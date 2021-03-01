Editorial
Wike’s Uncommon Transformation
This week promises to be a busy and exciting one in Rivers State, particularly in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, as several projects have been lined up for commissioning and flag-off by the Governor NyesomWike administration.
Among those for commissioning include the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, the Rumuogba1 and 2 Flyover, the GRA Phase 2 Roads (Tombia Crescent and Opobo Crescent) and the Government House Clinic/Administrative Building.
Those for flag-off are Nkpolu Oroworukwo Flyover and Rumu-Kalagbor Flyover while the state government would also sign a contract with construction giant, Julius Berger on the new flyovers at Nkpolu Oroworukwu and Rumu-Kalagbor Junctions.
The commissioning ceremonies open today with the commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover by no less a personality than former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke while tomorrow would be the turn of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is billed to commission the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover.
Former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema is expected to commission on Wednesday GRA Phase 2 Roads (Tombia Crescent and Opobo Crescent while former Senate President, Dr Bukuola Saraki will take his turn on Thursday and commission the New Government House Clinic/Administrative Building.
Earlier, that same day, the contract for the two flyovers at Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikokwu) and Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) will be signed with Julius Berger.
On Friday, the Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikokwu) Flyover will be flagged off by the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih while the week long activities will be rounded off on Saturday with the flag-off of the Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) flyover.
Among these landmark projects, the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover and the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover projects clearly stand out and have continued to elicit applause and accolades for the Wike administration from well-meaning Nigerians and residents of the state.
The Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover in particular is another beautiful edifice which has added an uncommon aesthetic to the Garden City and its environs, and the unveiling of the project today underlines another dream fulfilled by the Wike administration.
In fact, the socio-economic importance of this project cannot be over-emphasised as it will once again throw open the floodgates of economic activities of the popular Rumuokoro axis of the state capital.
The flyover would go a long way in tackling the grave traffic bottleneck for which the Rumuokoro Junction is notorious. There is no doubt that it would restore life to the area that has been dormant following a prolonged lockdown. To say that the entire people of Rivers State are better off with this project is to state the obvious, as it would definitely go a long way to improve their socio-economic wellbeing. Indeed stepping into this beautiful edifice evokes a sense of glee and satisfaction in one’s psyche.
Then, the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover completes the story of a well-executed project for which the Wike administration is very famous. Its beauty also sparkles.
This project, in a way, decongests traffic along the busy Port Harcourt-Aba Road and equally opens up the state for renewed economic activities for those coming into the state.
The truth is that these two flyovers will bring to three the flyover bridges already commissioned by the present administration in a record time. The Rebisi Flyover which also belongs to a class of its own was recently commissioned by this administration even as three others including Rumuola Flyover, GRA Flyover and Kaduna Street Flyover are still under construction. The signing of the contract for the construction of the Waterlines and Ikokwu Junctions flyovers would bring to eight the number of the flyover projects executed by the Wike administration during the second term alone. This is, indeed, a laudable feat.
It would be recalled that the administration had in January commissioned several other road projects in many parts of the state including the Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Bolo internal roads in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area, Isiokpo internal roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Aluu-Rumuekini Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mother and Child Hospital, Real Madrid Academy, the 16.6 kilometre dual carriage Saakpenwa/ Bori Highway in Khana Local Government Area, the Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road in Tai Local Government Area, among a host of other projects.
As it is characteristic of the Wike administration, top personalities drawn from several parts of the country are often invited to commission projects in the State. Thus, just as the state would witness a flurry of activities, it would also play host to several other Nigerians, beginning from today.
The Tide joins other well-meaning Rivers men and women, young and old as well as Nigerians, corporate organisations and individuals to congratulate and commend Governor Wike on this auspicious occasion of commissioning and flag-off of projects by his administration.
This gesture, indeed, underscores the determination of the Governor to leave the state better then he met it and also shows his undying love for the State.
We are elated that the present administration is leaving no stone unturned in genuinely developing the State in spite of the serious economic downturn in the country. To say that the present administration is rapidly transforming the landscape of the State with its giant development strides is to state the obvious. Within a short space of time, Governor Wike has turned the entire state to a huge construction site so much so that whichever direction one is coming from, massive development projects are either going on or have been completed.
Furthermore, the NEW Rivers Vision of the Wike administration is envisioned by the problems of urbanisation and population explosion, which definitely calls for the renewal of old infrastructures to transcend our old Garden City status in line with current development realities. Little wonder that the Governor is nicknamed, Mr Projects. The development projects on ground so far are manifestation of an uncommon transformation of the state which has made it a destination of choice for investors.
However, as the Governor continues to leave his footprints on the sands of time, critical areas of need which require urgent attention should also be given consideration.
