Davido Allegedly Finds New Lover, Dumps Chioma

The news that Nigerian singer, Davido, has found a new lover has stirred a lot of reactions from Nigerians in the social media.

The Nigerian singer, in a video released last Saturday night, was spotted with American rapper, young MA’s ex, Mya Rafai.

Davido, who is currently on holiday in St Maarlen with his team was seen holding hands with the Atlanta-based model as they arrived for an event at the Caribbean Island.

There have also been rumours that the duo have been together since December after his relationship to his supposed fiancée, Chef Chioma allegedly crashed.

Recall that the popular singer had earlier revealed that his relationship with his fiancée, Chioma, affected her and her family. According to him, after the Assurance video, Chioma received hate messages from people.

He also said it affected their relationship too, because Chioma went from being a private person.

However, the latest video of Davido’s supposed new found love has continued to stir reactions, while some said it was horrible to humiliate Chef Chioma, others are of the opinion that they have always known that marriage between the singer and the chef would never workout.