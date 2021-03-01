Column
2023: More Polling Units, Please
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently conferring with stakeholders in Nigeria’s electoral space to reach a national consensus preparatory to creating more polling units in the country before the 2023 General Elections.
According to the Commission, these stakeholders include the political parties and such apex socio-cultural organisations as Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). Other groups are the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nigerian Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and civil society organisations.
While addressing the ACF in Kaduna recently, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, said that it was no longer feasible and sufficient to use the polling unit network established by the National Electoral Commission (NECON) 25 years ago for the current population of 200 million Nigerians.
“When the polling unit structure was established in 1996, it was projected to serve about 50 million registered voters. However, the number of registered voters for the 1999 general election was 57.93 million.
“This rose to 60.82 million in 2003, 61.56 million in 2007, and 73.52 million in 2011…” He said.
Yakubu further disclosed that the number of registered voters rose to 84.04 million in 2019, after dropping to 68.83 million in 2015, because the Commission embarked on a robust continuous voter registration exercise, in line with the law. He also claimed that every attempt made since 1996 to recreate the polling unit structure had failed owing to several reasons.
It could be recalled that INEC had in 2014 planned to create 30,000 extra polling units but was heavily criticised mainly on the fear that it would end up engaging in a disproportional distribution of such polling units in a manner that foists dominance of one region of Nigeria over the others for political advantage as has already become the case with states and local governments creation.
The present stakeholder engagement seems to follow INEC’s promise in September 2018 to create new polling units after the 2019 General Elections, following its receipt of 3,789 requests nationwide for the exercise back then.
The varsity don who was recently sworn in for a second tenure as the nation’s electoral umpire-in-chief, revealed that his Commission is now in receipt of a total of 5,747 requests from communities and groups across the country but would prefer to convert the existing 57,023 Voting Points and Voting Point Settlements to polling units. He claimed that this decision was less likely to attract serious criticisms from major stakeholders and the general public.
INEC’s proposal to the stakeholders is contained in its document entitled “The State Of Voter Access To Polling Units In Nigeria”. It is based on enhancing access to polling units and for which the Commission has opted to ensure three things: First, adequacy of polling units as prescribed under Section 42 of the Electoral Act of 2010 (as amended); second, location of polling units in places that are considered conducive for voters to participate freely in the electoral process and ensure that the environment at specific units remained conducive to positive voter experiences; and third, maintaining adequate safety and security of voters, especially in the context of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
In other words, INEC is aiming to ease access of voters to their ballot boxes by decongesting overcrowded polling units; ensuring even distribution of voters in order to achieve 500 voters per unit; locating polling units more effectively within trekking distance of voters given that there is usually restriction of movement on Election Day; relocating polling units from private properties and other unsuitable places to public buildings and neutral grounds; and creating polling units for new settlements not serviced by the existing ones.
Much as one agrees with INEC that time is long overdue to add more polling units to the nation’s electoral process, the body must also endeavour to tread carefully. After all, it is always advised for the mouth with an aching tooth to chew with caution. Our electoral institutions had, in the past, goofed wantonly and most irreversibly. So, going forward, every one of their intentions has become suspect.
Having so warned let me also draw attention to another interesting aspect of the ongoing INEC consultation with stakeholders. The electoral body has announced its new resolve to scrap the situation of polling units in private properties, palaces, political party offices, disputed properties, government houses and such inaccessible locations as forests and shrines. Indeed, it irks me to think that this kind of aberration has been tolerated in the country for close to three decades.
My concern here is that the stakeholder groups INEC is engaging with are mostly membered by beneficiaries of this anomalous system of situating polling units. Most of our top politicians, retired military chiefs, royal fathers, religious leaders, opinion leaders and captains of industry are guilty of this. Was the strongman of Ibadan politics not rumoured to have had so many polling units in his compound while he lived? It will, therefore, be a herculean task for Yakubu and his commissioners to extract a tacit nod from these people on this particular matter.
By the way, why would INEC list government house polling units among those to be relocated? Are such places no longer regarded as public buildings? Well, except if the Commission is viewing it from the angle of easy accessibility; else one would have argued that the exercise is needless since several First Indigenes had been ousted from office even after doctoring the outcome of proceedings at such polling locations.
