MWUN Wants FG To Deploy Helicopters To Curb Piracy

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State chapter, has urged the Federal Government to deploy military helicopters to waterways in the Niger Delta region to curb the menace of sea pirates.

Rivers State Chairman of MWUN, Comrade John Jonah, made the call at the weekend against the backdrop of the hijack and abduction of 11 passenger boat in the state, last Tuesday.

Comrade Jonah said the deployment of military helicopters to waterways would help in fishing out sea robbers and end their campaigns in the riverine communities.

The chairman who regretted that the state waterways were no longer safe for travellers, appealed to the Nigerian Navy and Marine police to intensify their patrols across the communities to save lives.

He also called on the Federal Government, and Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA to deploy more gunboats to the creeks of the state to end sea robbery.

Jonah, in a telephone interview with The Tide, said that the act of piracy in Bonny and Bille waterways had scared away investors in the area.

Comrade Jonah urged the security agencies to rescue the 11 kidnapped passengers and their driver who were kidnapped last Tuesday by pirates.

The MWUN boss appealed to sea travellers and community youths to report act of piracy to the security agencies for prompt actions.

By: Chinedu Wosu