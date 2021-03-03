NDLEA Intercepts 115kg Of Cannabis

The Sole Administrator of the State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for using available resources for the overall development and benefit of the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning of Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, Bro. Obuah said the governor had once more demonstrated that good governance is possible where there is the will to do so.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator said there could be no better way of satisfying the yearnings of the people and silencing political detractors than the governor’s landmark achievement in the State.

Noting that commissioning of these new flyovers and flag-off of the new projects in one full swoop is no mean feat, Bro. Obuah said this could only be possible because of Governor Wike’s prudent management of State resources.

He called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come to Port Harcourt and witness the epoch-making commissioning ceremony, and appreciate good governance and democratic dividends.

“I have no doubt in my mind that if the leadership of the APC would avail itself the opportunity of physically witnessing the commissioning and flag-off ceremonies, they would be amazed at what God is using Governor Wike to do for the people of Rivers State”.

The RIWAMA boss explained that Governor Wike had demystified the wrongly held notion about governors not doing well in their second tenures, adding that Wike has almost surpassed his achievements during his first term in office.