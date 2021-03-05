Editorial
Beyond Buratai’s Revelation
As the extremist Boko Haram sect steps up at tacks in Nigeria’s North-East region, the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, had made a shocking prediction, saying Africa’s most populous nation would most likely continue to suffer terrorist attacks for the next 20 years.
The former Army chief made the remark when he appeared for screening as a non-career ambassador before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by Senator Mohammed Bulkachuwa. He attributed Nigeria’s inability to solve the myriad of security problems facing the nation to logistics and insufficiency of funds.
He said: “Unless certain things are done, this insecurity will continue because the truth must be told, it may take another 20 years for the country to surmount the problem of insurgency and that is the truth.” According to him, the Boko Haram insurgents through indoctrination are winning more and more communities to their side, aside from the problem of ungovernable spaces in the area and across the country.
His words: “My state (Borno), is an epicentre, where this indoctrination has penetrated so deep. They (insurgents) have won the communities to their side. That is why they (communities) keep Boko Haram. So, it is complex, it requires a whole of government approach to solving this, military action or activity is just one aspect. One mistake that we have been making is assuming that only the military can solve this. It is not. There are political, social, economic aspects that need to be addressed.
“Development should be progressive, there should be road everywhere, there should be employment, schools, hospitals all over. Yesterday (Wednesday), I counted five local government areas in Borno State that do not have a good access road to those places. In North-West, North-Central, there are so many ungovernable spaces, which the insurgents are penetrating. The places don’t have schools, hospitals and so on and education is very fundamental.”
It is most embarrassing that these confessions were made by the immediate past Chief of Army Staff who had never failed to promise Nigerians in his heydays in office that Boko Haram’s extinction was a matter of days. Buratai’s declaration only implies one thing and that is security in Nigeria has collapsed and the military has failed. There are no pretexts about that fact.
The question is: if it will take more than 20 years to defeat Boko Haram in the country, what had the service chiefs been doing for the more than five years they were in office? It simply meant they were doing nothing other than misleading Nigerians and contending that Boko Haram had been technically defeated or even decimated. It is reprehensible that Buratai would make those assertions after the nation had invested so much in human and capital resources in the war. No wonder not much has been achieved in the anti-insurgency combat more than a decade since it began.
The Minister of Defence, Major- General Bashir Magashi (rtd) may have corroborated Buratai’s statement when he recently proclaimed that weaponless Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits and other criminal elements including perhaps insurgents. Unfortunately, this is where we have found ourselves.
Magashi’s call is particularly more embarrassing in a country where it is unlawful to purchase and carry firearms. So, Magashi is asking Nigerians to violate the law of this country and look for firearms anywhere they can get them to protect themselves? It is startling that our governors and lawmakers failed to challenge the minister and draw the attention of the President to his statement.
Buratai’s revelation is a huge responsibility for Buhari to increase the tempo of the anti-terror war in the country. Though some Nigerians consider the former army chief’s pronouncement as condemnable and hypocritical because it was overdue and might serve as a boost for the terrorists, thus, heightening the existing insecurity in the land, it is an eye-opener to the authorities and a reminder of the need to entirely remake our usual approach to the war.
We are certain that this disclosure may not be unusual to the Federal Government as the former army chief must have given the President a broad hint of the development while in office. Since the information is in the public domain, it is expected that Buhari will act swiftly. Government’s presence in all ungoverned spaces in the country is expedient. Also, there is an urgent need to consolidate control over those areas that were previously held by Boko Haram. This will guarantee that the terrorists don’t easily operate from there.
Retiring service chiefs have to desist from making declarations in contradiction to earlier claims of military successes made while in office to forestall a repeat of Buratai’s “true confession”. More importantly, Buhari has to radically reform the military and commence a sweeping investigation of military procurement over the past five years, which has been running into billions of dollars annually. Such investigations may uncover fraudulent arms deals that cost the nation so much money.
The problem at hand requires a well-galvanised national approach to surmount considering that it is more of an asymmetric-cum hybrid warfare as against the conventional ones that can easily be confronted and defeated. Therefore, there must be synergy among all the security agencies as lack of it is equally responsible for the lingering security defiance we face.
We must advise that playing politics with the insurgency would create a festering wound that could consume all facets of Nigeria’s resources. This is what is happening now. Specifically, we think that Nigeria should have a national counter-insurgency strategy hinged on economic development, and the military strategy can pick up from there.
Since our country is faced with one of its worst security challenges from independence in 1960, stringent efforts must be made to break the stalemate in this war against insurgency. At this point, we must face reality and tell ourselves the home truth. The military needs to be innovative and creative to counter the ravaging terrorists.
