Rivers Angels Welcome Royal Queens To PH

Rivers Angels FC says it is set to host opponent, Royal Queens FC of Warri today in the week 8 fixtures of the ongoing 2020/2921 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), scheduled to hold at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Football Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The match which is expected to be exciting will have the Jewels of Rivers display their football artistry once again as they welcome their Delta State counterpart in today’s showdown.

The Angels have promised to win all their matches as they are zealous to lead the league, and to achieve that, the Jewels of Rivers have worked hard to take three points in today’s match.

Head Coach of the team, Edwin Okon, has said that his team has what it takes to win their games and emerge champions of the league, saying that they are defending champions, who are highly spirited to defend and retain their title this season.

“My girls are doing what they know how to do best, as champions they would continue to win their matches as to defend and retain their title won last season, besides, they are in good shape and determined to achieve this goal of ours. That’s all that matters now, more wins both home and away,” Okon said.

On the other hand, Royal Queens FC of Warri will leave no stone unturned, if it would mean breaking into the defence of their host to ensure they shared the points available in today’s encounter.

The visitors have also come to win and will do everything within their reach to get what they desire. This will not be an easy task for them, because, the Angels are no easy nut to crack and would not give into the demands of the Warri Queens.

It would be recalled that Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt beat Pelican Stars of Calabar 1-2 in one of the week 7 fixtures played at the U. J Esuene Stadium, Calabar, Cross River State.

While Royal Queens who are currently occupying 8th position on the league chart with 10 points defeated their visitors, Dreamstar Ladies of Lagos 2-0 at the Warri Township Stadium in their week 7 fixtures played last Wednesday.