Lastly, like the INEC boss warned at the Kaduna confab, millions of eligible Nigerian voters may not exercise their electoral franchise in 2023 if the existing number of polling units is not expanded and restructured now.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
State Electronic Media (Part 11)
In part one of this topic on the last edition of catalogue, we did a critical appraisal of the conflict of operational identity which state own electronic media are caught up with.
We observed that commercialisation of Radio and TV at the behest of private operatives, had pushed state owned electronic media operatives into conflicts.
They are expected to generate revenue and remain competitive in addition to their statutory responsibility of public service broadcasting engagements.
Experience has shown that it is tough doing serious public service broadcasting and engaging in commercialization at the same time.
Dr Dokpesi, Chairman and founder of AIT argued against public service stations of government doing commercial operations of any magnitude in 2011 at an N.B.C. conference in Uyo Akwa Ibom State.
He argued that since the stations are public owned, they should run like every other social sector such as Education and Health.
The problem in this argument is that Governments expects every M.D.A. to generate some revenues to run their Over Heads. This is legitimate.
In part two of this narrative on our catalogue of events and issues, we will look at the challenge of digitization of the broadcast industry as it affects state owned electronic media.
There have been several deadlines on the switch over to the digital eco-system in broadcasting in Nigeria.
In 2017 for example it was proclaimed that Television Stations will be enabled to operate multiple platforms because they will become only content providers while N.B.C Supervised Companies will transmit the signals into homes.
This will pose a lot of challenges. Its implication is that all state owned Television Stations must be enabled with the provision of digital equipment. All must migrate by replacing all analogue facilities with digitization compliant equipment, which include Studio Equipment and Editing facilities, as well as cameras.
They need stand by Transmitters too, notwithstanding the fact that N.B.C. approved companies are expected to transmit.
The conflict of operational identity will affect seriously the funding of the stations.
Whether these stations are public service or commercial digitisation will pose funding and equipment challenges as well as sustenance. The Rivers State government has promised to pursue the digitization process of the state owned RSTV Channel 22 UHF. Port Harcourt as well as the two Radio stations, Radio Rivers and Garden City Radio.
The challenge however, has been the sustainability of this digital profile and maintaining public service identity in operations, because of funding issues.
If state owned media houses are expected to generate their own Over Heads to sustain and maintain the capital intensive digital regime, it follows therefore that their largely public service oriented service delivery may be seriously compromised.
Quantitative and qualitative content is expected to flower the digital regime because of its multiple channels. Television stations can only reap therefrom, if they are competitive and proper funding is a key factor.
The following would be the solutions to these challenges.
The State Governments should seek solutions for proper funding of their Television Stations to sustain their public service status.
State owned television stations must seek ways and means of improving their revenue profile by working on their niche market, which is predicated on reporting government activities and human interest reportage and programmes that touch directly on the lives of the rural areas and ordinary people.
Programming on new farming methods, peace building and micro industrial models will add value to the lives of the majority of Nigerians in the rural communities.
They also need programmes, that will promote eco tourism.
These compelling contents are development broadcasting oriented. Advertising Agencies should be encouraged by their regulators to patronise state owned stations and their niche markets which is development broadcasting.
It is possible that Advertising Agencies and Media Operators can challenge the tastes of their viewers and clients by setting agenda on local tastes.
This they can do by encouraging the sponsorship of public service programmes of state owned broadcast stations.
Government can also set up commercial platforms in the multi channel environment that will be created by digitization. This will allow for dual services, that is, public service channels and commercial channels in one TV broadcast station.
Public Service stations should be allowed and encouraged to play their roles of public enlightenment, undiluted propagation of government programmes and policies as well as driving the wheel of development of the people, informing, educating and entertaining them freely.
Government should ensure that these functions are not compromised by commercialization.
It will be sad to put the peoples voice in the pockets of private capitalists.
State owned media organizations are public service oriented and should be seen to be so.
By: Bon Woke
Who Needs Self Defence?