WTO: Congrats, Okonjo-Iweala!
History was made on Monday, February 15, 2021, when Nigeria’s former Finance and
Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emerged as the Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) through a consensus agreement of the General Council of the Organisation. By this appointment, she became the first African and the first woman to clinch the position.
No doubt, Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment has elicited pride among Nigerians, Africans and women worldwide. She overcame stiff competition from an initial field of eight candidates, including another female, Yoo Myung-hee, the South Korean backed by the United States during ex-President Donald Trump’s administration. As she assumes office, her renewable term will expire on August 31, 2025.
The WTO is a global multilateral international organisation that promotes, monitors and adjudicates international trade. Along with regional and bilateral arrangements, the WTO shapes the overall expectations and practices of states regarding international trade. WTO was established in 1995 as a successor organisation to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trades (GATT), which was created in 1947 to facilitate freer trade on a multilateral basis.
Okonjo-Iweala deserves all the encomiums. We salute her courage to dare and also admire her success despite the strong opposition initially from powerful forces within the organisation. She is not new to exalted and tasking positions having served at the World Bank; chairperson of the board of Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (GAVI) and also served in the board of Standard Chartered Bank. She was also selected to join the board of Twitter in June 2018.
Her antecedent as a negotiator speaks volumes of her capacity to navigate the affairs of WTO and deliver on her mandate for member-countries. With her leadership of the WTO, Nigeria stands at the threshold of history not only for the woman who has become the first female and African director-general of the global organisation but a unique opportunity for the country to get back to its glorious days of non-oil exports such as cocoa, palm oil, groundnut, coal, etc.
Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that revenue from the non-oil export has continued to dwindle and faced with huge uncertainty. In Q4, 2019, for instance, non-crude oil exports were reported at N1.1413 trillion or 23.9 per cent of total trade, and N1.1383 trillion, representing 27.9 per cent of total exports as of Q1, 2020. But by September 2020, non-crude exports had slumped to just N154.578 billion from N185.734 billion as of August of 2020.
An indication of her prowess was demonstrated when, as a finance minister during Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency, she negotiated the cancellation of Nigeria’s foreign debts. She also led reforms that enhanced transparency of government accounts and strengthened institutions against corruption, including the implementation of the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMS), the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA).
But it is pertinent for us to point out to the new DG that there is much work to do at WTO. With challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, US-China stand-off, among other matters that may arise, Okonjo-Iweala certainly has a lot on her plate. However, we believe that she can rise to the occasion. As part of her first steps forward, she is expected to swiftly demonstrate her capacity to unite countries whose relationships have been strained due to ‘bad blood’ engendered mainly during Trump’s government.
As the trade organisation plans to have its first ministerial conference under her regime, it is most likely she will be saddled with intense responsibility to prove, between now and December 2021, when the meeting will hold, that she is indeed the expected ‘messiah,’ especially as WTO has existed without a director-general since Roberto Azevedo left. She must replicate her unblemished traits in her new task.
She must move to ensure a successful and inclusive undertaking of multilateral negotiations which had been pending for 25 years and desist from being seen as a tool of the superpowers. Most importantly, Okonjo-Iweala must ensure that the interests of developing economies, especially those of Nigeria and Africa are taken along, mainly now that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) has come on stream. Thirty-one members have signed up.
The sad reality is that international trade — transactions in goods and services between countries — is heavily skewed against developing countries. Getting out of the rut requires grit and creative policies. Okonjo-Iweala will need to tap from her diplomatic skills from her time at the World Bank, where she was once managing director, to curb the propensity of rich nations violating the rules while coercing Third World countries to abide.
We commend President Joe Biden of the United States of American (USA) for significantly withdrawing his country’s objection to the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as DG of the trade organisation. Biden’s position indicates a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between Africa and the US. The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, is equally lauded for being in the vanguard of the campaign for the emergence of the former finance minister.
There is no doubt that Okonjo-Iweala will once again make Nigerians proud by re-enacting her track record of achievements at the WTO and thus open new opportunities and goodwill for more Nigerians to be given the privilege to serve on the global stage. We join world leaders to congratulate the colossus as she assumes duty and wish her a fruitful and memorable tenure.
Wike’s Uncommon Transformation
This week promises to be a busy and exciting one in Rivers State, particularly in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, as several projects have been lined up for commissioning and flag-off by the Governor NyesomWike administration.
Among those for commissioning include the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, the Rumuogba1 and 2 Flyover, the GRA Phase 2 Roads (Tombia Crescent and Opobo Crescent) and the Government House Clinic/Administrative Building.
