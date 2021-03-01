Business
Diri Laments Erosion Menace In Bayesla
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has bemoaned the devastation caused by erosion in several communities across the state.
Governor Diri, who visited the ravaged Obogoro community in Yenagoa Local Government Area urged the Federal Government to release the funds meant for ecological disaster to aide the state’s erosion control measures.
Senator Diri, who spoke to journalists after inspecting the Saint John’s Primary School, which had been washed off by erosion, directed the Commissioners for Works and Infrastructure and that of Environment to immediately commence remedial work to salvage the situation in the community.
His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted him as saying that for the first time under his administration, the state had a sub-head for erosion control in its budget.
On the activities of sand dredgers compounding the woes of erosion-threatened communities, Diri also directed the Ministry of Environment to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before permitting commercial dredging activities.
He said his government was poised to implement laws passed by the House of Assembly on commercial dredging of sand.
“We have the Ecological Fund managed by the Federal Government and a lot of these challenges at the state level we cannot handle alone. So I call on the Federal Government to also support the state government by releasing funds from the Ecological Fund and from the Natural Resources accounts to assist the state government in trying to handle most of these challenges”, he said.
“I commiserate with the Obogoro people and share their pain. But there is hope because I just directed the Ministry of Works to immediately swing into action by opening up the natural canal. When that is done, we will also dredge to sand-fill this eroded area”, he added.
“The only thing you can see that indicates there was a primary school here is that pillar. I have also directed the Commissioner for Education to preserve it. Let it be known that there was a primary school here and the river has eaten our land.
“There are several other communities affected by erosion and you are aware that it is the first time in a budget of the state government that we have a sub-head for erosion control.
Diaspora Bizman Makes Case For Youths
A business executive based in the United States, Jerry Wanodi, has called on the private sector, individuals and well meaning Nigerians to support the youths through development and empowerment drive.
He said that the youths are the engine that will drive the future of the economy, and must be properly developed and empowered.
Wanodi who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Pursh Oil Group, made the call in an interview with airport correspondents shortly on arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, last Friday.
He stated that his vision for setting up a youths foundation in Port Harcourt was borne out of the fact that youths have great potentials that can be harnessed and put to proper use.
“So many of the youths do not have helpers that will train them up, and as such can easily fall prey to whatever they can engage themselves with.
“Many of them have been lured to negative living out of frustration and that is why today, we have these criminal activities all over the place.
“We can not leave everything to the government alone to handle, and I believe that there are individuals in the private sector that could support this cause, and I urge them to support and push this dream forward.
“We have youths that can drive the vision and make Nigeria like London in Africa, youths that can transform Rivers State like Kuwait in the middle East, and Rivers State is an oil state.
“We had people who ruled the state and the nation in their youth age and they did well because they were properly developed and empowered, just like Diete- Spiff in the old Rivers State who did well, and Gowon”, he said.
Wanodi said that he had taken the youths empowerment programme to 70 percent, adding that he was looking forward to the future when youths will take over governance and make things better.
By: Corlins Walter
FG Plots Strategy To Reduce Wheat Imports
Dissatisfied with the high rate of wheat import into Nigeria, the Federal Government has entered into partnership with Crown Flour Mill (OLAM grains) to drastically minimise it.
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, disclosed it when the management of the company led by its Corporate Affairs Manager, Damilola Adeniyi, paid him a courtesy call at the weekend in Abuja.
Nanono stated that the initiative would reduce wheat importation, enhance food security and nutrition, conserve scarce foreign exchange and create jobs.
According to him, the ministry has put in place deliberate measures to ensure the increase in wheat production capacity including, the provision of quality seeds and in the distribution of agricultural inputs to Nigerian farmers, adding that the ministry will support the group in its development efforts.
He stated that with the intervention of Crown Flour Mills such as those of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), Transformation for Africa Agricultural Technologies (TAAT) and the Wheat Compact Project, Nigeria would experience a sustainable sufficiency in the local production of wheat.
Adeniyi said the purpose of the visit was to update the minister on the group’s activities and to seek collaboration with the ministry to leverage on Nigeria’s wheat growing potential by bringing in new seed varieties and modern technology to facilitate growth and expansion of wheat production in the country.
She added that the company plans to introduce the findings of a research trial it conducted recently on the cultivation of a heat tolerant variety of wheat.
Adeniyi expressed optimism that the process will boost local production of wheat, increase quantity and improve quality.
She also informed the minister that the Crown Flour Mills has been involved in various developmental efforts such as research and seed trials, capacity building in modern agricultural practices, distribution of inputs, etc, targeting smallholder wheat farmers and key players in the wheat production value chain
As one of its corporate social responsibilities, Adeniyi said, the group was committed to the sustained training of Nigerian wheat farmers, provision of quality seeds for increased production and also in the patronage of their produce.
