NNL Working With Clubs, Others On Welfare Package

The Nigeria National League (NNL) says measures have been put in place to ensure adequate welfare for players and officials plying their trade in the league.

NNL’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sajo Mohammed, told Tidesport yesterday in Abuja that the league management was working closely on this with the competition’s stakeholders.

“We are working on this with the clubs, the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) and other stakeholders to ensure prompt remuneration for players, coaches and other officials.

“ We have told the clubs to make sure adequate measures are put in place to ensure the welfare and safety of everybody. They must be very serious with the issue of medicals also. That is the stand of NNL,” he said.

Mohammed said a proper framework had been put in place to ensure proper remuneration for match officials, so that they can discharge their duties with utmost professionalism devoid of any bias.

“It is a good thing the NNL Board Chairman, Obinna Ogba, is a former referee. So, he is very conversant with the issue of officiating.

“Weeks before we commenced the league he had a meeting with the President and Secretary of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) and he impressed it upon them that they must ensure that only good quality referees with the fear of God are appointed to officiate NNL matches.

”He also promised them that all their entitlements will be fully settled by the NNL. So, the issue of referees not having the motivation to go and officiate will be a thing of the past,’’ he said.

Mohammed called on all stakeholders to support the NNL in its bid to reposition the second tier league which is regarded as “the most important league”.