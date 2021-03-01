Enugu Police Arrest Nine Over Robbery, Other Offences

No fewer than nine suspected criminals have been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command over their alleged involvement in various crimes in parts of the state ranging from conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, stealing, adulteration of beverages, cultism, among others.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Enugu, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed N. Aliyu, expressed his readiness to deploy best policing strategies ,including utilising the re-jigged Community Policing Model of the Nigeria Police Force, to combat acts of crime and criminality in the State.

The arrest of the suspected criminals, he said, led to the recovery of several incriminating items, including arms and ammunition, motor vehicle and tricycle, telecom solar inverter batteries, bottles of different brands of wine suspected to be fake and adulterated, among other items.

CP Aliyu stated that on 20/02/2021 at about 0100hrs, following a distress call received at 9th Miles Police Division that hoodlums were operating at MTN Telecommunications Mast Station located at Ebe Town in Udi L.G.A. of the State, operatives attached to the Division immediately swung into action and arrested the suspects.

He gave the names of the suspects to include Uzo Kingsley, 26, of Umuezike Umuaga in Udi L.G.A. of the State, Ebere Chibuike, 25, of Aria Road, Enugu, Agu Chinedu,20, of Works, New Market, Enugu, and Igwe Kingsley, 23, of Works, New Market, Enugu.

According to him, sixteen (16) pieces of solar inverter batteries and a yellow-coloured Hi-Jet Daihatsu Mini Bus with Registration Number BLF 596 XA and Fleet Number R-07/8398 they used for the operation were recovered,adding that discreet investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate and charge them to court accordingly.

On unlawful possession of firearm and cultism, CP Aliyu further stated that on 18/02/2021 at about 1800hrs,operatives attached to Anti-Cultism Squad arrested one Agbo Pascal, 25, of Ogige Market Road in Nsukka L.G.A. of the State.

The Enugu State Police boss explained that his arrest was sequel to the receipt of credible information that on 15/02/2021 the suspect, an alleged notorious cultist and leader/executioner of Senior Vikings Confraternity Cult Group, Nsukka Forum, alongside other armed members of the group attacked a warring faction of the group and caused tension in the area.

He said that preliminary investigation shows that the suspect confessed to being a member of the cult group and was involved in the said attack, while one locally-made Revolver pistol with four (4) rounds of .9mm live ammunition were recovered from him.

“Discreet investigation is ongoing to fish out and prosecute other fleeing members of the cult group”.

On the suspects allegedly involved in armed robbery and attempted kidnapping, CP Aliyu further explained that on 15/02/2021 at about 0600hrs,operatives attached to Enugu Area Command in synergy with Neighbourhood Watch Group, arrested one Edeh Onyekachi, 29, of Eke Obinagu, Emene, Enugu.

Pointing out his arrest was as a result of a distress call received that a victim was being kidnapped in an Estate at Emene, Enugu by suspected kidnappers, CP Aliyu said the victim was rescued unhurt, while other members of the kidnap gang escaped after a hot chase by the Team.

He went on to say that one cut-to-size locally-made gun with seven (7) rounds of live cartridges was recovered from the suspect, adding that “discreet investigation is ongoing to arrest fleeing members of the gang and charge them to court”.

He said, “One Toyota Camry 2.4 Model car with Registration No. AGL 181 F they used for the criminal operations was recovered. The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation”.

The Police Commissioner, while commending efforts of the operatives involved in theseoperational breakthroughs, charged Area Commanders, DPOs and Commanders of Tactical/Operational Units in the command to sustain the increasing tempo in crime detection and prevention as well as the maintenance of public security and safety in the State, warning that lapses of any kind will not be tolerated under his watch.

By: Canice Amadi, Enugu