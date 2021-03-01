News
RSG’ll Commission Cassava Processing Firm Soon, Nsirim Confirms
The Rivers State Government would soon commission the Rivers Cassava Processing Company as a model for agricultural development in the state.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on a live radio current affairs programme in Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
Nsirim said that 3,000 uptakers, who would be involved in what he called ‘Cassava Revolution’, have already been engaged.
“The truth of the matter in governance is that you cannot take everything at once. But we are looking at this cassava processing company as a model for agricultural development in the state.
“You know when you want to start something, you can start with a little thing at first; progress, see the challenges, and then, you move on to the next one. But this one that is going to happen very soon, you can’t find it anywhere in this country.
“It is designed in a way that machines go to the farms, harvest the cassava, clean them up at the farm, and then, bring them to the factory. The farmers don’t need to go to harvest; they don’t need to enter their farm locations.
“It is novel, so gradually; we will be building on this because Governor Nyesom Wike desires to also make agriculture the centre-piece of this administration. So, we are kick-starting with this cassava processing company in the next few weeks”.
He assured that with the concentration of large cassava farmers in Ikwerre, Etche, Oyigbo, Ogoni, amongst other ethnic groups in Rivers State, the company would not lack adequate supply of raw materials for its effectiveness.
“And this is what we need to note: feasibility study was carried out before siting the project. So, what is happening here is that feasibility study has shown clearly there will be raw materials for this factory! You can’t just go and put an investment when you can’t get raw materials for it,” he said.
He enumerated the huge socio-economic benefits of the flyover bridges being constructed by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration, adding that aside from saving man-hours and easy access to economic activities, the government has, as part of the contract agreement with Julius Berger, a trainee engineer scheme for indigenes to be equipped with relevant skills in their areas of discipline.
He said it was important to showcase the good works of Governor Wike because “what you see happening in Rivers State is essentially an infrastructural revolution, and for people who thought that Governor Nyesom Wike will not even have money to pay salaries, when he took over office as governor, I think that it is important for them to see that visionary leadership and strategic thinking can turn a state like ours into a model. And so, the truth of the matter is, a lot of people want to come to Rivers State now because of the developmental strides that are going on,” he emphasised.
Nsirim reassured the people of the state of the commitment of Governor Wike to the prompt completion of the new flyover projects to be flagged-off at Waterlines and Ikoku axis of Port Harcourt, adding that all contracts awarded by the administration strictly complied with the Public Procurement Laws of the state.
“You see, why I am excited working with Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, is that, follow through, since he came onboard: show me one promise he made that he has not kept?
I was the Commissioner for Information and Communications when we flagged-off the three flyover projects, and it was to be delivered in 16 months. If you go to my Facebook wall, people were saying how can this thing be?
“It’s just like that man in the Bible you know, when the Prophet said, by this time tomorrow, food will be all over Samaria, and the man said it’s not possible even though God opens everywhere. That’s what people were saying. But today, all of them are completed within schedule.
“It is uncommon in politics; it is uncommon in the governance of Nigeria. What people do, we have seen previous administrations here leave behind white-elephant projects. Governor Nyesom Wike’s love for Rivers State is genuine, and he keeps repeating it by saying, ‘I will not leave any abandoned project for whoever that will succeed me’.”
He emphasised that it is the vision of Governor Wike to make Rivers State an investor’s destination of choice, “and of course, that’s why our campaign ‘Our State Our Responsibility’: We are trying to make everybody who lives and does business in Rivers State to understand that we have a shared prosperity to protect.
“Governor Wike is giving us the roadmap. He is giving us the roadmap on daily basis to achieve a Rivers State of our dream. A lot of people in other states desire to have Governor Wike govern their state on loan for just six months because what they see happening under this Covid-19 baffles them. What is the magic wand? Vision, prudent management of resources, and that determination to build a Rivers State that all of us will be proud of,” Nsirim said.
News
JAMB, Institutions Set June 15 Deadline For 2020/21 Admissions
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of various tertiary institutions in the country have agreed to conclude all 2020/2021 admissions by June 15.
The board made the disclosure in a statement signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja, yesterday.
It said that public universities would conclude admissions a month before private universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.
According to the JAMB, heads of institutions and itself reached the agreement at a virtual meeting, last Wednesday during which issues concerning admissions process were discussed.
“All admissions in the nation’s tertiary institutions for the 2020/2021 Academic Session would end by June 15.
“The decision was collectively taken at a virtual meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in the country on February 24, 2021,” it said.
The board said that the meeting was aimed at knowing the level the institutions had reached on the 2020/21 Admissions scale.
JAMB added that the essence of the interactive session was to forestall an endless admission regime generated by disruptions to daily life occasioned especially by the Covid-19 pandemic.
It said that the meeting was also to enable the board to put necessary machineries in place for the 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry Registration.
According to him, only 30 per cent of institutions has commenced admissions into the 2020/2021 Academic Session.
“Stakeholders collectively agreed that all public universities would be expected to finish admissions on or before May 15, while private universities would complete theirs at the agreed date of June 15.
“This, also includes all IEIs, polytechnics and colleges of education.
“The decision on the chosen deadlines remains sacrosanct and binding on all institutions.
“The board will not tolerate breach of the collective decision reached,” it said.
JAMB said that it would announce, in a week’s time, the commencement date for the sale of application documents for the 2021/2022 Academic Session.
JAMB also urged all institutions to adhere strictly to advisories issued to them on inter- university transfers, intra-university transfers, foreign inter-university transfers and fresh foreign candidates.
It also advised them to adhere to advisories on change of programmes and institutions and other essential processes relating to admission.
According to the board, the adherence is to avoid bickering that could endanger the future of candidates and their subsequent mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps.
It said that transfer of candidates within institutions locally or internationally was acceptable but must follow due process.
JAMB said that as a responsible organisation and gatekeeper, it would not allow the process to be circumvented to allow unqualified candidates to gain access to the country’s institutions.
“JAMB would not be a party to any improper transfer or breach of set guidelines.”
News
Shun Politics, Wike Counsels New Rivers CP
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has urged the new Police Commissioner posted to the state, Friday Eboka, to shun politics and stay within his professional mandate to fight crime without fear or favour.
Wike gave the charge when the new commissioner of police, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Citing the abduction of over 300 school girls in Zamfara State, last Friday, the governor said there was so much criminality in the society, and professional police officers should not abandon their duties of protecting lives and property for any other interest.
Wike said nobody should be above the law, and if any criminal was arrested, such person should be charged to court, not even a politician’s demands for favour should be heeded.
“I will never come to you to say Mr. CP, go and do what is illegal. I will never come to you to say so and so person is my friend, he was arrested for kidnapping, so release him. In fact, I will even say take him away.
“Because if I support the person who is kidnapping, it may be my turn tomorrow, I won’t always be governor.
“So, whatever you can do with your team, please, I beg you in the name of God, provide security. Don’t come here and play politics.”
The governor said he was not unmindful that some persons may have recommended him to be posted to Rivers State, but he admonished the CP to let his conscience guide him.
He commended the CP for reorganising the C4I unit of the state police command, and pledged to support the team succeed in their task to combat crime.
Wike observed that the level of kidnapping in the state has increased because the immediate past CP abandoned his duty and was hobnobbing with non-state recognised chiefs.
“The level of kidnapping has gone high in the society. Your former colleague abandoned the job and was being deceived by some people who feign that they are traditional rulers.
“It’s most unfortunate that the former CP will be going to traditional rulers to be hosting him. It’s a shame. Now, Nigerians don’t have confidence anymore in security agents”.
News
WASSCE 2021: Rivers Kick-Starts Free Registration Of Candidates
The Rivers State Government has announced the commencement of the yearly free registration students for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).
The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku announced the take off of the scheme during a meeting with some principals of Government Senior Secondary Schools on the subject of government sponsorship of eligible students for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).
Speaking during the meeting held in the Ministry of Education’s Conference Hall in Port Harcourt, Ebeku charged the principals to shun corruption in making their submission of eligible candidates, and also ensure that the number of candidates submitted was within the carrying capacity of their respective schools.
The principals were given a March 2, 2021, deadline to complete their submissions and upload their candidates on the RivEmis platform.
He explained that this was to enable the ministry to take necessary steps for funding the registration of the candidates before March 15, 2021, which is the deadline set by the examination body for the closure of registration.
Ebeku warned against abuse of the state government’s benevolence in any form, stating that anyone caught would face appropriate sanctions.
The education commissioner further directed the principals of public schools to notify prospective candidates, parents, and guardians on the set deadlines, which cannot be changed.
It would be recalled that compilation of eligible candidates in public schools for this year’s WASSCE has been ongoing in various schools since the middle of January, 2021, following the directive of the Education Commissioner, Prof Kaniye Ebeku.
