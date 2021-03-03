Group Promises Job Creation Drive In Grassroots

The Bonny Integrated Recruitment Centre says it was committed to ensuring that employment opportunities get to the grassroots and the youths are profitably engaged in productive ventures.

Chairman of the BIRC, Dagogo Jumbo, said this recently, when the Executive of the Orupiri Youth Association (OYA), led by its Leader, Nengi Jumbo paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Bonny.

“We must bring employment to the grassroots; let the people feel it. So, one day we can say let us give to Orupiri, let us give to Oloma, and other communities, it will be on record. Not just only the houses. It is our thing we must manage it well.

“Last week, we gave some employment opportunities to Aganya, Orosikiri, and Iwoama communities. If I can give to these communities, we are also going to be carrying every other community along.” he said

He congratulated the newly inaugurated Youth Executive of Orupiri Community, assuring them of his support to assist them to succeed in their set objectives, urging them not to hesitate to reach out to him whenever they need his support.

“Congratulations on your election and inauguration. Anything you know, as a youth leader of Orupiri that I can do for Orupiri youths, please call my attention to it. Don’t hesitate to call my attention. As long as it within my reach I will do it”.

He further urged them to focus on entrenching unity among the youths and working to empower the youths they are leading, enjoining them to give their leader the needed support for him to succeed in the set objectives, stressing the need for them not to avoid the temptation to be a diaspora leadership.

“You should also prioritise the source of your elevation which is the community. You have to make your community your priority. Don’t stay in another place and say you are youth leaders of Orupiri, you need to be touching base with your home community.

“As per the executive, you are not there to scatter. Wherever the leader makes a mistake you should call him to order. This is the first right executive you have in Orupiri and you are projecting it well. It will also be fine if we properly position it. We should not allow it to scatter.”

“They say the crowd is the strength of the king and fire is the strength of the salt. The more heat touches the salt the more it is dry and sharp. You should not say because the leader is making a mistake so you switch off the light,” he said.