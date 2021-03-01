Sirawoo Dedicates Sportsman Award To Wike, Sports Writers

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Sir Honour Sirawoo has said that his success story as the leader of Sports reporters in the country cannot be totally narrated without having recourse to the Rivers State government led by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Sirawoo stated this after being briefed by Chairman of the FCT chapter of SWAN, Chidoka Ndubueze, who represented him at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, where he was honoured by Daily Asset Newspaper as ‘Sportsman of the year 2020.’

Making reference to the event organised to recognise excellence, he said his leadership accomplishment in the sports sector was tied to the tremendous support of the Rivers State Governor, SWAN members and AIPS leadership

Sir Sirawoo, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, noted that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration had been of immense support to his success story as the leader of sports journalists in Nigeria.

“Gratitude must go to Governor Wike, who engineered my election and re-election as SWAN President, and has stood by me in our moves to put the association in a proper perspective.

“We are glad that under our watch, Governor Nyesom Wike was honoured by AIPS as the Power of Sports in Africa, the fourth in the nearly 100 years old world body and the first African to be so recognised for his understanding of the benefits of sports to societal development.

“This award is dedicated to him in appreciation of his genuine utilisation of sports, interest in SWAN and support for me in particular. He is indeed a sports icon for all seasons.”

He was also full of gratitude to members of SWAN, the Presidents of AIPS, Gianni Merlo and AIPS-Africa, Mitchell Obi and former Presidents of SWAN, who he said were always available, especially in challenging times.

“I must commend our members, they have stood by the National Executive Committee under my watch, even when some tough decisions were taken. They showed grace and patience, they believed in our ability to chart a new course,” Sir Sirawoo said.

The nation’s number one sports writer stressed that the honour is a push to do more and contribute to the uplifting of sports in the country.

The SWAN President assured that he would not rest on his oars in his quest to explore more areas of cooperation and break new grounds to expand the horizon of not just SWAN but sports in general.

Sir Honour Sirawoo was honoured by Daily Asset Newspapers alonside other notable Nigerians including Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mallam Yakubu ibn Mohammed and the First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, among others.