Union Frowns At Indiscriminate Dumping Of Wastes In Waters

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has called on the Federal Government to sanction companies and individuals that indulge in indiscriminate dumping of plastic and all manners of wastes into the river.

MWUN described the act as barbaric and uncivilized, capable of poisoning the rivers.

Speaking to The Tide, Trustee Dockworkers, MWUN, Rivers State Chapter, Comrade Harry Waite, called on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to punish anybody or company found wanting.

Comrade Harry noted that chemicals from the dumped plastics are capable of endangering aquatic lives while also causing marine accidents.

“Some fishes that swallow these dumped poisonous plastic wastes end up dying and endangering the rivers”, he said.

Harry noted that most of the plastic wastes found in the nation’s water were dumped by foreign vessels that enter the nation’s territorial waterways to discharge their cargos.

He called on the Federal Government and other relevant agencies to promulgate law on illegal dumping of plastic waste on the nation’s waterways.

Harry said the dumped wastes are capable of causing water accident and also damage the propellers of some speed boats.

He urged the Nigerian Navy and Marine Police to arrest anybody or company found dumping waste on the waters.

He also appealed to companies, vessel owners and individuals indulging in such act to desist or risk arrest and prosecution by security agents.

By: Chinedu Wosu