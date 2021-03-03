Editorial
WTO: Congrats, Okonjo-Iweala!
History was made on Monday, February 15, 2021, when Nigeria’s former Finance and
Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emerged as the Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) through a consensus agreement of the General Council of the Organisation. By this appointment, she became the first African and the first woman to clinch the position.
No doubt, Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment has elicited pride among Nigerians, Africans and women worldwide. She overcame stiff competition from an initial field of eight candidates, including another female, Yoo Myung-hee, the South Korean backed by the United States during ex-President Donald Trump’s administration. As she assumes office, her renewable term will expire on August 31, 2025.
The WTO is a global multilateral international organisation that promotes, monitors and adjudicates international trade. Along with regional and bilateral arrangements, the WTO shapes the overall expectations and practices of states regarding international trade. WTO was established in 1995 as a successor organisation to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trades (GATT), which was created in 1947 to facilitate freer trade on a multilateral basis.
Okonjo-Iweala deserves all the encomiums. We salute her courage to dare and also admire her success despite the strong opposition initially from powerful forces within the organisation. She is not new to exalted and tasking positions having served at the World Bank; chairperson of the board of Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (GAVI) and also served in the board of Standard Chartered Bank. She was also selected to join the board of Twitter in June 2018.
Her antecedent as a negotiator speaks volumes of her capacity to navigate the affairs of WTO and deliver on her mandate for member-countries. With her leadership of the WTO, Nigeria stands at the threshold of history not only for the woman who has become the first female and African director-general of the global organisation but a unique opportunity for the country to get back to its glorious days of non-oil exports such as cocoa, palm oil, groundnut, coal, etc.
Figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that revenue from the non-oil export has continued to dwindle and faced with huge uncertainty. In Q4, 2019, for instance, non-crude oil exports were reported at N1.1413 trillion or 23.9 per cent of total trade, and N1.1383 trillion, representing 27.9 per cent of total exports as of Q1, 2020. But by September 2020, non-crude exports had slumped to just N154.578 billion from N185.734 billion as of August of 2020.
An indication of her prowess was demonstrated when, as a finance minister during Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency, she negotiated the cancellation of Nigeria’s foreign debts. She also led reforms that enhanced transparency of government accounts and strengthened institutions against corruption, including the implementation of the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMS), the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA).
But it is pertinent for us to point out to the new DG that there is much work to do at WTO. With challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, US-China stand-off, among other matters that may arise, Okonjo-Iweala certainly has a lot on her plate. However, we believe that she can rise to the occasion. As part of her first steps forward, she is expected to swiftly demonstrate her capacity to unite countries whose relationships have been strained due to ‘bad blood’ engendered mainly during Trump’s government.
As the trade organisation plans to have its first ministerial conference under her regime, it is most likely she will be saddled with intense responsibility to prove, between now and December 2021, when the meeting will hold, that she is indeed the expected ‘messiah,’ especially as WTO has existed without a director-general since Roberto Azevedo left. She must replicate her unblemished traits in her new task.
She must move to ensure a successful and inclusive undertaking of multilateral negotiations which had been pending for 25 years and desist from being seen as a tool of the superpowers. Most importantly, Okonjo-Iweala must ensure that the interests of developing economies, especially those of Nigeria and Africa are taken along, mainly now that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) has come on stream. Thirty-one members have signed up.
The sad reality is that international trade — transactions in goods and services between countries — is heavily skewed against developing countries. Getting out of the rut requires grit and creative policies. Okonjo-Iweala will need to tap from her diplomatic skills from her time at the World Bank, where she was once managing director, to curb the propensity of rich nations violating the rules while coercing Third World countries to abide.
We commend President Joe Biden of the United States of American (USA) for significantly withdrawing his country’s objection to the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as DG of the trade organisation. Biden’s position indicates a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between Africa and the US. The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, is equally lauded for being in the vanguard of the campaign for the emergence of the former finance minister.
There is no doubt that Okonjo-Iweala will once again make Nigerians proud by re-enacting her track record of achievements at the WTO and thus open new opportunities and goodwill for more Nigerians to be given the privilege to serve on the global stage. We join world leaders to congratulate the colossus as she assumes duty and wish her a fruitful and memorable tenure.
Editorial
Wike’s Uncommon Transformation
This week promises to be a busy and exciting one in Rivers State, particularly in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, as several projects have been lined up for commissioning and flag-off by the Governor NyesomWike administration.
