Column
Lest We Forget (Part 1)
A Social Media Activist Iniobiong Umana once wrote; “Remember when the city of Port Harcourt use to be called, “the Garden City”, because of its beauty and cleanliness. All of that is no more today. Port Harcourt is suffocated with urban dirt and the city looks squalid with obnoxious fumes from heaps of refuse everywhere”. My response was quick I said – it is all about growth, it happens to all cities, London, New York, Lagos etc. And I added, that, what we should be discussing is urban renewal measures and expansion.
My intention was not to dismiss his candid observation, but to bring him up to speed with the story of Port Harcourt and its urban logistics. First the name Garden City of Port Harcourt was given to the city before the Civil War. What really made the City Garden City was the fact that the old city, especially Government Reservation areas were well planned, well laid out. Most importantly the city enjoyed the ambience of a Garden or Gardens. Every neighbourhood had well pruned flowers and indeed every home had gardens planted in their front and backyards.
There were well laid out parks and gardens for relaxation in Government reservation areas and city centre. A place cannot be called a Garden if it is squalid and filthy.
Those who planned the city ensured that every building had sanitary lanes in place separating it from another building. Sanitary lanes were made permanent feature of building plans.
The beauty of Port Harcourt was part of its civilization. The city of Port Harcourt was a whiteman’s city which was designed to possess the features of metropolitan London and Liverpool. Surely, the Whiteman built a city for himself. However, he also built for the elite class and the working class.
The city had three areas of Town, G.R.A., then called European quarters, D/Line and expanded into mile One, two, three and Borokiri.
These were also planned with well laid out streets. There was a well supervised urban control structure. The municipal council was very visible, supervising monitoring and enforcing all town planning laws.
The implication is that there was a strong municipal urban governance structure in place, that supervised all aspects of urban logistics.
The city which was built in 1913, has a seaport, Railway, and Airport. It enjoyed the status of a world class city.
The garden sobriquet was a well deserved name, a home of roses and lilies, ornamental trees, and beautiful ambience, clean and welcoming to all.
That was not the city we saw in 1970, through the military era and indeed not the city we see today.
Indeed, it is only a City we dream to have. The Garden City that Gabriel Okara saw in his poems, after the civil war, a “Garden City lumbering out of a bad dream”.
The garden had turned into bushes and roses were overgrown with weeds. This was his poetic depiction of a city that had lost its glory.
What efforts were made to restore the Garden City which many children born either during the war or 1970 did not see?
First, the city began to expand uncontrollably with shanties springing up because of population explosion.
What is today Obio/Akpor became a very large expanded territory of Port Harcourt with satellite towns springing up everywhere.
The then military governor of Rivers State Police Commissioner Oyakhilome during his dispensation thought the planting of flowers alone was what makes a Garden City.
Governor Rotimi Amaechi saw expansion as the sole solution to decongest the city and so came with the concept of Greater Port Harcourt.
Today, Governor Wike who came to the saddle of power with his new Rivers Vision in 2015 has come with the Vision of urban restoration through a radical renewal policy.
He began this well thought out policy with restoration of public buildings to give the city a face lift. A good example is the Port Harcourt Produce House, now restored and called Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma House. We also have the former water line building restructured and given to the Health Management Board. So many other buildings scattered all over the city which became derelict have been restored in addition to the construction of new ones.
The entire stretch of Old and New G.R.A., now have well laid out reconstructed streets and drainage. Trans Amadi Industrial Layout and many parts of the city have been renewed with dual carriage highways with illuminating street lights.
Urban renewal is a scheme intended to restore derelict city back to a functional state, according to Iniobong Umana.
This is the city Port Harcourt is returning to. The construction of eight Flyovers on Aba road, Ikwerre Road linking East West road as well, through Rumuokoro serves a dual purpose of renewal and expansion.
With Flyovers you ease traffic grid lock and at the same time expand the city space on the highway. Thus road transportation is expanded to accommodate more city commuters in and out of town.
Flyovers represent the city logistics used to achieve a linkage between the city and satellite towns in the Greater Port Harcourt area and other parts of the now conurbating mega city of Port Harcourt.