Those for flag-off are Nkpolu Oroworukwo Flyover and Rumu-Kalagbor Flyover while the state government would also sign a contract with construction giant, Julius Berger on the new flyovers at Nkpolu Oroworukwu and Rumu-Kalagbor Junctions.
The commissioning ceremonies open today with the commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover by no less a personality than former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke while tomorrow would be the turn of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is billed to commission the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover.
Former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema is expected to commission on Wednesday GRA Phase 2 Roads (Tombia Crescent and Opobo Crescent while former Senate President, Dr Bukuola Saraki will take his turn on Thursday and commission the New Government House Clinic/Administrative Building.
Earlier, that same day, the contract for the two flyovers at Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikokwu) and Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) will be signed with Julius Berger.
On Friday, the Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikokwu) Flyover will be flagged off by the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih while the week long activities will be rounded off on Saturday with the flag-off of the Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) flyover.
Among these landmark projects, the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover and the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover projects clearly stand out and have continued to elicit applause and accolades for the Wike administration from well-meaning Nigerians and residents of the state.
The Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover in particular is another beautiful edifice which has added an uncommon aesthetic to the Garden City and its environs, and the unveiling of the project today underlines another dream fulfilled by the Wike administration.
In fact, the socio-economic importance of this project cannot be over-emphasised as it will once again throw open the floodgates of economic activities of the popular Rumuokoro axis of the state capital.
The flyover would go a long way in tackling the grave traffic bottleneck for which the Rumuokoro Junction is notorious. There is no doubt that it would restore life to the area that has been dormant following a prolonged lockdown. To say that the entire people of Rivers State are better off with this project is to state the obvious, as it would definitely go a long way to improve their socio-economic wellbeing. Indeed stepping into this beautiful edifice evokes a sense of glee and satisfaction in one’s psyche.
Then, the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover completes the story of a well-executed project for which the Wike administration is very famous. Its beauty also sparkles.
This project, in a way, decongests traffic along the busy Port Harcourt-Aba Road and equally opens up the state for renewed economic activities for those coming into the state.
The truth is that these two flyovers will bring to three the flyover bridges already commissioned by the present administration in a record time. The Rebisi Flyover which also belongs to a class of its own was recently commissioned by this administration even as three others including Rumuola Flyover, GRA Flyover and Kaduna Street Flyover are still under construction. The signing of the contract for the construction of the Waterlines and Ikokwu Junctions flyovers would bring to eight the number of the flyover projects executed by the Wike administration during the second term alone. This is, indeed, a laudable feat.
It would be recalled that the administration had in January commissioned several other road projects in many parts of the state including the Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Bolo internal roads in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area, Isiokpo internal roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Aluu-Rumuekini Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mother and Child Hospital, Real Madrid Academy, the 16.6 kilometre dual carriage Saakpenwa/ Bori Highway in Khana Local Government Area, the Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road in Tai Local Government Area, among a host of other projects.
As it is characteristic of the Wike administration, top personalities drawn from several parts of the country are often invited to commission projects in the State. Thus, just as the state would witness a flurry of activities, it would also play host to several other Nigerians, beginning from today.
The Tide joins other well-meaning Rivers men and women, young and old as well as Nigerians, corporate organisations and individuals to congratulate and commend Governor Wike on this auspicious occasion of commissioning and flag-off of projects by his administration.
This gesture, indeed, underscores the determination of the Governor to leave the state better then he met it and also shows his undying love for the State.
We are elated that the present administration is leaving no stone unturned in genuinely developing the State in spite of the serious economic downturn in the country. To say that the present administration is rapidly transforming the landscape of the State with its giant development strides is to state the obvious. Within a short space of time, Governor Wike has turned the entire state to a huge construction site so much so that whichever direction one is coming from, massive development projects are either going on or have been completed.
Furthermore, the NEW Rivers Vision of the Wike administration is envisioned by the problems of urbanisation and population explosion, which definitely calls for the renewal of old infrastructures to transcend our old Garden City status in line with current development realities. Little wonder that the Governor is nicknamed, Mr Projects. The development projects on ground so far are manifestation of an uncommon transformation of the state which has made it a destination of choice for investors.
However, as the Governor continues to leave his footprints on the sands of time, critical areas of need which require urgent attention should also be given consideration.
We, therefore, urge all Rivers people to rally round the Governor at this critical time by giving him all the necessary support and encouragement to take the state to the envisaged promised land with a view to making them (the people) happy and contented people, bonded by common aspirations and goals
