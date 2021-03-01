Eguma Charges Players To Rediscover Form

Stanley Eguma says his side must put their elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup behind them and brace up for the coming challenge.

Rivers United lost 1-0 to Warri Wolves on Wednesday to extend their poor run of results to four defeats in the last five matches in all competitions.

Eguma’s side was top of the NPFL for four weeks this season, but recent poor results saw them slip to seventh position.

Speaking to Tidesports Eguma admitted the results have been poor, but is optimistic that his team will bounce back.

“They are professionals and we have to still psych them up. We entered for these competitions and I think it’s not yet over. Things have not gone out of hand. We can still pick our pieces and face the league. They have to brace up.

“Continental is not the end of life, because if you do well in the league, you can as well pick another ticket on the continent.

“So we will try to psych them up and ensure that they come back to life and then give their best to enable us push on in the league,” he concluded.