Rivers
Group Promises Job Creation Drive In Grassroots
The Bonny Integrated Recruitment Centre says it was committed to ensuring that employment opportunities get to the grassroots and the youths are profitably engaged in productive ventures.
Chairman of the BIRC, Dagogo Jumbo, said this recently, when the Executive of the Orupiri Youth Association (OYA), led by its Leader, Nengi Jumbo paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Bonny.
“We must bring employment to the grassroots; let the people feel it. So, one day we can say let us give to Orupiri, let us give to Oloma, and other communities, it will be on record. Not just only the houses. It is our thing we must manage it well.
“Last week, we gave some employment opportunities to Aganya, Orosikiri, and Iwoama communities. If I can give to these communities, we are also going to be carrying every other community along.” he said
He congratulated the newly inaugurated Youth Executive of Orupiri Community, assuring them of his support to assist them to succeed in their set objectives, urging them not to hesitate to reach out to him whenever they need his support.
“Congratulations on your election and inauguration. Anything you know, as a youth leader of Orupiri that I can do for Orupiri youths, please call my attention to it. Don’t hesitate to call my attention. As long as it within my reach I will do it”.
He further urged them to focus on entrenching unity among the youths and working to empower the youths they are leading, enjoining them to give their leader the needed support for him to succeed in the set objectives, stressing the need for them not to avoid the temptation to be a diaspora leadership.
“You should also prioritise the source of your elevation which is the community. You have to make your community your priority. Don’t stay in another place and say you are youth leaders of Orupiri, you need to be touching base with your home community.
“As per the executive, you are not there to scatter. Wherever the leader makes a mistake you should call him to order. This is the first right executive you have in Orupiri and you are projecting it well. It will also be fine if we properly position it. We should not allow it to scatter.”
“They say the crowd is the strength of the king and fire is the strength of the salt. The more heat touches the salt the more it is dry and sharp. You should not say because the leader is making a mistake so you switch off the light,” he said.
Rivers
Obuah Lauds Wike Over Projects Execution
The Sole Administrator of the State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for using available resources for the overall development and benefit of the state.
Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning of Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, Bro. Obuah said the governor had once more demonstrated that good governance is possible where there is the will to do so.
The RIWAMA Sole Administrator said there could be no better way of satisfying the yearnings of the people and silencing political detractors than the governor’s landmark achievement in the State.
Noting that commissioning of these new flyovers and flag-off of the new projects in one full swoop is no mean feat, Bro. Obuah said this could only be possible because of Governor Wike’s prudent management of State resources.
He called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come to Port Harcourt and witness the epoch-making commissioning ceremony, and appreciate good governance and democratic dividends.
“I have no doubt in my mind that if the leadership of the APC would avail itself the opportunity of physically witnessing the commissioning and flag-off ceremonies, they would be amazed at what God is using Governor Wike to do for the people of Rivers State”.
The RIWAMA boss explained that Governor Wike had demystified the wrongly held notion about governors not doing well in their second tenures, adding that Wike has almost surpassed his achievements during his first term in office.
Rivers
Banigo Hails Wike Over Ekporo Community Resettlement
The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Wike, for releasing the sum of N400 million to resettle the displaced people of Ekporo Community in Eleme Local Government Area of the State.
In a statement from Government House in Port Harcourt, Banigo described Governor Wike as a compassionate leader, who is desirous to give Rivers people a new lease of life.
The Deputy Governor who is also the Chairman of the Rivers State Boundary Commission expressed joy that Governor Wike’s intervention has brought peace between the Ekporo people and their neighbours who were hitherto engaged in communal crises over land disputes and were displaced from their community about eight years ago, during the tenure of the immediate past APC administration.
Banigo, expressed regrets about statements made by the factional spokesman of the APC and a former federal law maker, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke in his attempt to disparage and play down the noble gesture of the best performing Governor in Nigeria.
According to her, no amount of black mail and false propaganda can dent the ever rising profile of Governor Wike, who have continued to carry out top-notch developmental projects across the State even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She urged Rivers people, especially the youths to remain peaceful at all times and continue to support the Nyesom Wike-led administration to attract more developmental projects.
Rivers
NDLEA Intercepts 115kg Of Cannabis
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in the State says it arrested two persons who allegedly tried to smuggle 115 kilogrammes of illicit drugs into the state.
The arrest of the suspects is contained in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesman in the State, Emmanuel Ogbumgbada, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Port Harcourt.
Ogbumgbada said operatives of the command arrested the suspects when they allegedly tried to smuggle about 200 blocks of compressed Cannabis Sativa weighing 115 kg stored inside five bags.
“The NDLEA Ahoada Area Command intercepted the contraband inside an ash coloured Hyundai Sonata saloon car near the JTF checkpoint in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers.
“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the seizure.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were moving the illicit substance from Edo State to Omoku area of Rivers State to supply to their customers,” he said.
Ogbumgbada said the suspects were currently being interrogated by NDLEA’s operatives and had already provided useful information.
