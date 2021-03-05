Women
Hubbies Need Fruits Every Day
It is not surprising to see people treat fruits as pleasure or past-time meal that adds little or insignificant value to life. This is the reason why such people only call for fruits when they feel they have extra money to spare.
But this is wrong. An administrator in Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in Port Harcourt, a mother of two, Dr (Mrs) Josephine Joe-Kinanee, has declared that fruits play an unquantifiable role in keeping homes healthy.
In a chat with The Tide a couple of days ago, Dr Josephine said her family is healthier with fruit meals as she makes it a point of duty to treat members to some servings as a complement to their meals.
Re-echoing that her family members hardly have serious health challenges, as everyone looks good and radiant, the mother of two advises wives and mothers to always serve their hubbies and children with fruits before or after meals.
She highlighted the importance of fruits in not only satisfying our hungry and taste and aiding digestion, but also helping to fight diseases. She made case for fruits containing vitamin ‘ c ‘, suggesting that they have the potency to combat viral diseases including Covid19
Dr (Mrs) Joe-Kinanee, does not only limit her fruit emphasis to her home, she extends it to outdoor programs wherever people need to gather.
Her unique concepts in the packaging of various fruits for human consumption do not only render them attractive to on-lookers, it wakes up and wets their appetite, leaving them with no choice than to go for one.
In her quest to make people come to terms with the usefulness of fruits to health, this academic don, now packages fruits in three forms, basket, platter, and babecue.
Apart from preparing fruit juice either in single or multiple form, and making fruit/vegetable salad, Dr Josephine prefers smoothies as she believes that such has more to offer to health, given that all parts of the fruit are used in the preparation.
By: Stories by Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Women Less Likely To Die From Covid-19 Than Men, WHO Affirms
The global health agency says in most countries, women are somewhat less likely to die from Covid-19 than men.
Women account for a slightly smaller proportion of Covid-19 infections and deaths compared with men, a preliminary analysis by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 28 African countries shows.
The WHO Regional Office for Africa said this in a statement issued from its headquarters in Brazzaville, Congo, yesterday.
According to the statement, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, reported the findings of the analysis at a virtual press conference on Covid-19.
Moeti said the analysis was based on Covid-19 gender specific epidemiological data provided by countries.
“The data found that although women account for around 41 per cent of Covid-19 cases, this ranges from 31 per cent in Niger to over 57 per cent in South Africa.
“In most countries, women are somewhat less likely to die from Covid-19 than men.
“For instance, in Cote d’Ivoire the case fatality ratio stands at 0.4 per cent for women compared with 0.5 per cent in men.
“In the Democratic Republic of the Congo it is 2.2 per cent versus 2.7 per cent and 0.1 per cent versus 0.5 per cent in Seychelles.
“This comes despite women accounting for a large part of the health workforce which puts them at higher risk of infection,’’ she said.
According to the statement, in Africa more than 95,000 health workers have been infected with Covid-19.
It stated that in Seychelles, women accounted for 71 per cent of health worker infections, 64 per cent in Eswatini, 55 per cent in Cote d’Ivoire and 54 per cent in Senegal.
“Further analyses are required to determine the factors behind the disparity in infections between men and women. However, some studies have suggested that biological, behavioural or social factors could be responsible.
Rivers NAWOJ Goes To Church
Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, last Sunday, February 28, organised a thanksgiving and re-dedication service to usher in the new executive.
The thanksgiving service which held in Living Faith Church, Agip-Ada George Port Harcourt, had in attendance, a large number of female media practitioners from across the media houses in the State.
Speaking at the occasion, the NAWOJ Chairman, Mrs Serekara Susan, said the event was organised to appreciate God for granting her an overwhelming victory in the recent Rivers NAWOJ election, and for successfully constituting a new executive to pilot the affairs of the body for the next three years.
She used the medium to thank her spiritual father, the resident pastor of the church, Pastor Victor Akinsete, for standing by her when it mattered most, and her colleagues who believed in her and gave her their support. She pledged not to disappoint them, while also soliciting their collective support in taking the association to a greater height.
Responding, Pastor Akinsete who was visibly elated at the presence of the female journalists in his church, applauded the association for adding colour and value to the day’s worship. He appreciated her for remembering to come and return praise and thanks to the almighty, who did it all.
The pastor who took his sermon from the book of Hebrew Chapter 11:3, urged journalists to live a life of faith, stating that it takes a life of faith to see prophecies fulfilled.
