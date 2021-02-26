Rivers
Ten Traders Get Economic Lifeline
As part of its programme to boost economic activities in the state, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141 has presented cheques to ten market women in Port Harcourt.
The programme which was under the micro credit scheme of the club also coincided with the Rotary International 116 years anniversary.
President, Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141, Rotarian Adeolu Okanlanwon said the scheme was to boost economic activities with a view to driving away poverty.
Okanlanwon said several petty traders had benefitted from the club’s micro credit scheme.
He said the club was seeking for partnership to improve on its services to communities in the state.
According to him, Rotary Club has done well in the areas of provision of water and healthcare facilities to communities, provision of school facilities to encourage teaching and learning in schools build friendships across communities as well as help in the area of peace building and conflict resolutions.
Also speaking, past president of the club, Frank Eni charged the beneficiaries to see the programme as a life time opportunity to improve themselves and families.
He said their successes would encourage the club to expand the scheme to include more women in the state.
Also speaking, past District Governor of the club, Ijeoma Okoro, also charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money by investing it genuinely.
Okoro also thanked the club for sustaining the micro credit scheme as it is helping several families to put food on their tables.
Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Joy Ndubuisi, thanked the club for considering them worthy for the scheme.
Rivers
Traditional Rulers Council Unhappy Over Member’s Kidnap
The State Council of Traditional Rulers has described the recent kidnap of the Okan-ama of Ikuru Town, King (Dr) Aaron Miller Ikuru as an attack on the Traditional institution.
Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, King (Dr) Dandeson Douglas Jaja who condemned the kidnap in a press statement said the kidnap of the Ikuru monarch; a respected traditional ruler exposed the depth of insecurity in the country where traditional rulers are now targets of kidnapping.
He appealed to the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to ensure the safe release of the Monarch.
King Dandeson Douglas, who is also the Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom appealed to the kidnappers to treat the abducted monarch courteously and release him unconditionally.
It could be recalled that the Okan-ama of Ikuru Town, King Aaron Miller Ikuru was abducted by unknown gun men at his country home last Sunday evening.
Rivers
Wike Has Rivers People’s Interest At Heart- Cookey-Gam
Chairmanship candidate on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council in the scheduled April 17, 2021 Local Government election in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Enyiada Cookey-Gam believes that Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike really have the interest of the people at heart, going by his proactive steps taken to ensure that the state remain safe from coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt recently, Cookey-Gam assert that if not for the early intervention adopted by Governor Wike, the number of infected coronavirus patients in the state would have reached unimaginable dimension.
He, however, urged the governor not to be deterred with the outburst of some critics who do not mean well for the state, instead, committed in flouting all the good directives of the state government.
According to him, “For me, Governor Wike is really on course in protecting lives and property of its citizens, which is one of the primary responsibilities as a responsible government and therefore, it is important that all hands must be on deck in supporting the governor to serve the state and its people better.”
On the pandemic protocols, the Opobo-born political gladiator further stressed the need for Rivers people to embrace the idea of using the face mask as directed by the state governor to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
In his words, “I think it is time, both the drivers and their passengers should inculcate the habit of using the face mask inside the vehicle and also maintain social distancing with a view to checkmating the spread of the disease that has continue to increase daily. On a serious note, our security agencies should rise to their responsibilities by ensuring that defaulters of non-usage of face masks are apprehended and punished appropriately to serve as deterrent to those who may wish to violate the directives.”
Consequently, Rt. Hon. Cookey-Gam, who pledged to develop Opobo/Nkoro when voted to power in the polls, praised some Local Government Chairmen for the good achievement recorded within the past three years in the saddle of governance, and assured of doing the same when the opportunity is given to him.
Bethel Toby
Rivers
CP Promises Partnership To Drive Policing
The new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, has assured that the command under his watch will tackle crime and criminality in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police.
CP Eboka, who said the fight against insecurity will be in accordance with international best practices, with regards to the Rule of Law and respect for fundamental Human Rights said the strategy of his policing will rest on intelligence and community partnership.
He made the commitment in his maiden press briefing on assumption of duty as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in the State.
Eboka also promised to synergise with other sister security agencies to battle crime in the state and vowed that the state would not be habitable for criminals.
“The society has evolved greatly. Today intelligence-led policing is in vogue. We shall deploy technology and also rely on other sources of generating information/ intelligence in the discharge of our duties.
“The DPOs have been directed to make adequate use of the recently recruited Special Constabularies in line with the initiative of the IGP.
“Community Policing has been widely accepted worldwide. It is a working partnership between the Police and other stakeholders to prevent crime, arrest offenders and find a solution to the problem and enhance the quality of life. We shall therefore synergise with PCRC and other willing bodies/individuals maximally,” he said.
