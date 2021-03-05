15 Ogoni Pollution Sites Cleaned Up – FG

The Rivers State Police Command has introduced Journalists’ Hangout, an event aimed at bringing together members of the police command and journalists in the state.

Speaking during the first journalists’ hangout with the Police last Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka stated that having worked closely with Rivers State journalists, he observed that they always see the positive side of issues, hence his decision to make friend with them.

The state commissioner of police, who said that he was elated to be in the midst of journalists, appealed to members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm to work with his administration in its bid to rid the state of criminal tendencies, and added that the command deserves their cooperation and assistance, especially in the areas accurate reporting of the command and intelligence information gathering.

He assured to be proactive in providing information that would be required by journalists as it concerns the command even as he urged journalists to always be fair in their reportage of its activities.

“It is my pleasure to be in your midst today, it is good to have journalists as friends. Journalists in Rivers State are positive-minded, please support us to succeed in our work, every information will count, and this platform will be sustained”, he stated.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Stanley Job Stanley, while commending the command for the programme, said it would serve as morale booster for the crime correspondents as the command appreciates their collective contributions to the success of crime fighting in the state.

Stanley used the opportunity to call on the police authority to ensure that journalists were protected from any form of harassment in the upcoming local government elections in the state, even as he commended the police for the timely release of abducted female journalist with NTA, recently.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, called for the protection of women, especially female journalists, saying that they were more vulnerable to societal ills.

Earlier, the Chairman of Crime/Judiciary Correspondents, Rivers State chapter, Deacon Samuel Chinda, had thanked the leadership of the command, especially the ACP Operations, ACP Innocent Umerie, for anchoring the programme to appreciate the huge support members of the association had contributed to the various successes recorded in the command in the past five years, adding the last time such programme took place was six years ago.

He assured that members of the association would support the command in all its activities, and called for more robust and cordial relationship between the group and the command.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana