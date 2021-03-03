Gombe Gov Sacks Three Commissioners

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has, relieved three commissioners of their appointments.

Those affected were: The Commissioners of Information and Culture, Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami, Health, Dr. Ahmed Gana, and that of Special Duties, Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN).

The minor cabinet reshuffle, the first since the present administration took office in 2019, was announced by the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi.

While thanking the former cabinet members for their services to the state, the SSG directed that they handover government property to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries.

The SSG further said, “In the bid to further consolidate on the operations of government, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle; Mohammed Danladi Adamu, from Lands and Survey to Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives, Dr. Habu Dahiru, from Ministry of Education to Ministry of Health, Usman Jafun Biri from Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Lands and Survey.”

He added, “Julius Ishaya from Ministry of Youth Development to Ministry of Information and Culture, Dauda Batari Zambuk from Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, to the Ministry of Education, Adamu Dishi Kupto from Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.”

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya also nominated three persons: Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, Abdullahi Idris Kwami, Abubakar Aminu Musa, to serve as commissioners, pending their confirmation by the Gombe State House of Assembly.