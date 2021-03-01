RSG Begins Another Round Of Projects Inauguration

A release by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, last week, said another round of projects inauguration would kick-start today with the commissioning of the Okoro-nu-Odo flyover bridge .

The former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke will officially Commission the project.

According to the release, Rumuogba flyover will follow suit on Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021 and the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso will do the official commissioning.

Other legacy projects which would be inaugurated in the state include GRA Phase Two Road Projects, the New Government House Clinic and Press.

He explained that apart from unveiling of completed projects, this week would also witness the flag off of the two newly approved flyover bridges, one at Aba Road/ Rumukalagbor and the second one at Olu-Obasanjo/ Ikwerre Road .

The one week inaugurations would attract top political leaders and other personalities across the country to the state .

Another major event last week in Government House Port Harcourt was the courtesy visit by the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Friday Eboka. The Police boss said his visit was to solicit for effective synergy with the State Government which was needed for him to succeed in fighting crimes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police said: “ My duty in this state is to fight crime and criminality. I know I cannot do that work alone without synergy with other stakeholders”.

Eboka also informed the Governor that he had dissolved the E- Crack team of the State Police Command because of the uncanny report agaist it and redeployed the officers to other units.

The Rivers State Chief Executive advised the State Police boss to shun politics and concentrate on his mandate to fight crime without fear or favour.

He said there was so much criminality in the society and urged police officers not to abandon their duties of protecting lives and property. The Governor emphasised that nobody should be above the law and said if any criminal was arrested, such a person should be charged to court.

He further charged the police commissioner to get rid of bad eggs in the command and assured him of the state government support in fighting crimes in the state.

The Governor noted the increase in the level of kidnapping in the state and blamed the unfortunate situation on the immediate past Police Commissioner whom he accused of abandoning his duty.

Also within the week under review, Governor Wike played host to the Senate Committee on Niger Delta led by it’s chairman, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

The Governor expressed disappointment with the National Assembly for confirming the sacked Service Chiefs as Ambassadors. He wondered why Senators who agreed with Nigerians on the poor performance of the Service Chiefs should turn round and clear them for ambassadorial positions.

Wike lamented the failure of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to achieve it’s core mandate and blamed the situation on National Assembly, the Presidency and the ruling political party.

“ The National Assembly is part of the problem of NDDC. The Presidency is part of the problem of NDDC and the party in power is part of the problem of NDDC, whichever party it is. They don’t allow NDDC to perform. We too in N’Delta are not allowing them to perform. We are enemies of ourselves”, he said.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi lauded Governor Wike for being a strong voice for the region and assured him that the committee would do everything possible within the limits of the Constitution through their oversight functions for them to achieve their objective.

Also last week, the Brick House landlord received the Chairman/ CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohammed Marwa (rtd) in his campaign against illicit drug in the country.

By: Chris Oluoh