We, therefore, urge all Rivers people to rally round the Governor at this critical time by giving him all the necessary support and encouragement to take the state to the envisaged promised land with a view to making them (the people) happy and contented people, bonded by common aspirations and goals
Editorial
Wike’s Uncommon Transformation
This week promises to be a busy and exciting one in Rivers State, particularly in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, as several projects have been lined up for commissioning and flag-off by the Governor NyesomWike administration.
Among those for commissioning include the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover, the Rumuogba1 and 2 Flyover, the GRA Phase 2 Roads (Tombia Crescent and Opobo Crescent) and the Government House Clinic/Administrative Building.
Those for flag-off are Nkpolu Oroworukwo Flyover and Rumu-Kalagbor Flyover while the state government would also sign a contract with construction giant, Julius Berger on the new flyovers at Nkpolu Oroworukwu and Rumu-Kalagbor Junctions.
The commissioning ceremonies open today with the commissioning of the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover by no less a personality than former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke while tomorrow would be the turn of former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is billed to commission the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover.
Former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema is expected to commission on Wednesday GRA Phase 2 Roads (Tombia Crescent and Opobo Crescent while former Senate President, Dr Bukuola Saraki will take his turn on Thursday and commission the New Government House Clinic/Administrative Building.
Earlier, that same day, the contract for the two flyovers at Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikokwu) and Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) will be signed with Julius Berger.
On Friday, the Ikwerre Road/Olu Obasanjo (Ikokwu) Flyover will be flagged off by the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih while the week long activities will be rounded off on Saturday with the flag-off of the Aba Road/Rumu-Kalagbor (Waterlines) flyover.
Among these landmark projects, the Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover and the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover projects clearly stand out and have continued to elicit applause and accolades for the Wike administration from well-meaning Nigerians and residents of the state.
The Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover in particular is another beautiful edifice which has added an uncommon aesthetic to the Garden City and its environs, and the unveiling of the project today underlines another dream fulfilled by the Wike administration.
In fact, the socio-economic importance of this project cannot be over-emphasised as it will once again throw open the floodgates of economic activities of the popular Rumuokoro axis of the state capital.
The flyover would go a long way in tackling the grave traffic bottleneck for which the Rumuokoro Junction is notorious. There is no doubt that it would restore life to the area that has been dormant following a prolonged lockdown. To say that the entire people of Rivers State are better off with this project is to state the obvious, as it would definitely go a long way to improve their socio-economic wellbeing. Indeed stepping into this beautiful edifice evokes a sense of glee and satisfaction in one’s psyche.
Then, the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyover completes the story of a well-executed project for which the Wike administration is very famous. Its beauty also sparkles.
This project, in a way, decongests traffic along the busy Port Harcourt-Aba Road and equally opens up the state for renewed economic activities for those coming into the state.
The truth is that these two flyovers will bring to three the flyover bridges already commissioned by the present administration in a record time. The Rebisi Flyover which also belongs to a class of its own was recently commissioned by this administration even as three others including Rumuola Flyover, GRA Flyover and Kaduna Street Flyover are still under construction. The signing of the contract for the construction of the Waterlines and Ikokwu Junctions flyovers would bring to eight the number of the flyover projects executed by the Wike administration during the second term alone. This is, indeed, a laudable feat.
It would be recalled that the administration had in January commissioned several other road projects in many parts of the state including the Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Bolo internal roads in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area, Isiokpo internal roads Phase 2 in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Aluu-Rumuekini Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mother and Child Hospital, Real Madrid Academy, the 16.6 kilometre dual carriage Saakpenwa/ Bori Highway in Khana Local Government Area, the Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road in Tai Local Government Area, among a host of other projects.
As it is characteristic of the Wike administration, top personalities drawn from several parts of the country are often invited to commission projects in the State. Thus, just as the state would witness a flurry of activities, it would also play host to several other Nigerians, beginning from today.
The Tide joins other well-meaning Rivers men and women, young and old as well as Nigerians, corporate organisations and individuals to congratulate and commend Governor Wike on this auspicious occasion of commissioning and flag-off of projects by his administration.
This gesture, indeed, underscores the determination of the Governor to leave the state better then he met it and also shows his undying love for the State.
We are elated that the present administration is leaving no stone unturned in genuinely developing the State in spite of the serious economic downturn in the country. To say that the present administration is rapidly transforming the landscape of the State with its giant development strides is to state the obvious. Within a short space of time, Governor Wike has turned the entire state to a huge construction site so much so that whichever direction one is coming from, massive development projects are either going on or have been completed.
Furthermore, the NEW Rivers Vision of the Wike administration is envisioned by the problems of urbanisation and population explosion, which definitely calls for the renewal of old infrastructures to transcend our old Garden City status in line with current development realities. Little wonder that the Governor is nicknamed, Mr Projects. The development projects on ground so far are manifestation of an uncommon transformation of the state which has made it a destination of choice for investors.
