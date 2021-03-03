Monarch Charges Principals On Cultism

Principals and management of Secondry Sch-ools in Rivers state, have been adivsed to make themselves available for information that would enable them smash criminal gangs in their schools.

The Monarch, HM (King) Leslie N Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka made the call while addressing an audience at the Police Campaign Against Cultism And Other Vices (POCACOV) at Rumu-orolu School in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area last week.

Eke said that the move would aid the Rivers State Government under the watch of Governor Nyesom Wike, to stamp out crime and its attendant challenges as earlier planned.

The Eze Oha Evo, pointed out that primary and secondary schools were the nursery ground for cultism and crime and added that early identification would aid fantastically.

According to him, if the principals and school management could avail themselves of more information about crime and cultism, that it would help and nip it in the bud the growth and spread of crime.

The Monarch who also is the General Secretary, Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria (ANDMON), corroborated the idea of ‘Catch Them Young’ initiates of POCACOV, said such would not be achieved, if the major stakeholders like school leaders could not pull their resources together.

He also intimated the leader of the group, Ambassador Eke Onwuka on the need to take the campaign across the state and added that they must be caught young.

In his address, the chairman, Rivers state POCACOV Volunteers Club, Amb Onw-uka, recalled that the group was formed by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, when he served as a Police Commissioner in Enugu State.

He also hinted that the central idea of the group was to stop or sterm the spread of crime.

The group boss, noted that the task became necessary when it was evident that crime has left tertiary institutions and now abode within secondary schools, artisans as well as tricycle operators.

“The campaign in the same vein became necessary as evidence have shown that cultism and other vices have left tertiary institutions and are spreading and penetrating all spheres of human endeavours with artisans involvement such as Mechanics, Traders, Commercial bus Operators, Tricycle ( KEKE NAPEP) Operators etc”, he said.

The Rivers state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, who spoke through a representative, Mr Christian Odogu , assured of commitment that would enable the Club to achieve its aims.

Omoni, maintained that the time to fight crime was now and called on the group’s leader not to relent his efforts until there were significant signs of positive change.

The Anti Cultism Commander was also represented.

By: King Onunwor