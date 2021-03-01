‘Lekki Port Has Potentials To Bridge Maritime Infrastructure Gap’

The Managing Director, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr. Du Ruogang, says the delivery of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project would go a long way in helping the nation to bridge the gap in the Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure in the shortest time.

Ruogang stated this during the Ehingbeti-Lagos Economic Summit organised by the Lagos State Government, last week.

“We are very pleased with how well things are going with the construction despite the challenges being encountered all over the world with the Covid-19 pandemic, which is also being felt in Lagos State, and all over the country.

“While Lagos is not immune from the economic challenges that are being tackled globally, the uniqueness of Lagos State is the willingness of the leadership to go the extra mile to live up to its characteristic of an investor friendly state.

“Lagos makes a significant contribution to the Nigerian economy. It contributes 30% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product. This is remarkable considering that Lagos is home to only 10% of the population of Nigeria.

“Majority of Nigeria’s manufacturing is based in Lagos as well as many service industries such as finance. All of these factors combine to encourage industry to locate in Lagos, and that is the reason we are here to look forward to the future possibilities”, Ruogang said.