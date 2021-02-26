We Are Poised To Catch Them Young – Chairman

The Chairman Organising committee of Kings Cup football tournament for under U-13 boys, Chike King, has stated that the competition was poised to catch them young and groom them to stardom.

He disclosed that the competition will be an annual event, adding that the aim is to discover hidden talents from the grassroots and groom them to the highest level of the game.

King, who is also the head coach of Kings Football Academy in Port Harcourt, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports on Wednesday, after a training session in Port Harcourt.

“The competition is to discover young talents and groom them to international level.

“I think a tournament like this, is one of the best ways to educate the young ones in the game of football,” King stated.

He used the medium to appeal to well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to key into the project, saying that this is one of the tournaments that has been keeping the young ones out of streets.

The chairman further pointed out that most of our legends today were discovered from the streets. That, if we invest in football, it will bring glory to the person and the society at large.

“We are going to screen them to get the proper age limit,” he stated.

Kiadum Edookor