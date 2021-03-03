Sports
Red Cards Given To My Players Ruined Our Game – Go Round Coach
Go Round FC Coach, Abiye Tamuno- Iyalla, says the two red cards shown to his players during the game against Shooting Stars ruined a near perfect day for them.
Coach Abiye told the media after the game that his team played well and ways beyond expectations, but the decisions of the referee seemed very harsh against his side.
“My boys played very well today and it was beyond my expectations, so the loss is a painful one,” Iyalla said.
Victor Wohuruche scored first in the game, just before half time, but they returned for Go Round FC in the second half.
“Our boys were leading at half time and we really do not know what happened.
“We thought the referees decisions started going against us,” Iyalla said.
He mentioned the sending off of his striker Onyedikachi Ugwu, whom he said was a thorn in the flesh for the Shooting Stars defence.
“The second yellow card to my striker, Ugwu seemed like a fair challenge, but he was sent off for a second bookable offence.
“He was my main player, who harassed the Shooting Stars defence all day long,” Abiye said.
“We also saw a straight red card given to my central defender, Christopher, which ruined my game plan.
“I do not want to say more than this or risk being sanctioned or blacklisted by the football house, but I think we would have had a better result if some of the decisions of the referees were fair enough.”
Ezenwa Dismisses Loss Of Form Insinuations
Heartland FC and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has debunked insinuations and stories about him, losing form after being left out of the matchday squad in the Owerri team’s four of the last five league straight games and benched in one, missing out on five games altogether following his error against FCIU which was his last.
Ezenwa, speaking in a chat with Tidesports said he had since admitted and apologised for the one-off error made in the FCIU game but has been left bewildered with stories of him losing form just because of one particular incident and he hasn’t been used again since then.
He also revealed that he was informed by the coach of the side, to, for a while allow another shot-stopper, but to his surprise haven’t been called in the last five league games.
“Throughout the season despite the crisis hitting the team and every other thing, Ezenwa has been there keeping with all his heart and every other thing. They didn’t think about how Ezenwa kept, it’s only the mistake that everybody is hitting loss of form and everything I want to debunk that message that went viral that I lost form, I didn’t lose form.
“For them not to take me to the games, the coach called me and said let’s give another goalkeeper a chance. You’re our goalkeeper and captain.”
Sports
RSBA Organises All Comers B’Ball Competition In PH …As 10 Teams Eye Trophy
Ten teams are jostling to win the first basketball competition organised by Rivers State Basketball Association (RSBA) tagged ‘Come Lets Ball.”
The four-days all comers Basketball competition, is currently holding at Basketball Court, Old Port Harcourt Township.
Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, on Monday, the chairman of the association, Musa Kida, said the competition was among promises made during their inauguration as board members, as regards to grassroots sports development.
The chairman, who is also the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), explained that apart from grassroots sports development, to discover new talents, the tournament was geared towards preparing Team Rivers (basketball) for the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold next month in Edo State
One of the board members and coordinator of DA-F basketball foundation, Fubara Onyanabo, who represented the chairman, further revealed that in no distant time, they would host FIBA, organise referee clinic, in Port Harcourt.
“This event was to hold last year but due to the Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic, it was shifted to hold this year.
Our focal point for this competition is grassroots sports development, but it is also to help our basketball teams prepare and fit for the forthcoming be NSF,” Kida said.
According to him, they have basketball progr-ammes lineup this year in the State, saying the competition would be an annual event.
“We have many programmes in kitty, very soon three on three street basketballs and it will go round the South South states,” he stated
By: Tonye Orabere
