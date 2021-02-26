Rohr Hopes On Osimhen’s Fitness For AFCON Qualifiers

Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, is hopeful that Victor Osimhen will be fit for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and has sent his well wishes to the Napoli striker.

Osimhen was stretched off and rushed to the hospital after being knocked unconscious in a Serie A match away to Atalanta last weekend. The 22-year-old had to spend the night in Bergamo, but returned to Naples on Monday after undergoing multiple tests.

“I spoke to Victor, he told me he’s physically and mentally okay now but must wait for the club doctors,” Rohr told news men.

“My thoughts are with him because he’s had some difficult start in Italy, but he’s a strong boy and he must wait for the doctors to clear him to play again.

“He’s an important player for us and we’ll see how it goes at his club first, because his well-being is very important for everyone.”

A club statement read: “Victor Osimhen underwent further tests, with all coming back negative. The striker will now rest for a period of a few days before gradually returning to training. His condition will be monitored on a daily basis.”

Osimhen has struggled for consistency this season and has only scored two goals in 16 matches for the Serie A club since his big money move from Lille last year.

The Super Eagles forward only returned to action in late January after being sidelined with a shoulder injury and Covid-19, respectively.

Nigeria will be away to Benin and at home to Lesotho in back-to-back qualifiers next month, and still requires two points to guarantee their spot at the upcoming showpiece to be hosted in Cameroon.

Osimhen has scored four goals in three qualifying matches for Nigeria.