual celebration of love, friendship, admiration and compassion. People on this day send messages of love and affection to partners, family, friends and others in society.
This year will not be different, in spite of the crisis occassioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a wonderful opportunity to show appreciation for people we love, including our children and young people.
However, to some people, Valentine’s Day has no meaning. To others it is an holiday of love for only adults. Which way you see it, Valentine’s Day can be a wonderful opportunity to teach our children and young people about love.
Interestingly, connecting love with kindness will not only help young people to become more thoughtful people but it will also help them understand that they should always expect kindness for the people that love them as well.
In a world today, where negativity reigns with hard times, it is more important than ever to help young people see the beauty of love of all kinds. This will motivate these young ones to be open-minded and loving people.
This can also show them how important it is to understand the past and struggles that people face today in order to move into a more loving and connected future.
In Nigeria, Valentine’s Day has been added to the list of special days that primary and secondary schools now celebrate. Some schools celebrate the day by wearing red T-shirts and bringing in gifts for other children and teachers. Other schools exchange gifts, organise picnics or hold parties.
Some use the day to visit the Motherless and Children Homes. Many impose red and white dress code on pupils and students. Also, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) do their lot by organising seminars and talk shows to educate the young ones about love.
According to Mrs Mary Anika, Proprietress of Carina International School, Port Harcourt, ‘’we did celebrate Valentine’s Day in other years, but this year will be an exception because of the COVD-19 crisis. We don’t want to bother parents further, due to the times. We usually celebrate with swimming in the school, we bring in horses for children to ride, exchange of gifts among children and more. We also talk to the children about love, how they can show love the proper way and also sex education”.
This year, 2021 Valentine’s Day falls on Sunday .As parents and adults, we can do a lot by finding ways to give the gift of love to our children, other children around us and also those in need.
As parents, transmitting values to our children through our behaviour is very important. It is never too early to help children express love and friendship. By watching you give gifts of kindness, compassion and respect to the people you love, this will touch their hearts and do same as they grow up.
Let us, as adults, use this Valentine’s Day to demonstrate love to our children and young people. A simple note that says, “I love you” can remind your child in years to come about your love even when you are not together. Send recharge cards to young people as a show of love.
This is a great opportunity to help young people feel love and make them responsible adults in future.
By: Ibinabo Ogolo
