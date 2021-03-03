Health
HIV/AIDS: Stakeholders Adopt Strategies On Adolescents, Children Treatment
Towards ensuring that the number of adolescents and children in HIV/AIDS treatment in Rivers State is increased, key stakeholders have come up with strategies to identify and place more of them on treatment.
The Health Manager, UNICEF Office, Abuja, Dr Abiola Davies, who revealed this in an interview, said the step was in realisation of the minimal number of adolescents and children that are currently on HIV/AIDS treatment in the State.
She explained that while Rivers State currently has about 100,000 people on HIV/AIDS treatment, the number of adolescents and children on treatment is regrettably minimal, with children presently at 0.2 percent.
Dr Davies, who was fielding questions shortly after a meeting of stakeholders in Port Harcourt, said, “we have about 100,000 people on treatment now, but the number of adolescents and children is still very minimal.
So, the programme we are looking at, is trying to see how we can increase the identification (of adolescents and children), which is the very first step, “she said.
She explained further that having realised that identification is one of the key bottlenecks to ascertaining the extent to which adolescents and children are on HIV/AIDS treatment, stakeholders are now synergising to achieve the ultimate goal.
“What we’re doing is to work with the State to try and develop a working strategy and see how we can identify the missing children”, she stated.
Part of such strategy, she said, was to carry out mass testing of families in which either parents have been diagnosed to be HIV positive.
Stakeholders at the meeting include UNICEF, representative of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Rivers State Agency for the Control of AIDS (RIVSACA), Rivers State Ministry of Health, and Rivers State Hospital Management Board.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Reproductive Health Journalists Elect New Officers
The Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria (NRHJN) has elected new officials to run its ongoing campaign on sexual and Reproductive health rights and policies for the next three years.
The new officials were unanimously returned unopposed during the Network’s recent 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually.
Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr Ejike Oji, who also participated in the meeting, expressed appreciation to the Network, over its contribution in issues relating to Sexual and Reproductive Health and rights and policies in its ten years of existence.
He charged the newly elected officers to be upright and committed to uplifting the principles of rights of women to their Sexual and Reproductive Health.
Also speaking, the Chairman, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), Dr Abiola Akiyode-Agolabi, who is a member of the BoT, encouraged the new executive to reach out more in promoting equity and access of women to reproductive health services that enhance their dignity.
She urged the leadership of the Network to put commitment on the frontline of media advocacy for promoting gender issues, noting that “there is still a lot of work to be done in eliminating gender-based violence in all spheres of our lives as a nation”.
On her part, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Abuja Branch, Dr Hauwa Shekarau, who is the Legal Adviser and member, BoT, noted that the Network has shown in ten years that it is a media advocacy group to be reckoned with in the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) space.
She charged the new executive to continue to strengthen the capacity of its members across the country through continued programmes of development and engagements, “so that more visibility would be given to issues of women, girls and persons rights to making informed decisions and right choices in their sexual and reproductive health”.
The NRHJN was formed in April 2010 with the support of Ipas, Nigeria as a media advocacy group, to be a communication bridge between SRHR partners and the public.
The concerted media advocacy of the Network has been instrumental to the birth of Violence Against People Prohibition (VAPP) Law and its continued adoption in several states of Nigeria.
Those elected include: Yinka Shokunbi (President); Nasir Yusuf Ibrahim (Vice President);
Sekinah Lawal (National Secretary);
Tosin Odusola (Assistant secretary); and Julie Ekong (Treasurer).
Others are Nma Okereke (Financial Secretary);
Sola Ogundipe (Programme Advisor); and Elizabeth Kah (Welfare/Publicity).
Health
Fish Oil And Weight Control
New research has found that fish oil can transform fat-storage cells into fat-burning cells, which may help reduce weight gain in middle age.
According to the study in Nature Scientific Reports, fish oil activates receptors in the digestive tract, and triggers activity in the sympathetic nervous system that induces specific type of fat cells to metabolise fat.
Fat tissues don’t all store fat. So-called “white” cells store fat in order to maintain energy supply, while “brown” cells metabolise fat to maintain a stable body temperature. Brown cells are abundant in babies but decrease in number with maturity into adulthood.
Normally, humans have three types of fat cells, white, brown and the newly discovered beige cells. Brown and beige cells metabolise fat for temperature control while white cells store fat for energy. The number of brown and beige cells decline as we get older.
However, Japanese researchers have found that consuming more fish oil can help turn white storage cells into beige metabolising cells and contribute to weight loss.
A third type of fat cell – “beige” cells – have recently been discovered in humans and mice, and have shown to function much like brown cells. Beige cells also reduce in number as people approach middle age; without these metabolising cells, fat continues accumulating for decades without ever being used.
The scientists investigated whether the number of these beige cells could be increased by increasing intake of fish oils.
“We knew from previous research that fish oil has tremendous health benefits, including the prevention of fat accumulation,” says senior author Teruo Kawada. “We tested whether fish oil and an increase in beige cells could be related.”
The team fed one group of mice fatty food, and four other groups received fatty food with four different types of fish oil enriched with either low or high dose DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) or low or high dose EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). Whatever type of fish oil they were supplemented with the mice in those groups gained 5-10 percent less weight and 15-25 percent less fat compared to those that did not consume any oil.
Both the DHA and EPA rich oils produced similar results and the scientists speculate that if combined they could have a more potent synergistic effect.
The study also found that beige cells formed from white fat cells when the sympathetic nervous system was activated, meaning that certain fat-storage cells can shift from storage cells to metabolising cells.
Although this was an animal study it points the way towards our understanding of how different aspects of diet can help or hinder health.
“People have long said that food from Japan and the Mediterranean contribute to longevity, but why these cuisines are beneficial was up for debate,” says Kawada. “Now we have better insight into why that may be.”
Culled from Natural Health News