However, as the Governor continues to leave his footprints on the sands of time, critical areas of need which require urgent attention should also be given consideration.
We, therefore, urge all Rivers people to rally round the Governor at this critical time by giving him all the necessary support and encouragement to take the state to the envisaged promised land with a view to making them (the people) happy and contented people, bonded by common aspirations and goals
Editorial
#EndSARS Panel: Genuine Path To Justice
At last, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Rivers State Government to look into the
alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of the fundamental rights of citizens committed by officers, men and operatives of the Nigerian police, especially members of the once dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state, has submitted its report to the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Receiving the report from the commission’s Chairman, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd), Wike said the state government had done its bit by setting up the commission, and would also produce the white paper at the next meeting of the State Executive Council. He, however, challenged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the new Rivers State Police Commissioner, Eboka Friday, to implement the white paper as proof that the Federal Government was serious about ending such police brutality in the country.
“The truth of the matter is I am not sure the present Inspector-General is out to fight insecurity. Now, he has appointed a new police commissioner for political patronage. If at the end of the day, we come out with the white paper, and the Attorney General sends it to the police to implement or to prosecute as the case may be, will it be implemented? That is why I am challenging the IG and the new CP to make sure that they justify that the Federal Government is serious about telling states to set up a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the brutality of the police and the security agencies,” Wike stated.
Briefing the governor during the presentation of the document, Justice Uriri claimed that the commission received 190 petitions, struck out 82 for lack of due diligence or jurisdiction, and considered 108 of them. He observed that the figure depicted the highest level of recklessness, abuse of law and order in the country. According to him, the policemen, who committed the crime against Rivers people, especially Mr Akin Fakorede and his other cohorts, did not have any affinity with the state.
According to the chairman of the panel, among the petitions struck out by the commission were cases that were either pending in the courts or are out of the scope of the commission’s terms of reference. An example of such petitions was one from the Oyigbo Indigenous Lawyers Association.
Recall that the commission was initially given two months to conclude its assignment and turn in its reports and recommendations to the state government for consideration and implementation. However, on Friday, January 22, 2021, the panel applied for an extension of time, and the state government graciously approved additional 14 days.
In the immediate aftermath of last October’s #EndSARS protests nationwide, state governments were directed by the Federal Government to establish state-based judicial panels of inquiry across the country to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings to deliver justice to all victims of the dissolved SARS and other police units.
We feel exhilarated that despite receiving one of the highest numbers of petitions in the entire federation, the commission was able to conclude its assignment without hitches and wrangling among its members contrary to what is widely reported in other states. And the fact that all the petitions were fairly treated and put in their proper classifications, is a remarkable testimony of the diligence and painstaking efforts that went into the work.
Uriri and his team are likewise acclaimed for listening to everyone that filed complaints at the commission without fear or discrimination. Also, their ability to peruse every single supporting document is quite challenging but laudable. That is why the panel can hold its head very high because it has been able to conclude both the first and second phases of the onerous task. It is heartwarming that the Rivers’ panel is among the first to conclude its assignment, even when in about 15 states the commission is yet to commence work.
After putting so much effort in human and capital resources into the investigative hearing, it is hoped that the report and the white paper to be submitted to the Federal Government will not go the way of others. This fear and concern are well shared by Wike and we agree no less with the governor. For the last 25 years, the government’s response to the calls for police reform has been a running joke on the continent.
For instance, in 2006, former President Olusegun Obasanjo set up the Danmadami Police Reform Committee. Then, in 2008, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s Presidential Committee on the Nigerian Police was set up to investigate the execution of previous recommendations. In 2012, after reports that Boko Haram had infiltrated the police force, former President Goodluck Jonathan fired the IGP. He then proceeded to set up yet another committee to reorganise the police force. Curiously enough, recommendations by all the committees were not enforced.
Again, the obstinate refusal of the Nigerian Army to subject to the Lagos panel, officers culpable in the Lekki killings is a sufficient indication of several hurdles that many of the panels across the country will have to traverse, because of the faulty nature of our federalism, poor applications of our laws and lack of confidence in the composition of the panel members.
So, Nigerians should not be that positive about the #EndSARS Judicial Panel of Enquiry nationwide because history has shown that the Federal Government hardly implements the outcomes of any panel, and this one is not expected to be different. However, the people cannot settle for anything less as the only thing that can assuage Nigerians is nothing but justice. Consequently, we strongly advise the government to muster the required political will and ensure that this time around every petitioner gets justice.
The police should be eager to learn from the happenstances trailing it since October last year and turn a new leaf to avert the day of reckoning. The government says it has yielded to the demands of the #EndSARS protesters by promising to reform the police. Nonetheless, if the promise of police reform is not significantly pursued, the sustained online protests with trending hashtags might eventually trigger yet another wave of street protests in the days to come.
