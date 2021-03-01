Oil & Energy
A-G Queries DPR Over $759m Withdrawal From Signature Bonus Account
The Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (OAuGF) has queried the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) over the withdrawal of $759.39 million from the Signature Bonus Account.
The OAuGF, in its audit report on the Accounts of the Federation of Nigeria for 2018, presented to the National Assembly, October 2020, and released few days ago, stated that the DPR withdrew the money from its Signature Bonus Account domiciled with JP Morgan Chase Bank between July 7, 2014 and May 8, 2015.
This OAuGF disclosed that the infraction was due to the failure of the Director of the DPR to strictly comply with the provisions of extant laws and regulations and not circumvent laid down procedures guiding the sweeping of revenues generated by ministries, departments and agencies of government (MDA) to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).
The OAuGF said, “We observed during our audit that the sum of US$469,387, 755.10 was withdrawn from the Signature Bonus Account of the Department domiciled with JP Morgan Chase Bank between April 10th and April 30th 2015 and paid to an account called, ‘CBN Autonomous FEM Account Garki Abuja Nigeria’, rather than being swept to the Federation account in line with the provision of the law.
“Similarly, US$290,000, 000.00 was withdrawn from the Signature Bonus Account domiciled with JP Morgan Chase Bank in three tranches: July 7th, 2014 – $100,000,000.00; February 19th 2015 – $40,000,000.00; and May 8th 2015 – $150,000,000.00, via Standard Chartered Bank to First Bank Nigeria, in favour of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) with the description, ‘Being funds released to PTDF for Execution of Critical Project’ rather than being swept to Federation Account.
“These withdrawals from the Signature Bonus account are recognized in the books of the Department. No explanation was provided on these withdrawals as the Department claimed that it has no control over withdrawal from the Signature Bonus Account, though it accounts for such withdrawals in its cash book.”
The risk associated with such activity, according to the OAuGF, was that the DPR may engage in unauthorized movement of funds from its revenues and government revenues may not be properly accounted for.
The OAuGF disclosed that the management of the DPR was yet to provide any response over the infractions as at the time the 2018 audit report was been presented to the National Assembly.
However, the OAuGF recommended that the Director of the DPR should be compelled to produce the source of authority to the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, authorizing the transfer of funds from the Signature Bonus Account to any other account other than to the Federation Account.
“Furthermore, the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Honourable Minister of Finance should forward to the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, the details of the utilisation of the US$759,387,755.10 withdrawn from the Signature Bonus Account,” it added.
The Oil Industry Ready To Fight Biden In Court
Reeling from the effects of the pandemic, the oil industry is in no mood to fool around. When newly inaugurated President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline project, refiners on the Gulf Coast shuddered. How would they get the Canadian oil they needed? But when President Biden paused all oil and gas permitting on federal lands and waters and canceled lease sales, struggling oil and gas companies took the gloves off and prepared for a fight.
At stake is the industry’s very survival.
One recently announced fight involves Continental Resources, an Oklahoma-based exploration and production company that relies on permits to allow it to conduct its normal business. But in January, on the day President Biden was inaugurated, the Department of the Interior clamped down–on President Biden’s direction–on approving permits for oil and gas exploration on federal lands and in federal waters. It did this not by banning permits outright but by limiting which Interior employees could approve permits. The number of employees to approve permits has dwindled significantly to a total of nine, limited to “leadership” only. It is an effective suspension of the permitting process, although not an outright suspension.
The suspension order, signed January 20, was to last for a period of sixty days until March 21.
But according to Continental, the Department of the Interior’s actions are unconstitutional, and on February 23, it filed a lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in North Dakota. The challenge, according to the 44-page lawsuit, is that by delaying 50 of Continental’s permits, it has violated a provision in The Mineral Leasing Act, which spells out strict deadlines that the Department of the Interior must follow during the permitting review process.
In other words, the Act tells the DoI how much time they have to rule on permit applications, and this suspension has essentially stalled the permitting process.
But Continental isn’t the only one on this warpath.
The Western Energy Alliance, just seven days after President Biden took office, filed a lawsuit challenging his order that banned oil and nat gas leasing on federal public lands. The WEA alleges that President Biden exceeded presidential authority and his order violates the National Environmental Policy Act, the Federal Lands Policy and Management Act, and much like Continental’s lawsuit, it violates the Mineral Leasing Act, which requires the Interior Secretary to hold quarterly lease sales.
