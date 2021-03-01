CP Disbands E-Crack Unit

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Chapter, Hon. Goddy Pepple, has asked multinational oil and gas companies in Nigeria to respect their host communities by providing the needed developmental incentives for peace to reign.

Speaking with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt, Pepple said that the relationship between the region and the multinationals, such as the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC),the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Chevron Nigeria Limited, Total and Elf Nigeria Limited, among others, speaks volume, and therefore should not be abused but rather sustained.

He, however, said that, “There was nothing to show for the many years of oil production and exploration in the region. For over 60 years now, we have just been producing crude oil from our creeks, forest, and rivers but we don’t have much to show by way of investment and development in the region that can really impact on the local economy and the people”, adding that the region could attract more industries, especially in the oil and gas sector, if these firms establishes their presence in the area, with regard to their demands for lasting peace to thrive.

The region, Hon. Pepple said, was willing and ready to provide enabling environment for the companies to operate in.

According to him, “Let me also remind you of the discussion some state governments in the region had with these firms on the need for Shell and other multinational companies that are operating in the region to have some respectable presence in Niger Delta Communities to allow for peace to reign”.

In his words, “We are not saying they should relocate to their host communities even though we will love to see that happen, instead the idea is to connect the oil industry back to its roots so that the story can change. Let us open new partnership chapter that will make people in these communities of the region change their minds about them, because, right now, they see these companies as destroyers and not builders”.

Pepple used the opportunity to commend the multinational companies for their friendly disposition, towards their host communities by providing them with the needed development incentives, such as, good motor-able roads, constant power and water supply, empowerment of different dimensions, scholarships and other grants, as well as, the employment of the teeming jobless youths, women and other vulnerable people in the society.

By: Bethel Toby