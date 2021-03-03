PGF DG Cautions Buhari On Nigeria’s Problems

The Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, has told the President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, to downplay politics when seeking for solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Lukman, stated this in a paper titled, “Poverty and Existential Problems of Nigeria,” which he made public, in Abuja, on Monday.

According to him, there is no denying the fact that, extreme poverty in northern Nigeria, is responsible for the rising spate of criminality across the region.

Citing the recent World Bank report on the number of extremely poor Nigerians, Lukman stressed the need for the Buhari-led APC regime to step up its game.

“Without questioning the legitimacy of World Bank under-estimated figure of 94 million Nigerians living below poverty, both the APC and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledge that more than 100 million Nigerians are poor.

“The critical issue is to what extent are we committed, both as a party and as a government, to implement initiatives aimed at reducing poverty in the country?

“Somehow, given our increasing challenges as a nation, the impact of government welfare programmes appears to be hardly satisfactory, which account for the stagnant reality of the problem of extreme poverty as reported by the World Bank.

“Often, we over politicise challenges and, in the process, weaken our capacities both as citizens and as governments to mobilise effective national responses to the resolutions of serious problem of poverty in the country.’’