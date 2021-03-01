Rivers Angels Coach Happy With Officiating In Calabar

Head Coach of Rivers Angels, Edwin Okon, has commended the officiating of the week 7 match played at the U. J Esuene Stadium, Calabar, Cross Rivers State, between his team, Rivers Angels FC of Port Harcourt and Pelican Stars of Calabar.

He made the commendation in an interview with Tidesports, shortly after his side defeated their opponent 2-1 in the encounter.

According to him, he had played several matches in the league and he must commend the match official’s in the week 7 game for a job well done.

“This is not because l won, but because they did an excellent job. For my team’s unbeaten run, l am not surprised because they are champions and have done incredible things in the past,” Okon said.

“As long as we keep having good officiating like this one, we will definitely keep winning on the road,” coach Okon added.

Earlier, Pelican Stars FC coach, Salish Murtala Olalekan, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players, despite his defeat.

“We conceded two early goals and my girls didn’t quite get into the game early enough. I’m however, very happy with their performance because Rivers Angels is one of the best teams in the country.

“ If you look at the current Pelican squad this season, they are yet to get to that standard. But l’m happy we gave them this fight and l am hoping to go to Akure to repeat what we achieved in Lagos against Dreamstars,” he added

The Jewels of Rivers will next play Royal Queens on March 3 in Port Harcourt.