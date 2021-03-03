Women
FG Treating Students’ Kidnappers With Kid Glove, Education Stakeholders Lament
Critical stakeholders in the education sector have challenged the Federal Government to tackle the issue of incessant abduction of students headlong, saying the present approach by the government is like treating the matter with kid’s gloves.
They said the government should not be friendly with kidnappers or criminals in whatever guise.
They also frowned at the payment of ransom to kidnappers to secure the release of abducted persons, noting that it only encourages crime and criminality.
The stakeholders, who spoke with newsmen, yesterday, were the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN).
While expressing happiness that the girls abducted last Thursday at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State have been released, they called on the government to be decisive in its approach to the issue.
The National Secretary of the NUT, Dr Mike Ene, said there were many questions begging for answers with the manner large numbers of students were being kidnapped and released.
“It is obvious some people are behind these incidents. How can some people just take away hundreds of school children just like that? Where do they keep them and how do they feed them? Even to feed and keep nearly 300 children in a day is a task. How do the kidnappers always manage to escape and where is the thick forests where they hide their victims?
“No one should support ransom payment because when that is done, we are promoting and supporting criminals in their ugly trade. If a group does the kidnapping here and it is paid, another group will rise up somewhere and do its own. We cannot turn crimes into a business that the state will be supporting and financing indirectly,” he said.
Speaking on the same issue, the South-West Coordinator of NANS, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, said the government should call a spade a spade.
“Those abducting school children are nothing but terrorists. There is no point using euphemism to describe them. The truth be told, the Federal Government is too friendly with these kidnappers. Unless decisive steps are taken to stop this illicit trade of the freedom of school children for money by abductors, it will do the country irreparable damage.
“The kidnappers are using the children to somehow blackmail the government. And we all know that a blackmailer won’t stop his trade easily, he will come and come until his mouth his somehow shut permanently. Paying ransom can never be the solution to the problem,” he said.
The National President of NAPTAN, Haruna Danjuma, said as parents, his association feels unhappy with the current trend of mass kidnap of students in schools.
“When such a thing happens, we don’t feel happy and we are always anxious for our children to be released. Parents would no doubt mount pressure on the government and others to secure the release of their children no matter how.
“Be that as it may, paying ransom would not put an end to the criminal act. It is the government that must be decisive in handling the matter. Everybody, including parents, must also support efforts to secure our schools. Deploy military in schools. Enough of turning our children into objects of making cheap money by kidnappers,” he noted.
Recall that the kidnap of the Jangebe girls was the third time within two months that school children would be abducted in large numbers in some parts of the country.
Last December, hundreds of students were kidnapped in Government Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State and that was followed by the abduction of students in Kagara, Niger State.
On all occasions, the government denied ransom being paid to the abductors despite strong insinuations that money exchanged hands.
Women
FG Treating Students’ Kidnappers With Kid Glove, Education Stakeholders Lament
Critical stakeholders in the education sector have challenged the Federal Government to tackle the issue of incessant abduction of students headlong, saying the present approach by the government is like treating the matter with kid’s gloves.
They said the government should not be friendly with kidnappers or criminals in whatever guise.
They also frowned at the payment of ransom to kidnappers to secure the release of abducted persons, noting that it only encourages crime and criminality.
The stakeholders, who spoke with newsmen, yesterday, were the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN).
While expressing happiness that the girls abducted last Thursday at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State have been released, they called on the government to be decisive in its approach to the issue.
The National Secretary of the NUT, Dr Mike Ene, said there were many questions begging for answers with the manner large numbers of students were being kidnapped and released.
“It is obvious some people are behind these incidents. How can some people just take away hundreds of school children just like that? Where do they keep them and how do they feed them? Even to feed and keep nearly 300 children in a day is a task. How do the kidnappers always manage to escape and where is the thick forests where they hide their victims?
“No one should support ransom payment because when that is done, we are promoting and supporting criminals in their ugly trade. If a group does the kidnapping here and it is paid, another group will rise up somewhere and do its own. We cannot turn crimes into a business that the state will be supporting and financing indirectly,” he said.
Speaking on the same issue, the South-West Coordinator of NANS, Comrade Kappo Samuel Olawale, said the government should call a spade a spade.
“Those abducting school children are nothing but terrorists. There is no point using euphemism to describe them. The truth be told, the Federal Government is too friendly with these kidnappers. Unless decisive steps are taken to stop this illicit trade of the freedom of school children for money by abductors, it will do the country irreparable damage.
“The kidnappers are using the children to somehow blackmail the government. And we all know that a blackmailer won’t stop his trade easily, he will come and come until his mouth his somehow shut permanently. Paying ransom can never be the solution to the problem,” he said.
The National President of NAPTAN, Haruna Danjuma, said as parents, his association feels unhappy with the current trend of mass kidnap of students in schools.
“When such a thing happens, we don’t feel happy and we are always anxious for our children to be released. Parents would no doubt mount pressure on the government and others to secure the release of their children no matter how.
