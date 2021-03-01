Education
Rep Bankrolls 2021 WASC For 800 Indigent Students In Abia
Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has bankrolled the 2021 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) fees for 800 indigent students in her constituency.
Onyejeocha, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, presented the cheques for the payment for the examination to principals of 17 public secondary schools and two mission schools on Saturday at Ngodo Isuochi community in Abia.
The lawmaker said that she was inspired by the declining number of school enrollment and difficulties being faced by many parents to register their children and wards in their final year for WASC examination.
“I noticed that some indigent students drop out in their final year because their parents or guardians could not raise the money to register them for WASC examinations.
“This is very common among students in public schools, who come from poor backgrounds. This was the reason I decided to intervene,” she said.
Onyejeocha said that she was highly impressed with the outstanding performances of the first beneficiaries of the free-WASCE initiative in 2020.
She promised to sustain the programme “In and Out of Office”, hoping that God would continue to give her the enablement.
Responding on behalf of other principals at the event, the Principal of Nneato Secondary School, Mr John Ihionu, thanked Onyejeocha for the kind gesture.
Ihionu, who described her as “a woman with a large heart and philanthropist par excellence,” also praised God for using her to alleviate the plight of the under-privileged in the society.
The Tide gathered from its source that the legislator paid N18,950 per student, which included the WASCE fee and other miscellaneous expenses.
Education
SSANU/NASU Strike Suspension: Union Wants Full Implementation Of Agreement
The Non-Teaching Staff Unions of Universities comprising of the Senior Staff Academic Union of Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU) have suspended its three-week old industrial strike action with a call on the federal government to ensure full implementation of the reached agreement to avoid resumption.
The unions said that the suspension was raised with timeline with a continued monitoring to ensure that the federal government implement its own side of the agreement.
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after the conciliatory meeting with the federal government, NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, said the suspension was considered after concessions from the government maintaining that its demands have been harmonised to the satisfaction of both parties.
Adeyemi said, “we have held a meeting with the government side and those areas that needed to be harmonised have been harmonised to the satisfaction of both parties and resulting from the process, we have agreed that the on-going national strike in the universities and inter-universities centres be suspended with effect from 2 midnight tomorrow which is Friday 26, February.”
“We are mindful of the fact that we will continue to monitor the agreements that have been reached which have timeline and we hope that the federal government will implement its own side of the bargain.
If it doesn’t, we have no reason but to call our members to resume the suspended strike,” he stated.
Adeyemi further commended members of the union for their commitment in the struggle, adding that the union would continue to keep the interest of member’s afloat.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Education
Ex-VP Sambo Advocates Shift In Nigerian Educational System
Former Vice President Namadi Sambo has advocated for a dynamic approach of the Nigerian educational system to produce employees with skills and ability to handle complex jobs and create opportunities for others.
Sambo made the call in his goodwill message at the 22nd Matriculation of Igbinedion University, Okada, on Saturday in Edo.
The former vice president noted that it was the best time for the country to refocus from one size-fits-all approach that creates employees that are not fit for complex jobs.
According to him, Nigerian universities must refocus on building of graduates that will create and end poverty among the people and ultimately close the wide social inequality and promote social coefficient in the communities.
“As a nation, we must focus our educational system to one that shifts to prepare our students in different skills set; the one that empowers and creates job, rather for low pay jobs that has no value for nation building in the competitive world.
“We must pay attention on building skilled graduates that can provide jobs not only for themselves, but for others.
“No doubt, Igbinedion University must set the pace for providing value adding education in line with global best practice,” he said.
Sambo linked the prevailing insecurity in the country to the massive job deficit, which he said had translated to the increase in poverty and restiveness among the youth.
He described as apt and timely the theme of the matriculation lecture: “Refocusing Value Driven Education in the Digital Age Through the Lens of Entrepreneurship, Enterprise and Global Competitiveness: Lessons for Nigeria”.
He said there was no better time to discuss value driven education in a vast changing world that shifts its focus on skills set demand than now.
“With the disruption in world economy due to COVID-19 pandemic and continuous search for job opportunities across the globe particularly in Africa, our education system must be value driven,” said the erstwhile governor of Kaduna state.
He however commended Igbinedion University for its continuing partnership with renowned actors and global players in the Information and Communication Technology such as CISCCO Academy, Microsoft Academy, Mikrotik and Huawei, among others.
This, he said, was in line with the university policies in digital literacy and setting standards by producing change agents and job creators instead of job seekers.
“I am also aware that this university has been adopted by the NUC as a model for a nationwide entrepreneurial skill acquisition programme for Nigerian universities.
“This great effort of this institution deserves the support of all and sundry especially at this critical time that high unemployment rate continuous to pose greater challenges to our existence as a nation.
Sambo urged the new students to make their parents and this great nation proud by dedicating their precious time and effort to study, advising them to take advantage of the conducive settings and standards provided by the institution.
The Guest Speaker, Mr Justice Derefaka, stressed the need for the Nigerian education system to respond to the global change.
Derefaka, the Technical Adviser on Gas Business and Policy Implementation to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, said that Nigeria was ranked low in graduates with requisite skills, experience and knowledge required by employing industries.
Nigeria, he said, needed to adopt strategies in educational reform to pick race with the accelerated technological changes by closing gaps and infuse a methodology and selection of instructional materials on curriculum for retainer system.
He corroborated the position of the former vice president that Nigerian students must be prepared well for the future in the area of creative thinking on how to create jobs rather than searching for white collar jobs.