A few days ago, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), was reported to have charged Nigerians to always be at alert and defend themselves amid the growing insecurity by bandits in the country.
He claimed that the operations of the bandits were sometimes carried out with about three rounds of ammunition to cause fear in the citizenry.
According to the report, Magashi gave the charge in a chat with journalists as relayed in a video posted on Twitter by a credible television station in Nigeria. His words:
“It is the responsibility of everybody to keep alert and to find safety when necessary. But we shouldn’t be cowards…
“In our younger days, we stand to fight any aggression coming for us.
“I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that. They should stand and let these people know that even the villagers have the competence and capabilities to defend themselves.
“Our own duty is to ensure that no Nigerian is hurt, and we are capable of protecting the integrity of this nation and we’ll continue to do it even though we are so stretched.”
On the question of whether ordinary citizens should be permitted to carry arms for self defence, the minister reportedly said, “Even in the developed countries, they are still debating on it, whether to continue or not. But I don’t advise Nigeria to start issuing firearms for personal use.”
Frankly, I do not understand where this is coming from because President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces had earlier appealed to the citizens to learn to accommodate one another and to arrest anyone carrying arms illegally. And now, we have his defence minister encouraging the very same citizens to stop complaining and begin to resort to self-help in defending themselves against rampaging armed bandits in the country.
Even as one is still at a loss as to how Mr. President expected an unarmed law-abiding citizen to arrest (apparently with bare hands or even if using a policeman) an AK-47 wielding bandit, the latest charge by Magashi seems to rather aggravate my already pitiable situation.
Again, even as it is now evident that the government is already overwhelmed by armed banditry and Boko Haram insurgency, I think there are still better face-saving ways of expressing exasperation than what some of our national leaders are doing.
There seems to be so much feeling of paranoia in the land with almost everybody speaking carelessly and out of turn, including those who previously lacked the gut to even cough in public.
And until something develops to prove otherwise, I am tempted to believe that Magashi’s call is a grand ploy to lure unarmed Nigerians out of their homes and into the hands of some heavily armed aliens for a clean sweep as to quicken the quest to overrun the nation and establish a new homeland for themselves down here.
Surely, the former military governor of Sokoto State cannot claim not to know that these armed bandits or killer herdsmen may have few rounds of ammunition but they always call for immediate assistance from the nearest mobile gang of armed fighters who often sack entire communities if any harm befell their caller or his herd. A retired Army colonel and security expert in Rivers State once pointed this out on radio and the colour of recent happenings across the country seems to prove him right. Who these stand-by mercenary fighters are and their sponsors still remain elusive.
In lay terms, what the defence minister was trying to say is that the federal government is already overstretched to simultaneously wage war against Boko Haram insurgents, armed bandits and criminal herdsmen. Therefore, it has now opted to face only the external aggressors while the citizens should fight the killer herders and bandits in their midst.
But whereas the government is equipping its soldiers with sophisticated war materiel to confront Boko Haram, it expects its citizens to resist the equally armed herdsmen and bandits with bare hands. Spare me this, please!
The same government that is so reluctant to approve the formation of state police and even vigilante groups is rather urging hapless citizens to file out and be massacred by some marauding killer herders, kidnappers, rapists, cattle rustlers and outright bandits.
Whoever needs self defence? Just permit our local hunters the use of their spears, machetes and Awka-brands and watch them launch offensives to comb out all the killer herdsmen and their roving gang of protectors from our forests.
Over time, herders’ livestock have strayed into church premises and other sacred grounds while grazing on nearby school fields and often dropping their dungs on such temples of worship. All this without a real hullabaloo from any quarters. But it is anybody’s guess what would have since resulted had the reverse been the case in some other parts of this same country. Intolerance!
In fact, nobody needs to defend themselves against anyone if only the government will accept to do the needful by simply encouraging cattle ranching. This is because only a few diehards, if not criminals, will still venture to hide under the guise of migrant cattle herders to perpetrate any more of these evils.
Finally, kudos must reach the few core northern governors who are openly and consistently raising their voices in support of ranching as a way of curbing insecurity while also averting an impending national calamity.
By: Ibelema Jumbo
