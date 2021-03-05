Rivers
15 Ogoni Pollution Sites Cleaned Up – FG
No fewer than 15 of the oil-polluted sites in Ogoniland have been cleaned up, the Federal Government has said.
Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmoud told reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that the council approved N6 billion for the provision of potable water in the four local government areas of Ogoniland – Gokana, Khana, Eleme and Tai.
Mahmoud said: “My memo was approved and was with regard to the provision of potable water to the four local governments of Ogoniland of Rivers State; that is Gokana, Khana, Eleme and Tai, in the sum of N6,048,318,974.74.
“The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project was commissioned in 2016 to clean Ogoniland, impacted areas of Ogoniland, based on a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
“The mandate of the project is not just cleaning up the contaminated areas by oil pollution, but also to provide drinking water and three to also provide alternative livelihood for the people of that area.
“Currently, there will be six water projects to be provided in these four local government areas of Ogoniland and this has just been approved and work will start immediately.”
On why the cleanup has taken five years, Mahmoud said: “There was a delay of one year, but then we have progressed.”
“Within the last year, we have done up to 15 sites. So there’s a tremendous amount of progress.
“We are trying to push to catch up with the time, although we are still behind maybe by months.”
Rivers
Rivers Police Introduce Journalists’ Hangout
The Rivers State Police Command has introduced Journalists’ Hangout, an event aimed at bringing together members of the police command and journalists in the state.
Speaking during the first journalists’ hangout with the Police last Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka stated that having worked closely with Rivers State journalists, he observed that they always see the positive side of issues, hence his decision to make friend with them.
The state commissioner of police, who said that he was elated to be in the midst of journalists, appealed to members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm to work with his administration in its bid to rid the state of criminal tendencies, and added that the command deserves their cooperation and assistance, especially in the areas accurate reporting of the command and intelligence information gathering.
He assured to be proactive in providing information that would be required by journalists as it concerns the command even as he urged journalists to always be fair in their reportage of its activities.
“It is my pleasure to be in your midst today, it is good to have journalists as friends. Journalists in Rivers State are positive-minded, please support us to succeed in our work, every information will count, and this platform will be sustained”, he stated.
Also speaking, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Stanley Job Stanley, while commending the command for the programme, said it would serve as morale booster for the crime correspondents as the command appreciates their collective contributions to the success of crime fighting in the state.
Stanley used the opportunity to call on the police authority to ensure that journalists were protected from any form of harassment in the upcoming local government elections in the state, even as he commended the police for the timely release of abducted female journalist with NTA, recently.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, called for the protection of women, especially female journalists, saying that they were more vulnerable to societal ills.
Earlier, the Chairman of Crime/Judiciary Correspondents, Rivers State chapter, Deacon Samuel Chinda, had thanked the leadership of the command, especially the ACP Operations, ACP Innocent Umerie, for anchoring the programme to appreciate the huge support members of the association had contributed to the various successes recorded in the command in the past five years, adding the last time such programme took place was six years ago.
He assured that members of the association would support the command in all its activities, and called for more robust and cordial relationship between the group and the command.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
Cleric Sets Agenda For New Service Chiefs
General Overseer of Perfection Word Ministries International Port Harcourt, Apostle Victor Uzoma has tasked the new service chiefs on the development of new strategies to curb the rising level of insecurity in the country.
Apostle Uzoma who said this during the church fifth anniversary said since the strategies adopted by their predecessors had yielded little or no results, it behoves on them to devise new approach towards curbing the menace.
The cleric also stressed the need for Nigerians to put God first in their daily endeavour, adding “if the leadership rule with the fear of God and the whole nation gives God His rightful place in the scheme of things, there will be no need for the wanton destruction of lives and property”.
He said Perfection Word Ministries International which started five years ago had impacted positively on the lives of people.
According to him, the ministry has promoted education through the award of scholarships to 38 indigent students 16 of which are in the university, while so many souls have been led to Christ.
Earlier during a sermon, Apostle Uzoma called on Nigerians to pray for the intervention of God in the affairs of the nation.
“Nigeria needs to handover everything to God. Nobody has ability to solve insecurity except God,” he said.
Uzoma said the church which started with one branch of Eligbolo now has new branches across the length and breadth of Nigeria.
Meanwhile, some members of the church who spoke to newsmen on the anniversary said the church had come a long way in the proclamation of the gospel of Christ.
According to Pastor Jonathan Ayeti, the church has indeed impacted so much on the lives of the people.