This makes a good city expansion plan which is the creation of new living areas within the proximity of the growing city possible. Port Harcourt is now growing into a beautiful mega city with space for sanitation and gardens. Congestion and squalor cannot grow a beautiful Garden but a renewed and expanded city can.
By: Bon Woke
Column
2023: More Polling Units, Please
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently conferring with stakeholders in Nigeria’s electoral space to reach a national consensus preparatory to creating more polling units in the country before the 2023 General Elections.
According to the Commission, these stakeholders include the political parties and such apex socio-cultural organisations as Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). Other groups are the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigerian Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and civil society organisations.
While addressing the ACF in Kaduna recently, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, said that it was no longer feasible and sufficient to use the polling unit network established by the National Electoral Commission (NECON) 25 years ago for the current population of 200 million Nigerians.
“When the polling unit structure was established in 1996, it was projected to serve about 50 million registered voters. However, the number of registered voters for the 1999 general election was 57.93 million.
“This rose to 60.82 million in 2003, 61.56 million in 2007, and 73.52 million in 2011…” He said.
Yakubu further disclosed that the number of registered voters rose to 84.04 million in 2019, after dropping to 68.83 million in 2015, because the Commission embarked on a robust continuous voter registration exercise, in line with the law. He also claimed that every attempt made since 1996 to recreate the polling unit structure had failed owing to several reasons.
It could be recalled that INEC had in 2014 planned to create 30,000 extra polling units but was heavily criticised mainly on the fear that it would end up engaging in a disproportional distribution of such polling units in a manner that foists dominance of one region of Nigeria over the others for political advantage as has already become the case with states and local governments creation.
The present stakeholder engagement seems to follow INEC’s promise in September 2018 to create new polling units after the 2019 General Elections, following its receipt of 3,789 requests nationwide for the exercise back then.
The varsity don who was recently sworn in for a second tenure as the nation’s electoral umpire-in-chief, revealed that his Commission is now in receipt of a total of 5,747 requests from communities and groups across the country but would prefer to convert the existing 57,023 Voting Points and Voting Point Settlements to polling units. He claimed that this decision was less likely to attract serious criticisms from major stakeholders and the general public.
INEC’s proposal to the stakeholders is contained in its document entitled “The State Of Voter Access To Polling Units In Nigeria”. It is based on enhancing access to polling units and for which the Commission has opted to ensure three things: First, adequacy of polling units as prescribed under Section 42 of the Electoral Act of 2010 (as amended); second, location of polling units in places that are considered conducive for voters to participate freely in the electoral process and ensure that the environment at specific units remained conducive to positive voter experiences; and third, maintaining adequate safety and security of voters, especially in the context of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
In other words, INEC is aiming to ease access of voters to their ballot boxes by decongesting overcrowded polling units; ensuring even distribution of voters in order to achieve 500 voters per unit; locating polling units more effectively within trekking distance of voters given that there is usually restriction of movement on Election Day; relocating polling units from private properties and other unsuitable places to public buildings and neutral grounds; and creating polling units for new settlements not serviced by the existing ones.
Much as one agrees with INEC that time is long overdue to add more polling units to the nation’s electoral process, the body must also endeavour to tread carefully. After all, it is always advised for the mouth with an aching tooth to chew with caution. Our electoral institutions had, in the past, goofed wantonly and most irreversibly. So, going forward, every one of their intentions has become suspect.
Having so warned let me also draw attention to another interesting aspect of the ongoing INEC consultation with stakeholders. The electoral body has announced its new resolve to scrap the situation of polling units in private properties, palaces, political party offices, disputed properties, government houses and such inaccessible locations as forests and shrines. Indeed, it irks me to think that this kind of aberration has been tolerated in the country for close to three decades.
My concern here is that the stakeholder groups INEC is engaging with are mostly membered by beneficiaries of this anomalous system of situating polling units. Most of our top politicians, retired military chiefs, royal fathers, religious leaders, opinion leaders and captains of industry are guilty of this. Was the strongman of Ibadan politics not rumoured to have had so many polling units in his compound while he lived? It will, therefore, be a herculean task for Yakubu and his commissioners to extract a tacit nod from these people on this particular matter.