“Be that as it may, paying ransom would not put an end to the criminal act. It is the government that must be decisive in handling the matter. Everybody, including parents, must also support efforts to secure our schools. Deploy military in schools. Enough of turning our children into objects of making cheap money by kidnappers,” he noted.
Recall that the kidnap of the Jangebe girls was the third time within two months that school children would be abducted in large numbers in some parts of the country.
Last December, hundreds of students were kidnapped in Government Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State and that was followed by the abduction of students in Kagara, Niger State.
On all occasions, the government denied ransom being paid to the abductors despite strong insinuations that money exchanged hands.
Women
Catch The Train With Agbada Fashion
When it comes to giving clout and sparking attention capable of making a wearer a show stopper, no outfit can be more appropriate than ‘Agbada’.
Every passing day, fashion designers come up with irresistible latest Agbada styles. To inspire more attraction for the attire, celebrities and influencial men and women have continuously rolled out the latest ways to wear this all inclusive outfit.
For ladies who would want to make bold fashion statements to events, you can be sure to achieve that by wearing one of the latest Agbada styles.
How times change! Agbada outfit, from time immemorial, had been one ensamble that encapsulates class and style in a native way. For those who aren’t nouvelle to the fashion culture in Nigeria, Agbada is a native attire considered exclusive for rich Yoruba men alone.
On the contrary, the debutants in fashion, see it as an all comers’ attire. Both descriptions may vary but are true.
The later school came in contact with Agbada outfit when it had evolved to become a unisex attire to the point that it has now left the borders of Yoruba culture.
Part of its evolution trend include a number of different designs and the embroidery modernised to look better too.
Today, men, women and even children of other tribes wear Agbada regardless of their social status. Agbada can be worn to worship centres, traditional marriages or any suitable event.
To suit every purpose, you can either make it casual or ceremonial.The casual Agbada isn’t as voluminous as the ceremonial. It is smaller and often made of plain, lightweight cotton fabric.
On the other hand, the ceremonial Agbada is mostly sewn with heavy and expensive fabrics. It is also larger and more elaborately ornamented than the casual one.
These days, many styles have been incorporated into the attire to give it a must-wear look all the time. Among such innovative style to the modern Agbada is the Agbada-cum-senator design.
This particular one gives you the opportunity to wear a senator while attaching the wide-sleeved robe of Agbada to the other sleeve.
Importantly, when choosing the material for your Agbada, ensure you choose a colour that matches your skin tone. And do not make the mistake of choosing an inferior fabric as this will ruin your Agbada outfit.
You can as well go for a thick material as this will make your Agbada appear firmer and better. Also, you can starch your Agbada to make it look firm to prevent you from looking tiny inside the robe.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Women
Weekend Menu Rivers Native Soup
Rivers native soup recipe came to us from Riverine Area of Rivers state. The feature of this region is that the the love for fresh seafood in their cuisine. Today, we bring to you the tastiest soup in the region. Let’s start with the ingredients:
· Three medium fresh fish;
· Nine snails;
· Two cups clams;
· ½ cup periwinkles;
· One cup sea snails;
· One cup shrimps;
· Bitter leaves;
· Six medium cocoyams;
· One tablespoon uziza seeds;
· One or two yellow habanero peppers;
· Two big stock cubes;
· Two cooking spoons of red palm oil;
· Five Uziza leaves.
· In this receipt one should use only fresh seafood, that is why it is better not to take dry fish and seafood;
· It is possible to replace cocoyam with achi or ofor. Remember that achi has a distinctive taste that can be not so pleasant for some people;
· It is also possible to add some oysters to the recipe;
· For this recipe, one can use fresh bream fish or catfish.
Before cooking:
· All the seafood should be cleaned from all the unclean parts (shells, intestines, and so on). In most fish markets of the country, it is possible to ask the seller to do it for you. See also: How to cook beans porridge?
· Boil the cocoyam till soft. After that peel and pound it till smooth with a pestle and a mortar. It is also possible to blend it in a food processor or power blender.
· Pound/grind the yellow pepper;
· Grind the uziza seeds;
· Cut the uziza leaves.
· Clean and cut up the fish.
Cooking procedure:
· Put the snails in a pot, pour water to cover, add seasoning cubes, and boil for around 20 minutes;
· Add clams, ground uziza, shrimps, sea snails, fish. Add some water if it is necessary, and cook until the fish is ready;
· Now it is time to take out the fish from the pot;
· Add small lumps of cocoyam, bitter leaves, palm oil, and yellow pepper;
· Cover the pot and continue the cooking till the cocoyam or lumps dissolve. At this point stir the content of the pot quite often;
· Add some salt, and add the fish back to the pot;
· Stir the soup, cover and let it simmer. The soup is done!
Serve with Pounded Yam, or Semolina, samolina, wheat, loiloi or fufu.
Bon Appeti!
Trending
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Nation3 days ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Editorial21 hours ago
WTO: Congrats, Okonjo-Iweala!
- Nation3 days ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- News20 hours ago
COVID-19: Don’t Hoard Vaccines Like Palliatives, Nigerians Beg …As FG Takes Delivery Of 3.9m Doses
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
- Opinion21 hours ago
We Need Petroleum Products