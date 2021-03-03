Business
NCRIB Gets New Executive Secretary
The Governing Board of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) yesterday approved the appointment of Mr Tope Adaramola as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the council.
A statement released by the council in Lagos stated that Adaramola would take over from Mr Fatai Adegbenro, who retired from the council in May .
Adaramola is currently the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Council and joined the NCRIB in 2004 as the pioneer Public Relations Manager.
A 1989 graduate of Political Science and Industrial Relations (MILR) from the University of Ibadan, Adaramola had earlier worked as a reporter with Ogun Radio, Abeokuta.
He served as Press Secretary to the Government House, Ogun State between 1991 and 1998, and joined the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 1998 as the second public relations professional to be engaged by the association.
While in the council, Adaramola rose meteorically through the ranks and availed the entire industry his expertise in public relations and public speaking for which he was renowned.
He also avails the industry of his writing prowess as member of the editorial team of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria and the NCRIB and served on several industry committees, including the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC).
He was the pioneer Secretary of the Insurance Industry Image Committee.
The new Executive Secretary is a product of the European School of Protocol, a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) where he obtained professional certificate in insurance .
Adaramola has attended several courses and trainings in insurance, leadership and management in Nigeria, Malta, USA, Canada, UK, South Africa and the Gambia.
He is expected to bring his rich social capital and leadership skills to bear in directing the affairs of the council as the head of the Secretariat.
Business
Renewed Hostility, Dangerous To N’ Delta Economy – Diete-Spiff
The Amanyanabo of Twon Brass and former Military Governor of the old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, says the economy of the Niger Delta people will be affected negatively if hostility is allowed to return to the region.
He noted that the region has not fully recovered from the past hostility by the militants, saying many companies and multinationals that fled the region are yet to come back to the region.
Deiete-Spiff, who made this known while interacting with airport correspondents, shortly after his arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in reaction to new threat by some militants to resume hostility, said such threat would send wrong signals to the world.
According to him, mere mention of that in the media will scare intending investors, and that the signal they will get from such is that the place is not safe.
“How can we still be talking about hostility, which will end up in breaking of pipeline, which will adversely affect our environment?
“It can affect the oil revenue of the Federal Government, but the people in Abuja are not affected, and unemployment will rise because the companies have gone.
“So, the best option is through dialogue to continuously press forward our demands, and through legislation and legal framework, just as the Petroleum Industry Bill is on course”, he said.
Also agreeing with Diete-Spiff’s position, a Niger Delta activist, Enoffiog Udoh, in an interaction with The Tide said that hostility is not the solution to the issues of development in the region.
He wondered why the huge sum being received by governors in the region through ecology funds and others could not be used to transform the region.
According to him, the unemployment rate in the Niger Delta states is very high compared to other regions, in spite of the huge allocation the region receives.
Udoh said that rather than resorting to hostility, the best way forward is to take the agitations to the National Assembly for effective legislation.
According to him, hostility has never solved any problems, rather it scares away investment and investors, which compounds unemployment in the region.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
Nigeria Records Highest Power Transmission Of 5,615.40MW
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the power sector has recorded an all-time national peak of 5,615.40MW.
A statement issued yesterday in Lagos by General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ms Ndidi Mbah, said the new record was achieved on February 28.
The statement said the power generated was efficiently transmitted through the nation’s transmission grid at a frequency of 50.20Hz by 9.30pm on the said date.
According to the statement, this transmission surpassed the previous peak generation of 5,593 40MW which occurred on February 25 by 22.0MW.
It said : “Also, on February 26, 2021, TCN equally transmitted a new Maximum Daily Energy of 116,891 14MWH which is higher than the previous value of 116,121 42MWH achieved on February 25, 2021 by 769.72MWH.”
Reacting to the development, Managing Director, TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz, reiterated that the consistent increase in the peak generation was due to synergy among power sector participants and concerted efforts by the TCN.
Abdulaziz said this was aimed at ensuring that all generated power was wheeled to distribution load centres nationwide.
“TCN will continue to work hard to complete ongoing projects and undertake new ones as it strives to put in place a robust transmission and, despite challenges posed by vandalism and insecurity.
“All hands must be on deck in the fight to safeguard electricity installations nationwide,” Abdulaziz added.
