Niger Delta
A’ Ibom To Recruit 1,000 Teachers
Govvernor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has announced the recruitment of 1,000 teachers for the public primary schools in the state.
Emmanuel made this known during the inauguration of the new members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Uyo last Friday.
He said that this was part of his administration’s efforts aimed at giving a new lease of life to the educational sector of the state for the benefit of residents.
The governor however, solicited absolute loyalty from persons given responsibilities and frowned at acts inimical to the progress of the state and its people.
“We have decided to add to you immediately another 1,000 primary school teachers. Primary education is key to development of any society and its the priority of government,” Emmanuel said.
He urged the newly inaugurated SUBEB members to live up to expectations of giving primary education a facelift in line with the agenda of his administration.
“A lot of people have heard that since last year we’ve been screaming that we are declaring a state of emergency in education.
“We are not likely going to finish that in two years, it is something that will span through a minimum of 10 years but we must start the foundation this year.
“We have invested a whole lot in infrastructure and basic education is key, that is why if you check, the people we go after to head the primary board are people that can best represent us anywhere,” he said.
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Grants Autonomy To Community
Bayelsa State Government has granted autonomy to a community along its boundary with Delta State, known as Kabokiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.
Consequently, the state Ministry of Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs has been directed to issue a certificate recognising the rural settlement as an autonomous community
The State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this at a meeting with members of the Ijaw Community led by its acting Amadaowei in Government House, Yenagoa.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, MrDoubaraAtasi, explained that approval for the autonomous status was given by Governor DouyeDiri following a justifiable request made by the community.
He said the Governor also directed that the name of the community, which is located on the Bayelsa part of the famous River Forcados should be changed from its former name, New Patani, to Kabokiri Community as requested by the indigenes.
The Deputy Governor urged the Sagbama Local Government Council to work closely with the Ministry of Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs to ensure the full integration of the Kabokiri community into the scheme of things in the Sagbama area and the state at large.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo specifically charged the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area to immediately meet with the leaders and integrate the new community fully into Sagbama Ward 13 to enable them have a fair share of their rights and responsibilities as indigenes of the state.
He also urged the community to work out modalities for the conduct of credible elections that would enable them choose capable individuals as their paramount ruler and officials of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Youth and Women groups of the community.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor has constituted a committee to visit the Kabokiri Community to identify the immediate social amenities needed by the people and submit its report to Government in three weeks.
The committee, which is headed by the Commissioner for Local Government, has the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s office, the Chairman, Sagbama Local Government Council, the Special Adviser 1 to the Governor on Security, Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to the Deputy Governor and Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Deputy Governor as members.
In their separate remarks, Acting Amadowei of Kabokiri, Chief Ekiyor Ebidowei, Chief Pathfinder Ebikebina and Barrister E.B. Oyinkuro expressed gratitude to the state government for granting autonomy to their community.
While pledging to be a responsible community, they also vowed to remain loyal and commited towards supporting government’s policies and programmes at all times.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
A’ Ibom To Recruit 1,000 Teachers
Govvernor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has announced the recruitment of 1,000 teachers for the public primary schools in the state.
Emmanuel made this known during the inauguration of the new members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Uyo last Friday.
He said that this was part of his administration’s efforts aimed at giving a new lease of life to the educational sector of the state for the benefit of residents.
The governor however, solicited absolute loyalty from persons given responsibilities and frowned at acts inimical to the progress of the state and its people.
“We have decided to add to you immediately another 1,000 primary school teachers. Primary education is key to development of any society and its the priority of government,” Emmanuel said.
He urged the newly inaugurated SUBEB members to live up to expectations of giving primary education a facelift in line with the agenda of his administration.
“A lot of people have heard that since last year we’ve been screaming that we are declaring a state of emergency in education.
“We are not likely going to finish that in two years, it is something that will span through a minimum of 10 years but we must start the foundation this year.
“We have invested a whole lot in infrastructure and basic education is key, that is why if you check, the people we go after to head the primary board are people that can best represent us anywhere,” he said.
Niger Delta
Cleric Drums Support For State Police
The current security challenges facing the country could only be eradicated if States are encouraged to have their trained security arrangement with whatever nomenclature they choose, the Archbishop of Calabar Archdiocese of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Emmanuel Udofia, has said.
In a chat with correspondents, the clergy, who supervises the churches in Cross River and parts of Akwa Ibom, said the federal government should encourage states to come up with security outfits to help stem the tide of challenges instead of maligning them.
He charged the country’s political leaders to take decisive action to save Nigeria from people who, he said, were bent on destroying the country through kidnapping, armed robbery and wanton killings.
“I perfectly subscribe to the argument that each state should have its security unit made up of its own people. Insecurity and particularly atrocities of Fulani herdsmen and other criminally-minded individuals have reached an alarming level.
“The annoying thing is that the marauding herdsmen are not arrested and prosecuted. Somebody said his tribe is the owner of Nigeria but he may have forgotten that Nigeria has boundaries. It is appalling that people are now trying to use force to claim what does not belong to them.
“I like what the South Western states are trying to do with the Amotekun Security Outfit. Each state should have its own security arrangement since, with the current security challenges; we have now realised that the federal police force does not have ability to protect the country adequately.
“The states, after establishing such security network, should register it officially with the federal government and send names of members of the outfit to the federal Police for proper training on how to carry arms. They should be given uniforms for identifications and should be monitored,” he stated.
He lamented that the fabrics which held the Nigerian nation together was collapsing, and added, “there is something fundamentally wrong about this security issue. The federal government should bring back the dignity of this nation.”
Archbishop Udofia called on the country’s leadership to restructure the country “so that every state would be challenged to bring out its best from its own environment and pay royalty to the centre.”
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Trending
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
Shell Promises To Support Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Plan For Industrialisation
- Sports4 days ago
CAF Election: Motsepe Vows To Make Africa Global Force
- Nation22 hours ago
Ministry To Disburse N200m To Artisanal Miners
- Nation21 hours ago
COVID-19: Frontline Healthcare Workers’ll Get Vaccine Shots First, FG Assures
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
- Oil & Energy23 hours ago
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
- Sports4 days ago
‘Enyimba Can Get To Finals’
- Sports4 days ago
Guardiola Demands More From City Players