The WEA filed their suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming–a state that ranks first in federal natural gas production and third in oil. Wyoming also has more federal acres leased than any other state.
Biden’s Keystone XL cancellation has also drawn the wrath of the oil and gas industry, with more than a dozen U.S. states considering a lawsuit against the federal government. The 830,000 barrel per day pipeline project has been stuck in regulatory muck for well over a decade prior to its cancellation.
States were quick to urge Biden to reconsider. But their pleas appeared to have fallen on deaf ears, citing energy security, lost jobs, and lost revenues.
In a letter from 14 Attorneys General, including Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the states threatened some type of vague legal action.
“Please be aware that states are reviewing available legal options to protect our residents and sovereign interests. In the meantime, we urge you to reconsider your decision to impose crippling economic injuries on states, communities, families, and workers across the country.”
In a departure from the rash of lawsuits, but no less striking, 24 Republican senators have banded together to support a bill in the U.S. Senate designed to stop the executive order that paused new oil and gas leasing on federal lands. The bill is known as Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resource Act (aka the POWER Act) of 2021 and would prohibit a President or Secretaries of the Interior, Agriculture and Energy departments from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without Congressional approval.
Despite the legal challenges, the new administration’s policies show no signs of shifting. Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland’s testimony this week would not commit to ending Biden’s suspension of oil and gas leasing. “If confirmed, it is President Biden’s agenda, not my own, that I would be moving forward,” Haaland said, implying that Biden’s green energy vision would be executed. The nominee went on to say, however, that the ban would not be “a permanent thing”.
Report by Geiger for Oilprice.com
Oil & Energy
NAPIMS Spends N21bn On Refineries Rehab, Oil Search, Pipeline, Others
National Petroleum Investment Management Service (NAPIMS), the investment management arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), spent N21.47 billion in January 2021 on the rehabilitation of the country’s moribund refineries, the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, and oil search in the frontier basins, among others.
In its report of its spending, during its February 2020 presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), NAPIMS listed the other ‘government priority project’ it funded to include the National Domestic Gas Development; Gas Infrastructure Development; Renewable Energy Development (RED); Crude Oil Pre-Export Inspection Agency Expenses and pre-export financing.
According to the report, NAPIMS disclosed that in January 2021, rehabilitation of the refineries gulped N8.33 billion; pre-export financing received N5 billion; National Domestic Gas Development N3.17 billion; and Gas Infrastructure Development N2.39 billion.
In addition, Frontier Exploration Services, which also involves the search for hydrocarbons in inland basins, especially in the northern part of the country, received N1.96 billion funding from NAPIMS; Crude Oil Pre-Export Inspection Agency Expenses and pre-export financing (NESS-FESS) received N402.69 million; Renewable Energy Develop-ment’s (RED) financing gulped N119.83 million; while N83.33 million financing was provided by NAPIMS for the Nigeria-Morocco pipeline.
In December 2020, NAPIMS had spent a total of N20.23 billion on these projects, with N8.33 billion spent on the rehabilitation of the country’s refineries; N4.19 billion and N3.17 billion spent on National Domestic Gas Development; Gas Infrastructure Development respectively; while N2.47 billion and N2.08 billion were spent on pre-export financing and Frontier Exploration Services respectively.
Furthermore, NAPIMS’ parent company, the NNPC, told the FAAC that it has increased its total Cash Call arrears repayment to its Joint Venture (JV) partners by 0.42 per cent to N3.094 billion as at November 2020, compared to N3.081 billion as at October 2020.
In the presentation to member of the FAAC, the NNPC did not provide reports of payment for December and January 2021.
Specifically, the NNPC stated that total repayments to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN), Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) stood at $455.3 million, $833,75 million, $1.04 billion, $358.85 million and $403.73 million respectively.
This, according to the NNPC, left an outstanding balance of $917.21 million, $55.48 million, $252.12 million and $370.93 million for SPDC, CNL, TEPNG, and NAOC respectively, bringing the total outstanding indebtedness to $1.59 billion.
The NNPC noted that it had concluded the payment to MPN for the arrears, adding that repayments to SPDC were from the price balance distribution on Project Santolina, while payments to CNL were from price balance distribution on Projects Cheetah and Falcon.
