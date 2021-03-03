Ict/Telecom
UNIPORT Holds Online Matriculation, Morrow
The management of University of Port Harcourt says it has taken the required steps to enable it conduct its 2020/2021 matriculation ceremony online on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
This was contained in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Sammy Kpenu, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt at the week.
Kpenu said the decision to have online matriculation for students was reached in compliance with the Covid-19 protocol as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
According to him, the code for the online matriculation has been sent to the affected students in order to enable them participate.
The Tide learnt that UNIPORT may be among the first universities in the South South region that would conduct online Matriculation since the outbreak of the COVID -19 pandemic, last year.
Some parents who spoke with The Tide described the idea of online matriculation as a welcome development.
Madam Chima Chinuwa pointed out that the concept would relieve parents and guardians the stress of travelling a long distance to join their children/wards in the celebration.
Chinuwa noted that online transaction had taken a centre stage of virtually all sectors of the economy due to the fear of the pandemic.
Another parent, Mr Gift Mark, expressed regrets that the students would miss the joyful mood usually associated with matriculation ceremony.
Mark argued that apart from the safety of lives which online matriculation intends to achieve, the concept was alien to Nigeria’s education system.
The Tide reports that most tertiary institutions in the country resorted to online learning due to the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 and the need to maintain social distancing as directed by the NCDC.
By: King Onunwor
Police Nab Online Impersonators In Rivers
Online fraud and crime have taken a new dimension as men now pose as women to lure and defraud unsuspecting members of the public on the internet.
This came to the public view when operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Response Team (FIBRT), led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, arrested a five-man gang of kidnappers which includes a lady in Rivers State, recently.
The suspects, upon interrogation, admitted that they lured men via a prominent online dating website known as ‘Tinder To Lonely Spots’ where they tricked and disposed the victims of their valuables.
The Tide gathered that the arrest was as a result of a petition filed by the family of one Michael Victor to the Police Unit.
A Police source who pleaded anonymity, hinted that Victor’s family had on January 12, 2021 reported to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) that their son had been missing since January 6, 2021.
Based on the petition, actionable intelligence and support from the Technical Intelligence Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the suspect, a 30-year-old man, whose name was given as Eneji Michael alias ‘General’, was arrested.
His two ‘online business partners’, Nwachukwu Emeka, male, and Success Okeke male, (27) also went under police net.
“We normally pose as women on most of these dating sites. As soon as we lure our victims, we would arrange a meeting. If the target proved stubborn, we would bring in the lady among us to speak with him”, Michael said.
The internet gang leader also narrated how they usually instruct the lady among them to do a video chat with the male victim who insists on sighting a woman before further transaction.
“If the man still insists on seeing the face of the lady, we would go on video chat. We also uses a small Tecno phone that enables us to change our voice from a man’s voice to a woman’s, just to deceive the victim”, he said.
Michael explained further how he met some friends sometime in 2014 and was introduced to online dating fraud.
According to him, they would download pictures of beautiful women and use same to trick men into online dating.
“The lady who works for us is known as Joy. Her role is to pretend to be a single but rich woman who works in an oil company”, he said.
In his confessional statement, Success Okeke, a native of Anambra State, said he was lured into internet fraud operation by Michael who advised him to join online dating when he pleaded with him to show him the the ‘way out’.
Efforts to reach the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, for confirmation proved abortive as he did not answer or return the calls placed on his mobile phone line.
By: King Onunwor
Ict/Telecom
E-Business Partners NCC On In ICT Campaign
A business outfit, eBusiness Life Communication Ltd., says it will partner with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to sensitise young girls on the imperatives of pursuing ICT-related careers.
Its Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Ufuoma Emuophedaro, made this known in a statement recently in Lagos.
Emuophedaro said that there was need to sensitise young girls premised on the fact that the society had unconsciously relegated the female gender.
The International Girls’ in ICT Day Celebration scheduled for April 22 in Lagos, is an initiative launched through the International Telecommunications Commission (ITU) Resolution.
It has idea of creating a global environment that will empower and encourage girls and young women to consider careers in the ûeld.
Emuophedaro said that technical fields in ICT were delegated mostly to the male counterparts, adding that the support from NCC would further lend credence to the campaign.
She called on corporate bodies and the society at large to recommit themselves to supporting every girl to develop her skills, enter the workforce on equal terms and reach her full potential.
“We need to equip the girls with transferable and lifelong skills such as critical thinking, creativity and digital awareness.
“Having role models will also be critical, especially in the sciences and other fields where the presence of women is sparse,’’ she said.
Emuophedaro said that efforts should be made to introduce young girls to career opportunities in technical ûelds, in both the public and private sectors, to help them have a wide range of options and contribute their quotas in the industry.
She said that the pursuant of the International Girls’ in ICT Day celebration and subsequent campaign would further open up opportunities for girls in the ICT sector.
Emuophedaro said that supporting the global Girls in ICT movement empowers girls and young women, giving them the confidence to pursue ICT studies and careers.
“Girls and young women have the potential, not only to become ICT users, but also to become ICT creators.
“As part of this year’s edition of the event, students from select secondary schools will receive practical training on an aspect of ICT and compete on same on the D-Day.