Among those for commissioning include the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, the Rumuogba1 and 2 Flyover, the GRA Phase 2 Roads (Tombia Crescent and Opobo Crescent) and the Government House Clinic/Administrative Building.
Those for flag-off are Nkpolu Oroworukwo Flyover and Rumu-Kalagbor Flyover while the state government would also sign a contract with construction giant, Julius Berger on the new flyovers at Nkpolu Oroworukwu and Rumu-Kalagbor Junctions.
The commissioning ceremonies open today with the commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover by no less a personality than former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke while tomorrow would be the turn of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is billed to commission the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover.
Former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema is expected to commission on Wednesday GRA Phase 2 Roads (Tombia Crescent and Opobo Crescent while former Senate President, Dr Bukuola Saraki will take his turn on Thursday and commission the New Government House Clinic/Administrative Building.
Earlier, that same day, the contract for the two flyovers at Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikokwu) and Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) will be signed with Julius Berger.
On Friday, the Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikokwu) Flyover will be flagged off by the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih while the week long activities will be rounded off on Saturday with the flag-off of the Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) flyover.
Among these landmark projects, the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover and the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover projects clearly stand out and have continued to elicit applause and accolades for the Wike administration from well-meaning Nigerians and residents of the state.
The Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover in particular is another beautiful edifice which has added an uncommon aesthetic to the Garden City and its environs, and the unveiling of the project today underlines another dream fulfilled by the Wike administration.
In fact, the socio-economic importance of this project cannot be over-emphasised as it will once again throw open the floodgates of economic activities of the popular Rumuokoro axis of the state capital.
The flyover would go a long way in tackling the grave traffic bottleneck for which the Rumuokoro Junction is notorious. There is no doubt that it would restore life to the area that has been dormant following a prolonged lockdown. To say that the entire people of Rivers State are better off with this project is to state the obvious, as it would definitely go a long way to improve their socio-economic wellbeing. Indeed stepping into this beautiful edifice evokes a sense of glee and satisfaction in one’s psyche.
Then, the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover completes the story of a well-executed project for which the Wike administration is very famous. Its beauty also sparkles.
This project, in a way, decongests traffic along the busy Port Harcourt-Aba Road and equally opens up the state for renewed economic activities for those coming into the state.
The truth is that these two flyovers will bring to three the flyover bridges already commissioned by the present administration in a record time. The Rebisi Flyover which also belongs to a class of its own was recently commissioned by this administration even as three others including Rumuola Flyover, GRA Flyover and Kaduna Street Flyover are still under construction. The signing of the contract for the construction of the Waterlines and Ikokwu Junctions flyovers would bring to eight the number of the flyover projects executed by the Wike administration during the second term alone. This is, indeed, a laudable feat.
It would be recalled that the administration had in January commissioned several other road projects in many parts of the state including the Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Bolo internal roads in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area, Isiokpo internal roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Aluu-Rumuekini Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mother and Child Hospital, Real Madrid Academy, the 16.6 kilometre dual carriage Saakpenwa/ Bori Highway in Khana Local Government Area, the Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road in Tai Local Government Area, among a host of other projects.
As it is characteristic of the Wike administration, top personalities drawn from several parts of the country are often invited to commission projects in the State. Thus, just as the state would witness a flurry of activities, it would also play host to several other Nigerians, beginning from today.
The Tide joins other well-meaning Rivers men and women, young and old as well as Nigerians, corporate organisations and individuals to congratulate and commend Governor Wike on this auspicious occasion of commissioning and flag-off of projects by his administration.
This gesture, indeed, underscores the determination of the Governor to leave the state better then he met it and also shows his undying love for the State.
We are elated that the present administration is leaving no stone unturned in genuinely developing the State in spite of the serious economic downturn in the country. To say that the present administration is rapidly transforming the landscape of the State with its giant development strides is to state the obvious. Within a short space of time, Governor Wike has turned the entire state to a huge construction site so much so that whichever direction one is coming from, massive development projects are either going on or have been completed.
Furthermore, the NEW Rivers Vision of the Wike administration is envisioned by the problems of urbanisation and population explosion, which definitely calls for the renewal of old infrastructures to transcend our old Garden City status in line with current development realities. Little wonder that the Governor is nicknamed, Mr Projects. The development projects on ground so far are manifestation of an uncommon transformation of the state which has made it a destination of choice for investors.
However, as the Governor continues to leave his footprints on the sands of time, critical areas of need which require urgent attention should also be given consideration.
