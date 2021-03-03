Politics
Gombe Gov Sacks Three Commissioners
Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has, relieved three commissioners of their appointments.
Those affected were: The Commissioners of Information and Culture, Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami, Health, Dr. Ahmed Gana, and that of Special Duties, Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN).
The minor cabinet reshuffle, the first since the present administration took office in 2019, was announced by the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi.
While thanking the former cabinet members for their services to the state, the SSG directed that they handover government property to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries.
The SSG further said, “In the bid to further consolidate on the operations of government, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle; Mohammed Danladi Adamu, from Lands and Survey to Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives, Dr. Habu Dahiru, from Ministry of Education to Ministry of Health, Usman Jafun Biri from Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Lands and Survey.”
He added, “Julius Ishaya from Ministry of Youth Development to Ministry of Information and Culture, Dauda Batari Zambuk from Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, to the Ministry of Education, Adamu Dishi Kupto from Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.”
Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya also nominated three persons: Christopher Abdu Buba Maisheru, Abdullahi Idris Kwami, Abubakar Aminu Musa, to serve as commissioners, pending their confirmation by the Gombe State House of Assembly.
Continue Reading
Politics
INEC Seeks Support For More Polling Units
The Independent National Electoral Commission, has appealed for public support for its planned increase in the number of polling units across the country.
INEC equally stressed the need for enhanced voter education in order to ensure the delivery of free, fair and credible elections.
The Commission’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Nick Dazang, said this in an address during the opening ceremony of the INEC/IFES Voter Education Manual Review/Validation and Training of Trainers Workshop for VE Staff of the INEC, held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Monday.
Dazang said, “The commission is intending to expand voters’ access to polling units. This is because the existing polling units were created in 1996, many of the voters today were born at that time and what it means is that, some of them won’t have access to where they can vote now. Also, many towns and villages have come up while some have expanded.
“So, many existing polling units cannot serve all the people now, that is why on election day, you see a lot of congestion at the polling units and some people will become unhappy and leave, this often leads to voter apathy.
“We have started consulting the stakeholders, so far, we have consulted with the leadership of political parties, CSOs, PWDLs, the media, Afenifere, ACF, Middle Belt Forum, Ohanaeze among others to make them see the need for the creation of the additional polling units.”
In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commission in Ondo State, Dr Rufus Akeju, said, “It is believed that this task would have been completed before the commencement of the CVR (Continuous Voters Registration). The fact that voters in Nigeria are still culpable in various electoral offences indicate that our voter education drive is yet to achieve the desired result.”
Politics
PGF DG Cautions Buhari On Nigeria’s Problems
The Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Dr. Salihu Lukman, has told the President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, to downplay politics when seeking for solutions to Nigeria’s problems.
Lukman, stated this in a paper titled, “Poverty and Existential Problems of Nigeria,” which he made public, in Abuja, on Monday.
According to him, there is no denying the fact that, extreme poverty in northern Nigeria, is responsible for the rising spate of criminality across the region.
Citing the recent World Bank report on the number of extremely poor Nigerians, Lukman stressed the need for the Buhari-led APC regime to step up its game.
“Without questioning the legitimacy of World Bank under-estimated figure of 94 million Nigerians living below poverty, both the APC and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledge that more than 100 million Nigerians are poor.
“The critical issue is to what extent are we committed, both as a party and as a government, to implement initiatives aimed at reducing poverty in the country?
“Somehow, given our increasing challenges as a nation, the impact of government welfare programmes appears to be hardly satisfactory, which account for the stagnant reality of the problem of extreme poverty as reported by the World Bank.
“Often, we over politicise challenges and, in the process, weaken our capacities both as citizens and as governments to mobilise effective national responses to the resolutions of serious problem of poverty in the country.’’
Politics
Reps Move To Domesticate Laws On Treaties, Others
The House of Representatives says it will domesticate laws on treaties, protocols, agreements, conventions, pacts and accords to become operational in the country.
The Chairman, House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Rep. Nicholas Osai, made this disclosure at a public hearing on “Treaties (Making Procedure) Bill 2020 in Abuja yesterday.
He noted that Nigeria, a state party, had domesticated only about 5 per cent of more than 400 international instruments it had signed.
He added that more than 95 per cent of the treaties, protocols, agreements, conventions, pacts, and accords had not been operationalised into becoming part of Nigeria’s laws.
“You can therefore imagine us losing out from the benefits derivable from such instruments after much public resources had gone into their negotiation and adoption,’’ he lamented.
Rep, Osai stated that as worrisome as the development was, some of the instruments might have been selectively internalised through Executive fiat.
He said that this was a clear infringement of the nation’s Constitution, adding that a timely intervention was necessary to put the country in good standing in the comity of nations.
According to him, this has necessitated this effort at repealing and re-enacting the Treaties (making procedure Act) to align with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
He said also that the fresh exercise would unify and standardise the country’s laws and further encourage the seamless domestication of international instruments.
In his contribution, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, urged the committee to write a new chapter in Nigeria’s history.
This, he said, the committee should do by producing legislation that would establish a new legal framework that met the country’s highest expectations and served her best interests.
Gbajabiamila said when the amended bill became law it would make the country’s laws on treaties and protocols fully compliant with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.
He said it would also ensure that the country aligned with global best practices.
“Just as importantly, repealing the Treaties (Making Procedure, etc.,) Act of 1993, represents a bold and long overdue step in our forward march towards a perfect democracy.
“This is because the existing law is the product of a military decree, and as such, is an aberration that ought not to still exist 20 years after we returned to democracy in Nigeria,” he said.
In her own remarks, Prof. Jummai Audi, Chairman, Nigerian Law Reforms Commission, said the bill would safeguard the interests of Nigeria and those of other countries who sought to transact business with Nigeria.
She said that the extant law which was in the Exclusive list was restrictive, and urged the lawmakers to move it to the Concurrent list.
Trending
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Nation2 days ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Nation2 days ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
- Oil & Energy2 days ago
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
- Opinion5 days ago
America, Homosexuals And Others
- News5 days ago
NSA Warns Against 5G Network, Expresses National Security Concerns
- News5 days ago
FG Maps Out 30 Grazing Reserves For NLTP Implementation