By the way, why would INEC list government house polling units among those to be relocated? Are such places no longer regarded as public buildings? Well, except if the Commission is viewing it from the angle of easy accessibility; else one would have argued that the exercise is needless since several First Indigenes had been ousted from office even after doctoring the outcome of proceedings at such polling locations.
Lastly, like the INEC boss warned at the Kaduna confab, millions of eligible Nigerian voters may not exercise their electoral franchise in 2023 if the existing number of polling units is not expanded and restructured now.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Column
State Electronic Media (Part 11)
In part one of this topic on the last edition of catalogue, we did a critical appraisal of the conflict of operational identity which state own electronic media are caught up with.
We observed that commercialisation of Radio and TV at the behest of private operatives, had pushed state owned electronic media operatives into conflicts.
They are expected to generate revenue and remain competitive in addition to their statutory responsibility of public service broadcasting engagements.
Experience has shown that it is tough doing serious public service broadcasting and engaging in commercialization at the same time.
Dr Dokpesi, Chairman and founder of AIT argued against public service stations of government doing commercial operations of any magnitude in 2011 at an N.B.C. conference in Uyo Akwa Ibom State.
He argued that since the stations are public owned, they should run like every other social sector such as Education and Health.
The problem in this argument is that Governments expects every M.D.A. to generate some revenues to run their Over Heads. This is legitimate.
In part two of this narrative on our catalogue of events and issues, we will look at the challenge of digitization of the broadcast industry as it affects state owned electronic media.
There have been several deadlines on the switch over to the digital eco-system in broadcasting in Nigeria.
In 2017 for example it was proclaimed that Television Stations will be enabled to operate multiple platforms because they will become only content providers while N.B.C Supervised Companies will transmit the signals into homes.
This will pose a lot of challenges. Its implication is that all state owned Television Stations must be enabled with the provision of digital equipment. All must migrate by replacing all analogue facilities with digitization compliant equipment, which include Studio Equipment and Editing facilities, as well as cameras.
They need stand by Transmitters too, notwithstanding the fact that N.B.C. approved companies are expected to transmit.
The conflict of operational identity will affect seriously the funding of the stations.
Whether these stations are public service or commercial digitisation will pose funding and equipment challenges as well as sustenance. The Rivers State government has promised to pursue the digitization process of the state owned RSTV Channel 22 UHF. Port Harcourt as well as the two Radio stations, Radio Rivers and Garden City Radio.
The challenge however, has been the sustainability of this digital profile and maintaining public service identity in operations, because of funding issues.
If state owned media houses are expected to generate their own Over Heads to sustain and maintain the capital intensive digital regime, it follows therefore that their largely public service oriented service delivery may be seriously compromised.
Quantitative and qualitative content is expected to flower the digital regime because of its multiple channels. Television stations can only reap therefrom, if they are competitive and proper funding is a key factor.
The following would be the solutions to these challenges.
The State Governments should seek solutions for proper funding of their Television Stations to sustain their public service status.
State owned television stations must seek ways and means of improving their revenue profile by working on their niche market, which is predicated on reporting government activities and human interest reportage and programmes that touch directly on the lives of the rural areas and ordinary people.
Programming on new farming methods, peace building and micro industrial models will add value to the lives of the majority of Nigerians in the rural communities.
They also need programmes, that will promote eco tourism.
These compelling contents are development broadcasting oriented. Advertising Agencies should be encouraged by their regulators to patronise state owned stations and their niche markets which is development broadcasting.
It is possible that Advertising Agencies and Media Operators can challenge the tastes of their viewers and clients by setting agenda on local tastes.
This they can do by encouraging the sponsorship of public service programmes of state owned broadcast stations.
Government can also set up commercial platforms in the multi channel environment that will be created by digitization. This will allow for dual services, that is, public service channels and commercial channels in one TV broadcast station.
Public Service stations should be allowed and encouraged to play their roles of public enlightenment, undiluted propagation of government programmes and policies as well as driving the wheel of development of the people, informing, educating and entertaining them freely.
Government should ensure that these functions are not compromised by commercialization.
It will be sad to put the peoples voice in the pockets of private capitalists.
State owned media organizations are public service oriented and should be seen to be so.
By: Bon Woke
