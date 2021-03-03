RSBA Organises All Comers B’Ball Competition In PH …As 10 Teams Eye Trophy

Heartland FC and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has debunked insinuations and stories about him, losing form after being left out of the matchday squad in the Owerri team’s four of the last five league straight games and benched in one, missing out on five games altogether following his error against FCIU which was his last.

Ezenwa, speaking in a chat with Tidesports said he had since admitted and apologised for the one-off error made in the FCIU game but has been left bewildered with stories of him losing form just because of one particular incident and he hasn’t been used again since then.

He also revealed that he was informed by the coach of the side, to, for a while allow another shot-stopper, but to his surprise haven’t been called in the last five league games.

“Throughout the season despite the crisis hitting the team and every other thing, Ezenwa has been there keeping with all his heart and every other thing. They didn’t think about how Ezenwa kept, it’s only the mistake that everybody is hitting loss of form and everything I want to debunk that message that went viral that I lost form, I didn’t lose form.

“For them not to take me to the games, the coach called me and said let’s give another goalkeeper a chance. You’re our goalkeeper and captain.”