We, therefore, urge all Rivers people to rally round the Governor at this critical time by giving him all the necessary support and encouragement to take the state to the envisaged promised land with a view to making them (the people) happy and contented people, bonded by common aspirations and goals
Editorial
#EndSARS Panel: Genuine Path To Justice
At last, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government to look into the
alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian police, especially members of the once dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state, has submitted its report to the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Receiving the report from the commission’s Chairman, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd), Wike said the state government had done its bit by setting up the commission, and would also produce the white paper at the next meeting of the State Executive Council. He, however, challenged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the new Rivers State Police Commissioner, Eboka Friday, to implement the white paper as proof that the Federal Government was serious about ending such police brutality in the country.
“The truth of the matter is I am not sure the present Inspector-General is out to fight insecurity. Now, he has appointed a new police commissioner for political patronage. If at the end of the day, we come out with the white paper, and the Attorney General sends it to the police to implement or to prosecute as the case may be, will it be implemented? That is why I am challenging the IG and the new CP to make sure that they justify that the Federal Government is serious about telling states to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the brutality of the police and the security agencies,” Wike stated.
Briefing the governor during the presentation of the document, Justice Uriri claimed that the commission received 190 petitions, struck out 82 for lack of due diligence or jurisdiction, and considered 108 of them. He observed that the figure depicted the highest level of recklessness, abuse of law and order in the country. According to him, the policemen, who committed the crime against Rivers people, especially Mr Akin Fakorede and his other cohorts, did not have any affinity with the state.
According to the chairman of the panel, among the petitions struck out by the commission were cases that were either pending in the courts or are out of the scope of the commission’s terms of reference. An example of such petitions was one from the Oyigbo Indigenous Lawyers Association.
Recall that the commission was initially given two months to conclude its assignment and turn in its reports and recommendations to the state government for consideration and implementation. However, on Friday, January 22, 2021, the panel applied for an extension of time, and the state government graciously approved additional 14 days.
In the immediate aftermath of last October’s #EndSARS protests nationwide, state governments were directed by the Federal Government to establish state-based judicial panels of inquiry across the country to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings to deliver justice to all victims of the dissolved SARS and other police units.
We feel exhilarated that despite receiving one of the highest numbers of petitions in the entire federation, the commission was able to conclude its assignment without hitches and wrangling among its members contrary to what is widely reported in other states. And the fact that all the petitions were fairly treated and put in their proper classifications, is a remarkable testimony of the diligence and painstaking efforts that went into the work.
Uriri and his team are likewise acclaimed for listening to everyone that filed complaints at the commission without fear or discrimination. Also, their ability to peruse every single supporting document is quite challenging but laudable. That is why the panel can hold its head very high because it has been able to conclude both the first and second phases of the onerous task. It is heartwarming that the Rivers’ panel is among the first to conclude its assignment, even when in about 15 states the commission is yet to commence work.
After putting so much effort in human and capital resources into the investigative hearing, it is hoped that the report and the white paper to be submitted to the Federal Government will not go the way of others. This fear and concern are well shared by Wike and we agree no less with the governor. For the last 25 years, the government’s response to the calls for police reform has been a running joke on the continent.
For instance, in 2006, former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up the Danmadami Police Reform Committee. Then, in 2008, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s Presidential Committee on the Nigerian Police was set up to investigate the execution of previous recommendations. In 2012, after reports that Boko Haram had infiltrated the police force, former President Goodluck Jonathan fired the IGP. He then proceeded to set up yet another committee to reorganise the police force. Curiously enough, recommendations by all the committees were not enforced.
Again, the obstinate refusal of the Nigerian Army to subject to the Lagos panel, officers culpable in the Lekki killings is a sufficient indication of several hurdles that many of the panels across the country will have to traverse, because of the faulty nature of our federalism, poor applications of our laws and lack of confidence in the composition of the panel members.
So, Nigerians should not be that positive about the #EndSARS Judicial Panel of Enquiry nationwide because history has shown that the Federal Government hardly implements the outcomes of any panel, and this one is not expected to be different. However, the people cannot settle for anything less as the only thing that can assuage Nigerians is nothing but justice. Consequently, we strongly advise the government to muster the required political will and ensure that this time around every petitioner gets justice.
The police should be eager to learn from the happenstances trailing it since October last year and turn a new leaf to avert the day of reckoning. The government says it has yielded to the demands of the #EndSARS protesters by promising to reform the police. Nonetheless, if the promise of police reform is not significantly pursued, the sustained online protests with trending hashtags might eventually trigger yet another wave of street protests in the days to come.
