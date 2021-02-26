Wike Has Rivers People’s Interest At Heart- Cookey-Gam

Chairmanship candidate on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council in the scheduled April 17, 2021 Local Government election in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam believes that Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike really have the interest of the people at heart, going by his proactive steps taken to ensure that the state remain safe from coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt recently, Cookey-Gam assert that if not for the early intervention adopted by Governor Wike, the number of infected coronavirus patients in the state would have reached unimaginable dimension.

He, however, urged the governor not to be deterred with the outburst of some critics who do not mean well for the state, instead, committed in flouting all the good directives of the state government.

According to him, “For me, Governor Wike is really on course in protecting lives and property of its citizens, which is one of the primary responsibilities as a responsible government and therefore, it is important that all hands must be on deck in supporting the governor to serve the state and its people better.”

On the pandemic protocols, the Opobo-born political gladiator further stressed the need for Rivers people to embrace the idea of using the face mask as directed by the state governor to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

In his words, “I think it is time, both the drivers and their passengers should inculcate the habit of using the face mask inside the vehicle and also maintain social distancing with a view to checkmating the spread of the disease that has continue to increase daily. On a serious note, our security agencies should rise to their responsibilities by ensuring that defaulters of non-usage of face masks are apprehended and punished appropriately to serve as deterrent to those who may wish to violate the directives.”

Consequently, Rt. Hon. Cookey-Gam, who pledged to develop Opobo/Nkoro when voted to power in the polls, praised some Local Government Chairmen for the good achievement recorded within the past three years in the saddle of governance, and assured of doing the same when the opportunity is given to him.

Bethel Toby