Navy Faults Piracy Report On Gulf Of Guinea

The Nigerian Navy has faulted the recent report by a notable maritime information media source, Dryad Global, describing it as false and alarmist.

This follows the Dryad Global report on the spate of pirate attacks and abduction of crew members along the Gulf of Guinea.

Director of Naval Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, in a statement, said the report was “a deliberate ongoing effort to discourage maritime traffic as well as heighten freight and insurance cost in the region”.

“A case in point is the reported hijack of a vessel, MV ODIANOSEN by a notable maritime information media source, Dryad Global which turned out to be false and alarmist.

The Navy advised the public to be wary of attempts to tarnish the image of the nation in furtherance of an untoward maritime agenda, insisting that the report on the rate of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea was false and alarmist.

“Notwithstanding these alarmist reports, the Nigerian Navy wishes to reiterate its commitment to partnering with all strategic and allied partners for a safer and crime free Gulf of Guinea.

“All Nigerian media organisations /agencies are advised to be wary of any calculated attempt at tarnishing the image of the nation in furtherance of an untoward maritime agenda”.

By: Chinedu Wosu