Editorial
Ex-Service Chiefs As Envoys?
The appointment of immediate past Nigeria’s service chiefs as non-career ambassadors is generating long-standing controversy in the country. Despite the discomposure, President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded their names to the Senate for screening and confirmation. And as expected, the All Progressives Congress (APC) dominated Senate is very unlikely to upturn the President’s decision to make the retired military chiefs representatives of Nigeria. Their appointments, in the first place, indicate that Buhari did not want them out of office.
The former service chiefs are General Gabriel Olonisakin, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, Air Marshal Siddique Abubakar and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas. During their time in office, Nigerians ridiculed and derided them and asked that they be thrown out of the office for gross incompetence. The campaign had lasted more than two years since the service chiefs, appointed in 2015, were expected to have statutorily ended their military career.
When former President Goodluck Jonathan was in power, the insurgency was outstanding even when he handed over to the present administration. Nigeria was literally on fire as killings, bombings and maimings were the order of the day. The situation exacerbated under this government. The North East, North Central, North West, and of recent South West have all been undergoing unbearable circumstances.
As many Nigerians were slaughtered senselessly, and sometimes before their relatives, the military failed spectacularly to guarantee peace under their command. Kidnapping became the order of the day in all parts of the country, while highway robbery orchestrated a return. It was for that reason Nigerians wanted them out by all means. Federal lawmakers, governors, civil society groups, faith-based organisations, all pointed to the need for their sack. Officers serving under them sadly became demoralised as some had to quit the force altogether under different guises.
When eventually the service chiefs disengaged and were replaced by other experienced officers, the least expected of the Commander-in-Chief was to show aristocratic disdain for the public by appointing them ambassadors. We indeed seem confused by their appointments and urge Nigerians to request further details on the development. The reason is, there may be more to the nomination than meets the eye. It appears to us that Buhari sees them as absolutely indispensable?
These people just left office as a result of the bitter outcry by Nigerians. It is, therefore, expected that they would take a deserved rest and truly reflect on why Nigerians insisted they should exit the office. Rather than do that, the President decided to give them supplementary glory. There is nothing wrong with bestowing such appointments on people that are retired but not tired; however, these officers have retired and are tired. Assuming that they were not tired, it would have been a different ball game.
The Nigerian Senate that has the constitutional mandate to screen and declare them fit for the position or otherwise and even countries where they are likely to be posted to should reject them as ambassadors even though that may look like a tall order, particularly for the upper legislative chamber. Besides the fact that the appointments are incredibly awkward, hence, the need to be debriefed before being considered for such designation to office, our position is further hinged on the allegations of rights abuses and crimes against humanity levelled against them while they held sway as commanders of the country’s military.
We also hold the view that President Buhari’s administration has flagrantly flouted the recommendation of the erstwhile Presidential Advisory Council on International Relations (PACIR) which pegged the percentage of non-career ambassadors to 25 as against career ambassadors of 75. But as it stands now, the number of non-career ambassadors has surpassed that of the career ambassadors. Non-career diplomats are almost 60 per cent while the career is 40 per cent.
This development has been trailed by widespread condemnation, with many Nigerians suggesting that the President’s decision was aimed at shielding the former military officials from possible prosecution, especially by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in line with Article 29 of the Vienna Convention which protects diplomats from arrest and grants them immunity against civil and criminal prosecution.
The allegations against the military chiefs include the 2015 massacre of more than 350 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), a Shiites sect, violent attacks on members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), last October’s shooting of innocent Nigerians who took part in the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, and the extra-judicial killings in Oyigbo, an Igbo settlement in Rivers State, among others.
It should be noted that the diplomatic world is the turf of some professionals, hence the need to have several career ambassadors. The addition of the erstwhile service chiefs shows disdain for professional advice. The government has no reason to frustrate diplomats who had been waiting patiently to ascend the ladder to the last rung by bringing in men who failed in their last tour of duty. If cleared by the Senate, we hope they are not posted to countries that are vital to the interests and development of Nigeria since they are extremely inexperienced.
The military chiefs should be asked to go home and tend to their duties and not prevent others who are deserving of the appointments. Though they were not the first officers to be appointed ambassadors after retirement, having been preceded in such role by the likes of Brig-Gen. George Kurubo, the first Chief of Air Staff, Brig-Gen. Babafemi Ogundipe, a former deputy to General Aguiyi Ironsi and Brig-Gen Oluwole Rotimi, past governor of the old Western State, the officers are completely unfit for the job.
Trending
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Sports4 days ago
CAF Election: Motsepe Vows To Make Africa Global Force
- Nation22 hours ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Nation21 hours ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
- Sports4 days ago
‘Enyimba Can Get To Finals’
- Sports4 days ago
Guardiola Demands More From City Players