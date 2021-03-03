Rivers
NDLEA Intercepts 115kg Of Cannabis
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in the State says it arrested two persons who allegedly tried to smuggle 115 kilogrammes of illicit drugs into the state.
The arrest of the suspects is contained in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesman in the State, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt.
Ogbumgbada said operatives of the command arrested the suspects when they allegedly tried to smuggle about 200 blocks of compressed Cannabis Sativa weighing 115 kg stored inside five bags.
“The NDLEA Ahoada Area Command intercepted the contraband inside an ash coloured Hyundai Sonata saloon car near the JTF checkpoint in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers.
“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the seizure.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were moving the illicit substance from Edo State to Omoku area of Rivers State to supply to their customers,” he said.
Ogbumgbada said the suspects were currently being interrogated by NDLEA’s operatives and had already provided useful information.
Rivers
Obuah Lauds Wike Over Projects Execution
The Sole Administrator of the State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for using available resources for the overall development and benefit of the state.
Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning of Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, Bro. Obuah said the governor had once more demonstrated that good governance is possible where there is the will to do so.
The RIWAMA Sole Administrator said there could be no better way of satisfying the yearnings of the people and silencing political detractors than the governor’s landmark achievement in the State.
Noting that commissioning of these new flyovers and flag-off of the new projects in one full swoop is no mean feat, Bro. Obuah said this could only be possible because of Governor Wike’s prudent management of State resources.
He called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come to Port Harcourt and witness the epoch-making commissioning ceremony, and appreciate good governance and democratic dividends.
“I have no doubt in my mind that if the leadership of the APC would avail itself the opportunity of physically witnessing the commissioning and flag-off ceremonies, they would be amazed at what God is using Governor Wike to do for the people of Rivers State”.
The RIWAMA boss explained that Governor Wike had demystified the wrongly held notion about governors not doing well in their second tenures, adding that Wike has almost surpassed his achievements during his first term in office.
Rivers
Banigo Hails Wike Over Ekporo Community Resettlement
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike, for releasing the sum of N400 million to resettle the displaced people of Ekporo Community in Eleme Local Government Area of the State.
In a statement from Government House in Port Harcourt, Banigo described Governor Wike as a compassionate leader, who is desirous to give Rivers people a new lease of life.
The Deputy Governor who is also the Chairman of the Rivers State Boundary Commission expressed joy that Governor Wike’s intervention has brought peace between the Ekporo people and their neighbours who were hitherto engaged in communal crises over land disputes and were displaced from their community about eight years ago, during the tenure of the immediate past APC administration.
Banigo, expressed regrets about statements made by the factional spokesman of the APC and a former federal law maker, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke in his attempt to disparage and play down the noble gesture of the best performing Governor in Nigeria.
According to her, no amount of black mail and false propaganda can dent the ever rising profile of Governor Wike, who have continued to carry out top-notch developmental projects across the State even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She urged Rivers people, especially the youths to remain peaceful at all times and continue to support the Nyesom Wike-led administration to attract more developmental projects.
Rivers
